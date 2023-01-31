Eddie Murphy Argues That Donkey Needs His Own Film In ‘Shrek’ Franchise

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Eddie Murphy is down for the next Shrek movie to reprise the role of his beloved character Donkey. The actor says that he would love if Donkey had his own standalone movie like Puss In Boots. Watch the interview clip inside.

The Cecil B. DeMille award recipient recently starred in Netflix’s You People alongside Lauren London, Jonah Hill, and Nia Long. He is currently working on reprising his role as Beverly Hills Cop Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel Foley on Netflix. Fans finally received a sequel to his praised 1988 film Coming to America in 2021 titled Coming 2 America. Murphy isn’t opposed to recycling his classic films for the next generation.

In a recent interview with ETALK, Murphy says he would return as Donkey for the notable Shrek franchise anytime. He has been promoting his latest film with Netflix You People, and talked about the several roles he has reprised over the years. Murphy looks forward to the day Dreamworks Animations calls him to do his own standalone film for the Shrek franchise. He even reckons that Donkey is funnier than some of the other Shrek characters.

“They did ‘Puss in Boots’ movies,” Murphy declares in the interview. “They should’ve did a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots!”

Murphy plays Donkey, the memorable, talkative, euphoric, happy-go-lucky, and flighty Donkey, who is Shrek’s sidekick and best friend. He is the comedy to round out Shrek’s seriousness throughout the film.

The reporter asks Murphy who would be paying for his son Eric Murphy and Martin Lawerence’s daughter Jasmin’s future wedding after Lawerence said Murphy would front the bill. The actor said he had already paid for his daughter’s wedding saying, “No that’s not how that works.”

Check out more from the interview below. Would you be down for a Donkey movie?