Quinta Brunson Will (Hopefully) Make Her ‘SNL’ Debut If Editors Don’t Strike

“Abbott Elementary” star and creator Quinta Brunson is set to make her hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live” this Spring. The award-winning entertainer will be appear with artist Lil Yachty, who has been named as the episode’s musical guest. Read more details inside.

The upcoming episode is a first for both Brunson and Yachty. Brunson has had a hell of an awards season and first year in television. Her award-winning series “Abbott Elementary” brings its fans laughter and entertainment each week.

Though excitement fills the timeline as fans prepare to witness Brunson’s historic first appearance on the show, it could potentially coincide with a potential strike set by the show’s post-production editors. The strike comes after calls for NBCUniversal to pay editors industry standard rates and provide appropriate health benefits. It also comes after the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) announces the writers strike, which is set to kick off in May.

According to Variety, NBCUniversal’s editing crew organized with the Motion Picture Editors Guild, which is part of IATSE Local 700, in order to negotiate a contract with NBCUniversal in October of last year. An agreement has yet to be reached. Now, the post-production team of “SNL” has set a deadline of April 1 for an agreement to be reached, at which point they will boycott working on the show.

Cross your fingers that we may still bear witness to Brunson’s genius on the “SNL” stage in April. If the episode airs, it will also be the first time Lil Yachty performs. The rapper dropped his fifth studio album, titled “Let’s Start Here” in January 2023, which is his first since his debut album release in 2020.

“SNL” announced the host and performer lineup for the April 1st episode during the Mar. 11 episode’s taping, hosted by “Wednesday’s” Jenna Ortega. The popular variety show series is midway through its 48th season, led by creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels with Liz Patrick as director. “SNLW” is produced by Broadway Video and SNL Studios and distributed by NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Congrats to Quinta and Yachty in advance!