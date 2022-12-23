5 Roles That Prepped Janelle Monáe For ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Janelle Monáe attributes her ability to portray Helen Brand in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” to her past roles. The talented entertainer notes that without her previous films she would not have been able to execute this role so well. Check out a list of the roles that helped Janelle Monáe nail her latest movie inside.
During her Atlanta press tour for the film, Monáe spoke with a roundtable of media that included Global Grind.
“I take work seriously. If it’s an album I’m going to block out my time to do that. If it’s a film you’re going to get all of me,” Monáe said citing her work ethic. “I will say I’m thankful for every role I’ve done to date because I don’t think I would have been equipped to do a role like this.”
“She put so much work into making this thing tick,” Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery writer and director Rian Johnson added.
Monáe credits her past roles to her ability to portray the part.
“It required as Rian [Johnson] said a lot and great precision and managing,” Monae added. “I don’t want to give away too much – with spoilers, but I had to really deal with the energy work of the many sides of this character. It was good. It was honestly on the page what Rian wrote was delicious. I was ready to sink my teeth into it. You get serious about stuff that you’re excited about.”
Check out the countless roles Janelle Monáe portrayed over the years, which helped her nail her latest role:
1. ‘Antebellum’ (2020)Source:YouTube
Successful author Veronica Henley is finishing a book tour before she returns home to her husband and daughter. But a shocking turn of events is about to upend Veronica’s existence, plunging her into a horrifying reality that forces her to confront her past, present and future — before it’s too late.
Janelle Monáe portrays Eden.
2. ‘The Glorias’ (2020)Source:YouTube
The story of Gloria Steinem — from her childhood in 1940s Ohio to her leading role in the women’s liberation movement.
Monáe portrays Dorothy Pitman Hughes.
3. ‘Harriet’ (2019)Source:YouTube
From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told.
Janelle portrays Marie Buchanon.
4. ‘Hidden Figures’ (2016)Source:YouTube
Three brilliant African-American women at NASA — Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson — serve as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the Space Race and galvanized the world.
Monae plays Mary Jackson.
5. ‘Moonlight’ (2016)Source:YouTube
A look at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. His epic journey to manhood is guided by the kindness, support and love of the community that helps raise him.
Janelle portrays Teresa.