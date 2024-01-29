2024 In The Stars: Horoscopes For The Week Of January 28

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Psychic Zya hooked us up with another week’s worth of horoscopes!

Check out her overview for the week and keep reading for your sun or rising sign forecast! If you’d like to go even deeper, you can book a personal reading with Zya HERE.

ASTRO OVERVIEW:

This week all is pretty quiet in the cosmos as Pluto and the Sun nestle more deeply into Aquarius – you can expect a bit of swift change in your life. It’s best to embrace it and lean in! In the end it will be to your benefit.

Let’s see what’s in store for you this week!

CAPRICORN: Expect a lot of suppressed memories to come up for healing as we move deeper into this Aquarius season. This has to happen so that your true personality and your next level growth can rise to the top. Just keep in mind that our memories can be fuzzy – so take your time addressing any situations with any memories that come up with third parties. Sending love.

RED FLAG: Shadow wounds are only painful when we choose not to heal and learn from them. Lean in and heal.

SWEET SPOT: Your good fortune can be found in chosen family and curated community. Read this again.

AQUARIUS: Romance is in the air for all of you no matter your romantic status. Go out and be very flirty for your bday season and do a lot of journaling around the type of love you wish to have this year. Also for those of you who have done a lot of heavy clearing and internal shifting – prepare to be rewarded with a love like you’ve never known before. This will apply to those in unhappy partnerships and those with Aquarius in their Venus and Moon.

RED FLAG:If you’ve come into some money recently or went out and did a big splashy purchase -think luxe vehicle or an investment property – be very careful as to who you share your good news with. Some just want to crash the party and cash out where they can.

SWEET SPOT: If you’ve been feeling blue lately bring roses and gardenias into your home to brighten up the energy.

PISCES: You’re entering a karmic season. Spirit is testing to see if you’ve learned precious life lessons both from this lifetime and those from your past. Everyone and every situation going forward from here is but a reflection of where you’ve grown and where you are still falling short. Move forward in confidence but take your time and take stock of your own behavior often and work to get to the root of the why.

RED FLAG: I see some drama at work this week- if it has nothing to do with you – keep your head down and stay out of the way.

SWEET SPOT: Give that person that’s checking for you a shot — unless they are unavailable. Then tell them byeeee!

ARIES: If your self-esteem has taken a hit lately – work backwards emotionally to figure out what’s causing it or caused it. Once you hit that crucial realization then run don’t walk to any solution that gets it resolved quickly. An Aries with low self- esteem is a sad, sad, sight, lol. Chin up! Everything runs in cycles. This is definitely a great time to go into deep introspection.

RED FLAG: Your energy needs rebalancing – spend time earthing your body at the beach or just going barefoot in the grass or long snowy walks in the woods and hug some trees – you’ll start to feel so much better in know time at all!

SWEET SPOT: It takes courage to stand up for what’s right…doesn’t matter …do it anyway. Even if your voice shakes.

TAURUS: The time has arrived for all Taureans to turn their personal brand of magic all the way on and up. Shine and let the haters have to grab for shades as they work to take in your brillance. Enough of hiding your true value, beauty and creativity. Rise fellow Taurean rise!

RED FLAG: They may try to low ball you at work while giving you new duties- please don’t let them. At least negotiate some other perks if the price is firm.

SWEET SPOT: Incorporate pinks and purples into your wardrobe this week to give you a boost of sexy and sweet vibes.

GEMINI: Some of you are overdue for a visit home. And Spirit gets it – traveling all that way -just to see folks you don’t like very much ain’t the move. However, you’re in the season of setting and standing on boundaries. And nothing tests your boundaries like family. Go ahead and flex them boundary muscles!

RED FLAG: Don’t sign any contracts – even those you’ve signed before in a hurry – take your time and read and deeply understand the fine print. Try to get an exit clause squeezed in if you can, even if you lose a little money by exiting.

SWEET SPOT: Delight your senses and indulge yourself in a cuisine you’ve never tried before. Even if you hate it, it will be an experience to add to your life list.

CANCER: Your nervous system is calling for a reboot. If you can swing it, try and treat yourself to a day pass to a full service spa, and instead of going home to your family and family duties, get a sitter and treat yourself to a swanky hotel that will allow you to be pampered to the fullest.

RED FLAG: A spiritual cleansing of your home is in order. Start with sweeping your floors clean then add salt to them and sweep the salt out of the front door. Then turn around and blow some cinnamon into your home from your doorway. This sweeps out the old and stagnant and blows in the fresh and prosperous.

SWEET SPOT: When you can, tap in with a well recommended spiritual healer who can help align you energetically at the auric level to your 2024 goals so you can smash them out of the park.

LEO:At what point will you learn that not trusting your intuition always ends up costing you in the end? Seriously, your ancestors keep sending many of you test after test and you’re still failing. Especially in the love and fake friends department. Wise up, speak up and rise up when the situation doesn’t serve.

RED FLAG: If you’e struggling at work for any reason- don’t wait for it to get out of control. Be proactive and call in help where needed.

SWEET SPOT: If world events are leaving you depressed and overwhelmed – step all the way back and alert your circle that you’re tapping out to the global negativity and stop all convos of the sort in their tracks.

VIRGO: A new lease on life is available for you as 2024 gets underway. The question begs- what do you really, really, really want at this stage of your life? What lights you up as you are today? What are you done with – even if it’s not done with you? Take a beat to do some soul searching around these questions while listening to either meditations or some sort of drum percussion that will allow your mind and body to flow to the rhythm. This is just one of the many ways to get in alignment with spirit so that you can use ancestral downloads to guide you to the best next right set of choices.

RED FLAG: It’s time extend your community. Take up a new hobby and gather new friends. Take your time and use discernment – bright smiles can hide dark souls.

SWEET SPOT: A meditation practice would serve you well at this time. Start maybe with Yoga Nidra – it’s relaxing and deeply transformative.

LIBRA: Some old lovers will try to spin the block this week. They are cold, ashy and lonely. Leave them in the past. Instead tap into your inner psychic powers so that you can receive the highest guidance on how to truly place yourself in a receptive position to get all that you seek. You can tap in to your power by wearing purple amethyst and practicing third eye open meditations. And then flip some Tarot cards to get you on the right foot.

RED FLAG: Jealous folks are in your circle …you already know who they are too. Why keep them around? Elevation requires isolation. Don’t be afraid to go it alone for a bit.

SWEET SPOT: The theme of your Past Life needing to be explored keeps coming up in the cards. Defo get a Past Life or Akashic Records reading done when you can and when you do – ask them which lifetime should you be aware of that is effecting your present one.

SCORPIO: Transformation is what we all secretly seek in this life whether we are conscious of it or not. Your Spirit Guides are asking you to only participate in things that provide transformation. Information alone won’t be enough – you need informed action so that you can truly reach new levels in the areas of your life that you desire to. Seek and choose strategically.

RED FLAG: Like Leo, you’ve been ignoring your intuition as of late. Luckily though, it hasn’t caused you any hiccups but this week your luck runs thin. Tap in and follow your gut— even if it doesn’t make sense at the moment.

SWEET SPOT: Financial relief is in sight – keep the faith!

SAGITTARIUS: Have you been craving new and healthy friendships with people who are equally as powerful and focused as you? Well you’re in luck – these people are on your horizon you just need to position yourself to be seen. Start with some networking groups or even starting your own. Take your time to build a bridge so that you know when you cross over it to the other side – it’s steady enough to hold you up.

RED FLAG: Double check your home for hidden leaks — if something has smelled weird – get it checked out.

SWEET SPOT: Doors to more soul aligned relationships start to rapdily open as the Spring season gets under way.