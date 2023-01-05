The Laughs Are Plentiful In The Official Trailer For The Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’ Starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London & Eddie Murphy

As we inch closer to the premiere date (January 27) of You People on Netflix, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut, we finally have the official trailer and it’s sure to make you laugh. You can view the trailer below!

When a ride share mix-up in Los Angeles brings Ezra Cohen (Jonah Hill) and Amira Mohammed (Lauren London) together, the two find themselves connecting over a shared love of streetwear and music. As they fall in love, their relationship is tested by their respective families: Ezra’s progressive and semi-woke parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) and Amira’s unyielding yet concerned parents (Eddie Murphy and Nia Long) who inject themselves into their lives mercilessly. Kenya Barris’ feature film directorial debut is a modern love story set amidst clashing cultures and interfaith relationships.

Co-written by Kenya Barris (the creator of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ and Netflix’s ‘Entergalatic’) and Jonah Hill and produced by the two alongside Kevin Misher (the producer of 2013’s ‘Carrie’ and the 2019 biopic ‘Richard Jewell’), the comedy features an all-star ensemble cast including Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg and Mike Epps.

David Hyman, Matt Dines, Hale Rothstein, Alison Goodwin, Mychelle Deschamps, Andy Berman and Charisse Hewitt-Webster all served as executive producers on the film.

Let us know how you feel about the official trailer in the comments! Be sure to tap in when You People drops on Netflix January 27.