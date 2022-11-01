The Last Rocket: Here’s 5 Times TakeOff Earned His Flowers As The Favorite Migo

5 Times TakeOff Reminded Us That He’s Got The Juice

It saddened us to report the news of the passing of Takeoff, 1/3 of the Atlanta rap group Migos. On Tuesday, the ATL hip-hop community was shaken by the word of a fatal Houston shooting involving Gwinnett’s own Kirshnik Khari Ball, 28, professionally known as Takeoff. Celebrities and fans across the country spoke out in disbelief and disappointment.

The Migos have reigned through a whole new era of Atlanta music, breaking into the family business in 2012. The three Migos (Quavo, Takeoff, Offset) grew up together in Gwinnett county, just North of Atlanta, Georgia. You may be familiar with the area as they represent their hometown consistently with phrases like “we from da Nawf, dat way!” Quavo is Takeoff’s Uncle and Offset’s cousin, so the three lyricists couldn’t have formed a better group.

Takeoff just may have grown to be the most underestimated Migo, because of his laid-back demeanor and absence from the tabloids. After the drop of Billboard banger “Bad & Boujie” in 2016, fans started to notice Takeoff wasn’t getting his flowers for being the star songsmith he truly is. In 2018, the Migos each put out separate albums, showing off their natural talent as individuals. There was no surprise Takeoff’s The Last Rocket was arguably the best project of the three.

In light of such terrible news, we’ve put together a list to honor the memory of the people’s favorite Migo on the flip.

