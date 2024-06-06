Summer On Lock: Peacock Releases The Official ‘Bel-Air’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer [Watch]

Peacock released the official teaser trailer for season 3 of their drama series Bel-Air this week (June 6th). Click inside to check it out!

This season promises to be the hottest one yet! School’s out for the summer and Will is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective – it isn’t just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger. As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton, who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. While the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and world views. Can a partnership of such extremes work? Pressure at work and home will also pose challenges for Viv and Phil. How does a couple hold strong when their lives are at sea? Hilary’s romantic journey with LaMarcus will face some shocking hurdles and Ashley’s views on romance will start to blossom as she comes of age the summer before she starts high school. On top of all of that, Geoffrey’s London past will come a little too close to home.

Season three will see the return of series regulars Jabari Banks (Will), Adrian Holmes (Phillip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz) and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa). Justin Cornwell, Karrueche Tran and Joivan Wade will also reprise their roles of LaMarcus, Ivy and Frederick. Vic Mensa and Alycia Pascual-Peña have also joined the cast this season in recurring roles.

Carla Banks Waddles served as Bel-Air‘s showrunner, writer and executive producer. Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy & Susan Borowitz, Janeika James, Jasheika James and Andy Reaser also executive produced this season alongside Morgan Cooper, who also directed an episode of this season (306). Other season three directors include Keesha Sharp (301, 305), John Scott (302), Nick Copus (303, 304, 310), Mo McRae (307), Rachel Raimist (308), Christine Swanson (309). The drama series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios.

The exciting third season of Bel-Air will premiere exclusively on Peacock August 15th with three new episodes.