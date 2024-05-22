Subscribe
Entertainment

Hometown Hero: Metro Boomin Donates $100,000 To Five Women-Centered St. Louis Nonprofits To Honor His Mother’s Legacy

Published on May 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Metro Boomin x Rung & Amazon Access Metro Boomin Theme Night

Source: Ben Munson / St. Louis Cardinals

Globally-renowed artist and music producer Leland Tyler Wayne, who grew up in St. Louis and is known professionally as Metro Boomin, leaders of Rung for Women and Amazon Access presented checks totaling $100,000 to five local nonprofits yesterday. The funds will benefit recipients’ ongoing work to improve the lives of women and children in the St. Louis area.

“I’ve seen firsthand the work that goes into being a single mother. Mine was my inspiration and my hero,” said Metro. “It’s very important to me to pay it forward, because I see the same resilience and dedication in the women these organizations work with.”

Five organizations each received $20,000:

Each grant will go directly to individual women, helping make their lives a little easier by reducing debt and/or paying expenses such as child care, rent, and utilities.

“We are excited to partner with Metro Boomin in his work to lift up single mothers in St. Louis,” said Leslie Gill, President of Rung. “Inspired by the remarkable love he has for his late mother, he is demonstrating a commitment to women and to our community.”

The funds distributed were raised during the Leslie Joanne Soirée holiday event Metro held at Rung in December, presented by Amazon Access. The artist-producer also hosted ‘Metro Boomin Night’ during the May 20th Cardinals game, where he played a pre-game outdoor music set at the Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village and threw the first pitch, culminating in a 6-3 home team win. Additionally, Metro brought out 45 kids from the Sankofa House, an organization providing solidarity and social space for African diaspora students and allies, promoting activism for silenced voices, and seeking truth in communities and their histories, to join him in this day of celebration and giving back.
With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans were able to take home an exclusive Metro Boomin bobblehead and a portion of each ticket sold was donated to Rung for Women, which offers comprehensive support services for women in St. Louis. Rung is acting as a fiduciary agent for Metro as he establishes his own, independent nonprofit foundation.
Big shout out to Metro for always making a difference in the community!

1. Man Of The People

Metro Boomin x Rung & Amazon Access Metro Boomin Theme Night Source:St. Louis Cardinals

2. Young Metro

Metro Boomin x Rung & Amazon Access Metro Boomin Theme Night Source:St. Louis Cardinals

3. Behind The Scenes

Source:cardinals

RELATED TAGS

Amazon Access Celebrity news Entertainment
Trending Stories
Keith Powers Headshot
Entertainment

Watch: Keith Powers Added To Cast Of MGM+ Drama Series ‘Emperor of Ocean Park’

Metro Boomin x Rung & Amazon Access Metro Boomin Theme Night 3 items
Entertainment

Hometown Hero: Metro Boomin Donates $100,000 To Five Women-Centered St. Louis Nonprofits To Honor His Mother’s Legacy

Billboard Women In Music 2024 - Arrivals
Music

Two Eras Of R&B Unite: Mariah Carey Joins Muni Long On The Remix Of “Made For Me”

Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios "Challengers" - Arrivals
Celebrity

Here’s How Zendaya Advocated For Her Onscreen Daughter In ‘Challengers’

'Bel-Air' Season 3 First Look Images 8 items
Entertainment

Heatin’ Up: Peacock Releases Bel-Air Season 3 First Look Images & Release Date

Adam Driver with musical guest Kayne West hosts the 44th season episode 1 NBC&apos;s &apos;Saturday Night Live&apos; 11 items
Celebrity

Gemini Season Is Here: 11 Famous Gems The World Has Loved AND Hated

2023 Beloved Community Awards
Entertainment

Viral Viola Van Horn: Michelle Williams Returns To Broadway In ‘Death Becomes Her’ Musical

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals 39 items
Music

Saweetie & Rubi Rose Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close