‘The Upshaws’ Renewed For Its Final Season On Netflix

Published on June 7, 2024

The Upshaws Season 5 Key Art & Trailer Images

Source: Netflix / Courtesy

Netflix’s critically acclaimed comedy series “The Upshaws” has been renewed for its final season. Read more details about Part 7 of the hit TV show inside.

Today (June 7), the streaming platform announced that the hit comedy series “The Upshaws” has been renewed for a final season with a 12 episode Part 7. Its penultimate run, Part 6, is slated to premiere early 2025.

“The Upshaws” was created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes. It follows Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), who’s the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis. He’s a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family, which includes his wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes). All without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family.

“Truly grateful to Netflix for giving us this season to once again bring the warmth and funny that we’re known for (and with this fifth and final-some closure) to our Upshaws family,” Co-creator and Co-showrunner Regina Hicks shared exclusively to Tudum.

The series stars Epps, Sykes, Fields, Spraggins, Christine, and Simon. It is executive produced by Hicks, Sykes, Epps, Page Hurwitz, Niles Kirchner, Annie Levine & Jon Emerson, and Mark Alton Brown.

“A heartfelt thanks to Netflix for letting us send-off The Upshaws with this fifth and final season,” Sykes shared with Tudum. “We are excited to give the show and the fans a proper farewell.”

Catch up on “The Upshaws” on Netflix.

Netflix the upshaws tv

'The Upshaws' Renewed For Its Final Season On Netflix

