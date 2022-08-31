Diddy’s Musical Dreams Come True As He Joins Dr. Dre In The Studio

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Dr. Dre helps make Diddy’s musical dreams come true. Yesterday (Aug. 30), the two music moguls came together to work on Dr. Dre’s highly-anticipated upcoming album with Snoop Dogg, who was also in attendance. Check out a gallery from the historic night below.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Dr. Dre had a time last night. It has been a long time coming as it has been a long-time dream of Diddy’s to create with the legendary producer, Dr. Dre. The night was filled with good vibes as Dr. Dre coached him through laying down his vocals.

There were other artists and producers in the room as Dr. Dre continues to work on his upcoming album with Snoop Dogg. After years of radio silence, the Long Beach rapper recently acquired Death Row Records. The two rap legends have wasted no time hopping back into the groove of things and creating more iconic music.

Both Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have been creating timeless hits with one another and as solo artists for the past three decades.

Michael “Harry-O” Harris, the convicted drug kingpin who funded what would go on to become Death Row Records, discussed their reunion on Kevin Garnett’s KG Certified show last month.

“It hits me sometimes when I’m sitting with [Dr.] Dre and Snoop, and just watchin’ these guys and who they became,” Harris, who was released from federal prison in January 2021 after serving over 30 years, shared on the show. “I was just talking to Doctor the other day—I talk to all the Death Row family, and we’re gonna all come together and do some incredible things. Because all of it has grown from our different journeys. It’s multiple stories that will be told, and we will make sure that everybody that was a part of somethin’ gets what they got comin.’”

Harris then disclosed that Snoop and Dre are hard at work in the studio on a new album. He brags that the music reminds him of the chemistry the two displayed while working on Dr. Dre’s legendary 1992 solo debut, The Chronic. “Now you got Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre doing another album together,” he added. “I was blessed to sit there the other day [and watch them].”

Now, Snoop and Dre are recruiting their industry friends, who are also pioneers in Hip Hop. Stay tuned for updates on their upcoming album.

Check out this gallery of photos from their session with Diddy below: