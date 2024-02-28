Subscribe
Arts & Entertainment

Times Were Very Different: 24 Rap Albums That Turn 20 Years Old In 2024

Published on February 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Portrait Of Lil Wayne

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

There are certain years, that as fans, we are blessed with a magnitude of quality music. 2004 was without a doubt one of those years. Times were different back then. Flip phones were super trendy and you couldn’t go anywhere without seeing tall tees and throwback jerseys. Another thing that was different was how people ingested their music. In a time where consumers worldwide were still going out to stores and buying their favorite artist’s CDs, album sales seemed to mean a bit more. 2004 seen some huge artists do huge numbers. Although some things were different 20 years ago, one thing has and will always remain the same. Great music will always live on and be remembered.

In 2004 we got a plethora of albums that will never be forgotten. Before Late Registration and Graduation, Kanye West officially introduced himself to the world with his debut album The College Dropout. Eminem, who was already arguably the biggest rapper on the planet at the time, continued his unprecedented run with his fifth studio album, Encore. After ten days the album had sold over 1.5 million copies. In the same year, the first installment of Lil Wayne’s legendary Tha Carter album series was released. In addition to these icons, certified legends (Snoop Dogg, Nas, LL Cool J) added to their already impressive resumes while some established hitmakers (Ludacris, T.I.) continued to cement themselves as bonafide superstars. There was even one artist (Nelly) who released two albums on the same day. In a history making feat, they went number one and two on the Billboard 200. Talk about impactful!

2004 gave us some real gems! The music was so good that some of the albums released that year are still in people’s rotations to this day. Some of the albums rank highly amongst the artist’s discography. Regardless of where they rank, there’s no debating how classic they are. To recognize the greatness of these projects, enjoy a gallery of some rap albums that turn/ed 20 years old this year. Let us know which ones are your favorites and if you think we missed any!

1. Twista – Kamikaze

Source:UPROXX Video

Release Date: January 27, 2004

Singles: Slow Jamz, Overnight Celebrity, So Sexy, Sunshine, So Sexy: Chapter II (Like This)

First Week Sales: 312,000

2. Kanye West – The College Dropout

Source:channelzerotv

Release Date: February 10, 2004

Singles: Through The Wire, Slow Jamz, All Falls Down, Jesus Walks, The New Workout Plan 

First Week Sales: 441,000

3. Cassidy – Split Personality

Source:Cassidy Bars Is Back TV

Release Date: March 16, 2004

Singles: Hotel, Get No Better

First Week Sales: 118,000

4. D12 – D12 World

Source:D12

Release Date: April 27, 2004 

Singles: My Band, How Come 

First Week Sales: 544,000

5. Jadakiss – Kiss Of Death

Source:Jadakiss

Release Date: June 22, 2004

Singles: Time’s Up, Why?, U Make Me Wanna 

First Week Sales: 246,000

6. Lil Wayne – Tha Carter

Source:Lil Wayne

Release Date: June 29, 2004

Singles: Bring It Back, Go DJ, Earthquake

First Week Sales: 116,000

7. Lloyd Banks – The Hunger For More

Source:Lloyd Banks

Release Date: JUne 29, 2004

Singles: On Fire, I’m So Fly, Karma 

First Week Sales: 433,000

8. The Roots – The Tipping Point

Source:The Roots

Release Date: July 13, 2004

Singles:

First Week Sales: 109,000

9. Mobb Deep – Amerikaz Nightmare

Source:Mobb Deep

Release Date; August 10, 2004

Singles: Got It Twisted, Real Gangstaz

First Week Sales: 109,000

10. Young Buck – Straight Outta Cashville

Source:YoungBuckVEVO

Release Date: August 24, 2004

Singles: Let Me In, Shorty Wanna Ride

First Week Sales: 261,000

11. LL Cool J – The Definition

Source:LL COOL J

Release Date: August 31, 2004

Singles: Headsprung, Hush

First Week Sales: 173,000

12. Nelly – Sweat

Source:Nelly

Release Date: Septemeber 13, 2004

Singles: Flap Your Wings, Tilt Ya Head Back, Na-NaNa-Na

First Week Sales: 342,000

13. Nelly – Suit

Source:Nelly

Release Date: September 13, 2004

Singles: My Place, Over and Over, ‘N’ Dey Say

First Week Sales; 396,000

14. Trick Daddy – Thug Matrimony: Married To The Streets

Source:UPROXX Video

Release Date: October 26, 2004

Singles: Let’s Go, Sugar (Gimme Some)

First Week Sales: 145,000

15. Ja Rule – R.U.L.E.

Source:Ja Rule

Release Date: November 9, 2004

Singles: Wonderful, New York, Caught Up 

First Week Sales: 165,000

16. Fabolous – Real Talk

Source:Atlantic Records

Release Date: November 9, 2004

Singles: Breathe, Baby

First Week Sales: 179,000

17. Eminem – Encore

Source:EminemMusic

Release Date: November 12, 2004

Singles: Just Lose It, Encore, Like Toy Soldiers, Mockingbird, Ass Like That

First Week Sales: 1.5 Million 

18. Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz – Crunk Juice

Source:Radial by The Orchard

Release Date: November 16, 2004 

Singles: What U Gon’ Do, Lovers & Friends, Real Nigga Roll Call 

First Week Sales:

19. Snoop Dogg – R&G (Rhythm & Gangsta): The Masterpiece

Source:SnoopDoggTV

Release Date: November 16, 2004

Singles: Drop It Like It’s Hot, Let’s Get Blown, Signs, Ups & Downs

First Week Sales: 225,000

20. Nas – Street’s Disciple

Source:Nas

Release Date: November 30, 2004

Singles: Thief’s Theme, Bridging the Gap, Just a Moment

First Week Sales: 232,000

21. T.I. – Urban Legend

Source:Atlantic Records

Release Date: November 30, 2004

Singles: Bring Em Out, U Don’t Know Me, ASAP

First Week Sales: 195,000

22. Cam’Ron – Purple Haze

Source:Cam'ron

Release Date:

Singles: Get ‘Em Girls, Lord You Know, Shake, Hey Lady, Girls, Down and Out 

First Week Sales: 123,000

23. Ludacris – The Red Light District

Source:Ludacris

Release Date: December 7, 2004

Singles: Get Back, Number One Spot, The Potion, Pimpin’ All Over The World, Blueberry Yum Yum

First Week Sales: 323,000

24. 2Pac – Loyal To The Game

Source:2Pac

Release Date: December 14, 2004 Singles: Thugs Get Lonely Too, Ghetto Gospel First Week Sales: 330,000

RELATED TAGS

cam'ron Cassidy Celebrity news
You May Also Like

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close