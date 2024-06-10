Subscribe
Metro Boomin Makes History With Sold Out DJ Sets At Pyramids of Giza

Published on June 10, 2024

Audemars Piguet Hosts After Party with Cactus Jack to Celebrate Latest Collaboration

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

No rap beef formed against Metro shall prosper. Producer Metro Boomin made history at Pyramids of Giza with a sold out DJ set. Read more details about this historic venture inside.

Back in April 2024, Metro Boomin became the first rap music producer to perform at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. His performed a DJ set of his most popular songs at the Kundalini Grand Pyramids for an epic performance. Metro’s DJ set was held at the foot of the Pyramids of Giza complex, which is a global landmark that features the Great Pyramid, the Pyramid of Khafre, and the Pyramid of Menkaure. All these pyramids are massive, but the largest is the Great Pyramid, standing at 481 feet tall. It was once the tallest man-made structure in the world for 4,000 years.

After his latest collaborative albums We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You with rapper Future quickly debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, Metro took advantage of this moment to tour his beloved songs. He first announced the trip to Egypt just weeks before his performance.

Metro was originally performing one show on April 30. Once the show sold out, Live Nation quickly added April 29 as well.

“Beautiful country, beautiful city, beautiful people. [You] really can’t even put it into words,” Metro shared in an interview with Spotify’s RapCaviar.

The 30 year old producer and DJ stunned himself. Metro shared how unbelievable the moment was for him as he glanced out at the crowd.

“[I] kept looking at the crowd and [was] just amazed that this far around the world, this many people came to see me [and] enjoy these songs together,” the Grammy-nominated talent added. “And then I just kept turning around and seeing this [the pyramids] behind me. It was just insane, so it’s definitely something I’ll remember for the rest of my life — for sure.”

Check out the post below:

According to the Kundalini Grand Pyramids’ website, the venue holds 2,700 standing seats and 2,000 seated.

That’s major, Metro!

RELATED TAGS

black history history metro boomin music Newsletter

