‘Origins’ Exclusive: Flying Lotus Opens Up About How Grief Shaped His Life

Produced by Fresh Produce Media, Origins is an eight-part audio experience featuring boundary-breaking musicians in their most intimate form as they interpret the question, “Where are you from?” Each episode brings listeners closer to the moments that shaped some of today’s most notable artists through a mix of spoken narrative, immersive sound design, and original music performances. All eight installments of Origins will be available on November 17 on Audible.

The line-up of artists that will be featured in the debut season of Origins includes Academy and multi-Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish, Grammy winner Doja Cat, multi-Latin Grammy winner Camilo, the youngest recipient of the Best Reggae Album Grammy award, Koffee, emerging audio-visual artist and rap pioneer Tobe Nwigwe, Grammy Award-winning producer, filmmaker, composer and rapper Flying Lotus, pop sensation King Princess and Grammy-nominated country music star Mickey Guyton.

In the clip below Flying Lotus talks about his experience with loss in his life, including the deaths of his mother and aunt, and friend Mac Miller, and how he grew from these experiences.

It’s so hard to lose our loved ones, we are glad Flying Lotus opened up about his experience because so many people can relate. Losing a relative is heartbreaking but the loss of artists like Mac Miller have also affected thousands, if not millions of fans.

With the recent death of Takeoff, we’ve really been thinking more about how the death of public figures also shapes us.

