Tia Mowry Says Her Marriage Was A Success Despite Recent Separation

Tia Mowry opens up about her separation from husband Cory Hardrict on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna. She describes the split as a celebration, but also recognizes the journey has not been easy. Check out the interview below.

Actress Tia Mowry joined TODAY with Hoda and Jenna, where she discusses her decision to separate from her husband Cory Hardrict, sharing, “It’s not easy. It’s a hard journey. But at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it.”

In the six-minute interview with television personalities Hoda and Jenna, Mowry also spoke about prioritizing her own happiness, adding, “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness. Making sure that everybody else is okay, meaning our children, our friends, our family. But at the end of the day, it’s about self-love. And when you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value, know your worth, then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening.”

Though many view divorce as failure, Mowry shares that she still considers their marriage a success. The actress notes that often times success in marriage is looked at as longevity, “but it boils down to happiness.”

Mowry reveals that she knew her marriage was nearing the end when she began focusing on her own happiness and self-love. “Know your value. Know your worth,” she shares on the show. “All of a sudden there’s this awakening.”

Her comments were welcomed by the audience’s approval with “yes” and “yasss” as she talks about how she began to accept the divorce. The hosts added, “it takes a lot of courage to say it isn’t working.”

“There was this sadness and I knew that life is short,” Mowry adds. She mentions the loss of her grandmother and a member of her brother in law, Adam Housely’s family.

Mowry also praises therapy as a contributing factor in making the ultimate decision to call it quits with Hardrict. She says she is a “huge fan of therapy.”

The mom of two goes on to compare her marriage to a school’s curriculum, where you “learn, grow and create.” She says, “At the end of that curriculum, theres a graduation, a celebration, and that’s how I look at it now.”

Mowry goes on to promote her new role as paid spokesperson for Marriot Bonvoy and Chase, where she highlights the importance of traveling and taking amazing trips with her children. She says she values creating memories and experiences over material things.

“No one can take away your memories,” she adds.

Be sure to check out the full interview on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna here.