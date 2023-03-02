Time Names Angela Bassett & Quinta Brunson Amongst 12 Phenomenal Women of the Year

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Time reveals its 2023 Time Women of the Year list to kick off this year’s Women’s History Month. The publication honors twelve phenomenal women across different industries including Angela Bassett, Quinta Brunson and Ramla Ali. Check out the list inside.

Time will host its second annual Time Women of the Year Gala on International Women’s Day Mar. 8 in Los Angeles. The invite-only gala will feature appearances from this year’s honorees including Cate Blanchett, Ayisha Siddiqa, Angela Bassett, Quinta Brunson, Ramla Ali, Olena Shevchenko, Masih Alinejad, as well as a special musical performance by Phoebe Bridgers. P&G is the presenting partner of TIME’s 2023 Women of the Year gala and FIJI Water is the supporting partner.

The magazine shares why they selected each woman to be featured in this years’ Time Women of the Year list. When talking about “Abbott Elementary” creator, star and producer Brunson, the publication says, “As a rising leader in Hollywood, she hopes she’s setting an example for Black children every­where, showing them that they can achieve their goals, no matter where they come from. And for fans of the show, she wants to underscore the value of school communities.”

They also note that actress Bassett is making history.

“Bassett is making Oscars history after playing another kind of royal,” Time boasts of Bassett’s groundbreaking performance. “The Queen Mother of Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, snagging Marvel’s first acting nomination…She says her experience playing characters that embody so many things at once has helped her realize it’s OK not to be everything to everyone all the time.”

As for professional boxer Ali, the magazine mentions her impressive undefeated record, saying, “Ali, 33, won the 10-round battle against Australia’s Avril Mathie in a unanimous decision that kept her undefeated as a pro.…In 2018, she started Sisters Club, a nonprofit that offers boxing lessons to women who don’t usually enjoy access to the sport: those from ethnic or religious minority backgrounds, as well as survivors of domestic abuse. Sisters Club has expanded to four locations in London, opened a branch in Los Angeles, and will soon add another one in Fort Worth.”

THE 2023 TIME WOMEN OF THE YEAR LIST INCLUDES:

Cate Blanchett, actor and UNHCR ambassador

Angela Bassett, actor

Phoebe Bridgers, musical artist

Megan Rapinoe, soccer player and champion of equal pay

Quinta Brunson, writer, producer, actor

Ramla Ali, professional boxer and refugee advocate

Ayisha Siddiqa, environmental and human rights defender

Masih Alinejad, Iranian dissident and journalist

Olena Shevchenko, activist and leader of war efforts for women and LGBTQI communities in Ukraine

Makiko Ono, incoming CEO of Suntory Beverages

Verónica Cruz Sánchez, reproductive rights activist

Anielle Franco, Brazil’s Minister of Racial Equality

Be sure to grab your copy of history in the Mar. 12/Mar. 20, 2023 double Time issue, which goes on sale Friday, March 3. Read the full piece online here.