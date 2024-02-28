Times Were Very Different: 24 Rap Albums That Turn 20 Years Old In 2024

There are certain years, that as fans, we are blessed with a magnitude of quality music. 2004 was without a doubt one of those years. Times were different back then. Flip phones were super trendy and you couldn’t go anywhere without seeing tall tees and throwback jerseys. Another thing that was different was how people ingested their music. In a time where consumers worldwide were still going out to stores and buying their favorite artist’s CDs, album sales seemed to mean a bit more. 2004 seen some huge artists do huge numbers. Although some things were different 20 years ago, one thing has and will always remain the same. Great music will always live on and be remembered.
In 2004 we got a plethora of albums that will never be forgotten. Before Late Registration and Graduation, Kanye West officially introduced himself to the world with his debut album The College Dropout. Eminem, who was already arguably the biggest rapper on the planet at the time, continued his unprecedented run with his fifth studio album, Encore. After ten days the album had sold over 1.5 million copies. In the same year, the first installment of Lil Wayne’s legendary Tha Carter album series was released. In addition to these icons, certified legends (Snoop Dogg, Nas, LL Cool J) added to their already impressive resumes while some established hitmakers (Ludacris, T.I.) continued to cement themselves as bonafide superstars. There was even one artist (Nelly) who released two albums on the same day. In a history making feat, they went number one and two on the Billboard 200. Talk about impactful!
2004 gave us some real gems! The music was so good that some of the albums released that year are still in people’s rotations to this day. Some of the albums rank highly amongst the artist’s discography. Regardless of where they rank, there’s no debating how classic they are. To recognize the greatness of these projects, enjoy a gallery of some rap albums that turn/ed 20 years old this year. Let us know which ones are your favorites and if you think we missed any!
1. Twista – KamikazeSource:UPROXX Video
Release Date: January 27, 2004
Singles: Slow Jamz, Overnight Celebrity, So Sexy, Sunshine, So Sexy: Chapter II (Like This)
First Week Sales: 312,000
2. Kanye West – The College DropoutSource:channelzerotv
Release Date: February 10, 2004
Singles: Through The Wire, Slow Jamz, All Falls Down, Jesus Walks, The New Workout Plan
First Week Sales: 441,000
3. Cassidy – Split PersonalitySource:Cassidy Bars Is Back TV
Release Date: March 16, 2004
Singles: Hotel, Get No Better
First Week Sales: 118,000
4. D12 – D12 WorldSource:D12
Release Date: April 27, 2004
Singles: My Band, How Come
First Week Sales: 544,000
5. Jadakiss – Kiss Of DeathSource:Jadakiss
Release Date: June 22, 2004
Singles: Time’s Up, Why?, U Make Me Wanna
First Week Sales: 246,000
6. Lil Wayne – Tha CarterSource:Lil Wayne
Release Date: June 29, 2004
Singles: Bring It Back, Go DJ, Earthquake
First Week Sales: 116,000
7. Lloyd Banks – The Hunger For MoreSource:Lloyd Banks
Release Date: JUne 29, 2004
Singles: On Fire, I’m So Fly, Karma
First Week Sales: 433,000
8. The Roots – The Tipping PointSource:The Roots
Release Date: July 13, 2004
Singles:
First Week Sales: 109,000
9. Mobb Deep – Amerikaz NightmareSource:Mobb Deep
Release Date; August 10, 2004
Singles: Got It Twisted, Real Gangstaz
First Week Sales: 109,000
10. Young Buck – Straight Outta CashvilleSource:YoungBuckVEVO
Release Date: August 24, 2004
Singles: Let Me In, Shorty Wanna Ride
First Week Sales: 261,000
11. LL Cool J – The DefinitionSource:LL COOL J
Release Date: August 31, 2004
Singles: Headsprung, Hush
First Week Sales: 173,000
12. Nelly – SweatSource:Nelly
Release Date: Septemeber 13, 2004
Singles: Flap Your Wings, Tilt Ya Head Back, Na-NaNa-Na
First Week Sales: 342,000
13. Nelly – SuitSource:Nelly
Release Date: September 13, 2004
Singles: My Place, Over and Over, ‘N’ Dey Say
First Week Sales; 396,000
14. Trick Daddy – Thug Matrimony: Married To The StreetsSource:UPROXX Video
Release Date: October 26, 2004
Singles: Let’s Go, Sugar (Gimme Some)
First Week Sales: 145,000
15. Ja Rule – R.U.L.E.Source:Ja Rule
Release Date: November 9, 2004
Singles: Wonderful, New York, Caught Up
First Week Sales: 165,000
16. Fabolous – Real TalkSource:Atlantic Records
Release Date: November 9, 2004
Singles: Breathe, Baby
First Week Sales: 179,000
17. Eminem – EncoreSource:EminemMusic
Release Date: November 12, 2004
Singles: Just Lose It, Encore, Like Toy Soldiers, Mockingbird, Ass Like That
First Week Sales: 1.5 Million
18. Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz – Crunk JuiceSource:Radial by The Orchard
Release Date: November 16, 2004
Singles: What U Gon’ Do, Lovers & Friends, Real Nigga Roll Call
First Week Sales:
19. Snoop Dogg – R&G (Rhythm & Gangsta): The MasterpieceSource:SnoopDoggTV
Release Date: November 16, 2004
Singles: Drop It Like It’s Hot, Let’s Get Blown, Signs, Ups & Downs
First Week Sales: 225,000
20. Nas – Street’s DiscipleSource:Nas
Release Date: November 30, 2004
Singles: Thief’s Theme, Bridging the Gap, Just a Moment
First Week Sales: 232,000
21. T.I. – Urban LegendSource:Atlantic Records
Release Date: November 30, 2004
Singles: Bring Em Out, U Don’t Know Me, ASAP
First Week Sales: 195,000
22. Cam’Ron – Purple HazeSource:Cam'ron
Release Date:
Singles: Get ‘Em Girls, Lord You Know, Shake, Hey Lady, Girls, Down and Out
First Week Sales: 123,000
23. Ludacris – The Red Light DistrictSource:Ludacris
Release Date: December 7, 2004
Singles: Get Back, Number One Spot, The Potion, Pimpin’ All Over The World, Blueberry Yum Yum
First Week Sales: 323,000
24. 2Pac – Loyal To The GameSource:2Pac
Release Date: December 14, 2004 Singles: Thugs Get Lonely Too, Ghetto Gospel First Week Sales: 330,000
