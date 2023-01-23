From Cheated to Championed, Nia Long Is Having Her Best Career Run Yet

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

A messy split from her husband seemed to be the perfect catalyst for Nia Long’s best career run yet. She is starring in several productions this year and fans can’t get enough of their forever celebrity crush’s interactions with other beloved celebs online. Read more about Long’s amazing 2023 inside.

Long split from her ex-husband, former NBA player and current Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka last year after his cheating scandal was publicized. The two have been together since 2010 and share a son born a year later. Fans wondered how Udoka could fumble a bag quite as pristine as entertainment’s girl next door. Now especially, her ex-husband is regretfully shaking in his boots as the Internet swoons over Long’s dynamic presence, shining light and beautiful aura.

The beloved actress is starring in feature films Missing alongside Storm Reid, Netflix’s You People and Peacock’s limited series “Best Man: The Final Chapters.” Every man the newly single Long is pictured with sparks massive dating rumors. Still, she’s remained extremely classy handling her breakup with the scandalous Udoka.

Fans are obsessed, watching her interact with today’s biggest acts like City Girls rapper Caresha. The two had a moment at the You People LA premiere, where Long stunned in all white. Fans delighted that the two shared that moment together on the red carpet.

They also noticed the star posing with singer Omarion, which made people question whether or not the two could be Hollywood’s next hot couple.

Most recently, Long was spotted in Dubai for Beyoncé’s one hour performance. Media personality and actor Terrence J. is seen helping the acclaimed actress out of the car.

What makes Long the hottest celebrity right now is the level of mystique she maintains with some of her most troubling personal matters being spotlighted in the media. In a Zoom interview with Kevin Polowy, Long gets emotional discussing working with Will Smith, showing sympathy and grace for him having the ability to be human in a way they weren’t allowed to back in the ‘90s. She shares how she understands being humanized as she’s battled her own personal issues, likely referencing her public split from Udoka.

In another clip from the interview, she talks about her and Chris Tucker’s first introduction on the set of Friday. Long shares how the two have progressed from then and now, disclosing a funny and humbling story about Tucker’s “hooptie.”

Long’s humbleness and grace is why she is our forever favorite. Be sure to support her upcoming film You People starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill and Lauren London on Netflix Jan. 27.