Here To Stay: Netflix Renews ‘The Upshaws’ For Part 6

Great news! Last week (December 1st), Netflix announced that another season of its hilarious series The Upshaws is on the way! Production on the Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes created comedy (which will include 10 episodes) will begin in 2024.

Season’s two and three were both split into two parts. Season two’s parts consisted of eight and six episodes. The first part of season 3 (eight episodes) arrived on Netflix on August 17th. The second part of season 3 (Part 5) is set to premiere on the streaming platform some time in Spring.

In the series, Mike Epps plays the character Bennie Upshaw, the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis. He is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family (which includes his wife, their two young daughters and firstborn son, the teenage son he fathered with another woman) and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law, all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family.

Alongside Epps, The Upshaws stars Kim Fields (Regina Upshaw), Wanda Sykes (Lucretia Turner), Diamond Lyons (Kelvin Upshaw), Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins (Aaliyah Upshaw), Jermelle Simon (Bernard Upshaw), and Journey Christine (Maya Upshaw).

Epps, Fields and Sykes serve as executive producers on the show with Page Hurwitz, Niles Kirchner, Annie Levine Emerson and Jonathan Emerson. Although no official date has been confirmed, we know that part 5 will be here in Spring. Congrats to the show’s cast and crew on being renewed for another season. We can’t wait to see what’s in store!