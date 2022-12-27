Netflix’s Biggest 2022 Hit Series & Films [List]

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

After only three days, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” debuted as Netflix’s No. 1 film around the world. The streaming platform announced this week’s Top 10 programs with millions of household views accounted for and hours watched. Check out the 2022 list of some of Netflix’s biggest hits inside.

Over the holidays, fans were excited to catch the star-studded Netflix premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” It garnered 35M household views, documenting 82.1M view hours divided by 2.3 hours of runtime from over 93 countries. The film proved that fans were geeked to solve the murder mystery and figure out whodunit.

Fans were also thrilled to see what happened in the next season of “Emily in Paris.” Season 3 returned this year and came in at No. 2 with 117.6M hours viewed and in the top 10 in 93 countries. The premiere for season three was bigger than the premiere of seasons one and two, and the first season was also back in the Top 10 more than two years after its initial premiere.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “Emily In Paris” Season 3 were two of the year’s must-watch TV series and films on Netflix. For more on Netflix’s Dec. 19th’s Top 10 shows and films, visit the website.

Netflix is one of the leading streamers with countless fan-favorite, groundbreaking shows like “Wednesday,” “Stranger Things” and “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

Here’s a look back at some of Netflix’s biggest hits of 2022: