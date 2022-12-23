5 Roles That Prepped Janelle Monáe For ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Janelle Monáe attributes her ability to portray Helen Brand in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” to her past roles. The talented entertainer notes that without her previous films she would not have been able to execute this role so well. Check out a list of the roles that helped Janelle Monáe nail her latest movie inside.

During her Atlanta press tour for the film, Monáe spoke with a roundtable of media that included Global Grind.

“I take work seriously. If it’s an album I’m going to block out my time to do that. If it’s a film you’re going to get all of me,” Monáe said citing her work ethic. “I will say I’m thankful for every role I’ve done to date because I don’t think I would have been equipped to do a role like this.”

“She put so much work into making this thing tick,” Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery writer and director Rian Johnson added.

Monáe credits her past roles to her ability to portray the part.

“It required as Rian [Johnson] said a lot and great precision and managing,” Monae added. “I don’t want to give away too much – with spoilers, but I had to really deal with the energy work of the many sides of this character. It was good. It was honestly on the page what Rian wrote was delicious. I was ready to sink my teeth into it. You get serious about stuff that you’re excited about.”

Be sure to watch the film, which debuts today (Dec. 23) on Netflix.

Check out the countless roles Janelle Monáe portrayed over the years, which helped her nail her latest role: