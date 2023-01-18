Rising Atlanta Rapper Rico Cash Releases His Latest Album ‘1008 Degrees’

Atlanta native and burgeoning rap star, Rico Cash, just released his latest album, ‘1008 Degrees,’ through Human Re Sources. This 19-song project is an ode to southern trap music, with a combination of uncut lyrics, heavy 808’s, and upbeat tempos. With features from fellow ATL breakthrough acts including – Landstrip Chip, Hxncho, Trvpmoneyy Vdough and Mali Meexh, to beats by rising producers – Bruddaonthebeat, Zwiffa, Codeine Beats and Mellow, this project is a sure-fire street banger.

Rico Cash also debuted his ‘Devil In (feat Mali Meexh)’ visual, shot by Bag Talk, one of three leading singles off ‘1008 Degrees,’ following ‘On Sum Sh*t’ and ‘Sneaky Link.’

1008 Degrees Tracklisting:

1008 Degrees (Prod. Mellow, Bruddaondabeat & Chaos) On Sum Sh*t (Prod. ZwifFA) Nightmares (Prod. Loe) Countin Up (Prod. Mellow) Devil In FT. Mali Meexh (Prod. Drum Dummie) 10 / 4 (Prod. Phil Got Another 1) Hold You Close (Prod. K Bless & Hawky) Wavy FT. Yung Mal (Prod. Lifted) P*ssy Boys FT. 5thward Greedy (Prod. A3 & 32shot Beatz) King Kong FT. Bfizzle (Prod. Bruddaondabeat ) Hell Yea FT. TrvpMoneyy Vdough (Prod. Torey Montana) Illuminati FT. Mali Meexh (Prod. BasedKash) High Speed (Prod. ZwifFA) Invisible (Prod.Melz) For the Game FT. Hunxho (Prod. Melz) Came Close (Prod.Spiffy Global ) Sneaky Link (Prod. Billy Franci$ & T-WiLL) Heart Cold FT. Landstrip Chip (Prod.Mellow) Believe It (Prod. Codeine Beats & Young Nato)

Rico Cash is determined to pave his own lane while staying true to his Westside Atlanta roots and remaining passionate about unapologetically telling his story through his music. Let us know how you feel about the new project in the comments. To stay connected with Rico, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.