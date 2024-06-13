I Don’t Die Easy: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4 Episode 1 Recap

Tariq and Brayden must find a way to secure their own safety as Noma and the Tejadas race to take them out. Monet fights for her life and for another chance to do right by her children.

1. What Now? Source:Starz The season kicked off with a bang! Two of Noma’s workers apparently found out that Obi let Brayden in the warehouse (when he saved Tariq) and about the green cards Tariq got his family. To keep himself and his secrets safe, he killed both of them. To cover his tracks, he told Noma that they were the ones that let Brayden in. Elsewhere, Tariq and Brayden made it out but are in desperate need of a plan. Noma’s plan was clear…she ordered Diana, Dru, Effie and Cane to find Tariq and Brayden and kill them. Before that though, Noma told Cane to go get stitched up (Brayden’s shot on him obviously connected).

2. Anya’s The Play Source:Starz As always, Tariq indeed had a plan. As they loaded up their guns, he told Brayden that he wasn’t bluffing when he mentioned having information on Noma’s daughter. Tariq figured that since Anya was the only thing Noma really cared about, they should grab her and use her as leverage. After a bit of doubt, Brayden agrees to the plan. Pinky gave Tariq the drop on where Anya would be and told him that they should hurry up because she’s on the move.

3. He Doesn’t Get It Source:Starz Speaking of people who need to move, Junior Young is high on the list. He tries to convince Blanca that they can’t give up on their case against Tariq. He isn’t successful as Blanca doesn’t want anything to do with it…even after Junior tells her that he has evidence (Saxe’s junk drive) of Tariq and Tate being connected to Obi in regards to some expedited green cards. Blanca reiterates that their office is done with the case and warns him that if he wants to keep his career, he should be too.

4. Finally She Realizes They Can’t Win Source:Starz

5. Out Of Body Experience Source:Starz As Cane stubbornly gets out of Effie’s car when she refuses to drop him off at the Weston’s, his mother is in the hospital fighting for her life. While she’s in the midst of trying to recover, she’s visited in a dream/hallucination by none other than her two baby fathers, Lorenzo and Mecca. They taunt her and explain how her life has just been messed up decision after messed up decision. They continue by asking her to give them one reason that she should live.

6. This Face Says It All Source:Starz

7. The “Monet Is In Surgery” Look Source:Starz

8. Dru Is Ruthless At This Point Source:Starz Dru realizes that if Monet wakes up and starts asking questions, they both will be dead so it’s either them or her. Diana has second thoughts about what they did and says maybe they were wrong. Dru doesn’t want to hear it and starts to name all of the reasons why what they did was justified (keeping Diana in the life, Gordo’s death, Lorenzo’s death). Although Diana didn’t seem too enthused about it, the siblings discuss their next move which is to basically kidnap Becca (Brayden’s sister and Diana’s roommate) and keep her until Brayden and Tariq show up. When Becca arrives, they alert her that Brayden is in trouble and that she should come with them to help out with the situation. Becca wanted to call her parents to alert them, but Diana and Dru swayed her away from it.

9. Almost Got Her Source:Starz Tariq and Brayden go on the offensive and catch Noma’s lacking with a brilliant distraction (sending an empty car at them and sneaking up behind them). They’re able to take out a good amount of her guys. Unfortunately for them, the remaining guards were still able to get Anya out alive and safely. Although they didn’t get Anya, they were too close in Noma’s eyes and she let her men hear about it.

10. Obi Thought It Was Sweet. Lmao Source:Starz After she kicks everyone else out, Obi and Noma discuss their current situation. Obi explains that it has escalated too far and he doesn’t want her exposed. She angrily responds that Mecca was supposed to run the front lines for her but since he’s dead, she has to be there. She continues by making it clear that Tariq and Brayden know too much about her for them to just be running around freely. Obi asks Noma to let him handle the situation for her since Mecca isn’t around anymore. As he does it, he tries to kiss her hand in a seductive way that she obviously wasn’t fond of (at least at the moment) and slaps him right in the face before telling him to think with the head that’s useful. She then orders him to put 100,000 on both Tariq and Brayden’s heads.

11. A New Start? Source:Starz As soon as Anya arrived, her and Noma got into an argument. Anya didn’t understand why Noma had her doing so much moving around. She straight up asked her mother what was going up and Noma brought up what happened to Anya’s father (Ironically enough, she was the one who killed him). Anya responded by telling Noma that her father wouldn’t want her running around like a scared little rabbit. She continued by saying that she wants a new start. Here, we also find out that Anya gets her father’s trust fund at the age of 21 and that she currently attends NYU. Noma suggests that she continue her studies. Anya tells her that if she wants that to happen, she probably shouldn’t take her out of school and ship her away for no reason. Noma tells her that there is a credible threat. Anya ends the conversation by telling her mother that she hears what she is saying but she wonders what she isn’t telling her.

12. Anya Knows Something Is Up Source:Starz

13. Super Salty, Super Stressed Source:Starz

14. Sometimes Family Inherits The Beef Source:Starz There’s a lot that Brayden hasn’t told his family. As soon as Trace opened the door, he was greeted by Cane punching him square in the face. Cane begins to attack Trace until Robert Weston comes down stairs and tries to stop it. Cane questions if them and asks where Brayden is and they both say they don’t know. If Effie didn’t come in when she did, Cane might’ve killed one of the Westons. Effie got him to stop though and explained that the Westons wouldn’t know where Tariq and Brayden are and that they should get out of there before the cops showed up.

15. Poor Becca. Lol Source:Starz

16. You Gotta Slide For Baby Sis Source:Starz After their plan to kidnap Anya doesn’t go well, the boys try to figure out what to do next. Before they can get deep into a plan, Brayden gets a call. Much to his dismay, it’s Dru telling him that he has his sister. Dru continues by telling him that him and Tariq need to meet him at Pier 90 if they want to get Becca back. As soon as they got off the phone, Brayden was on go mode. Tariq tries to talk his best friend down by telling him that it could be a setup. He even brings back up Brayden’s suggest to call Davis for help, but Brayden doesn’t care at all. When it’s obvious that Tariq isn’t going to go with him, Brayden hops in the whip and drives off on his lonesome.

17. Be Safe Lil Brother Source:Starz Seemingly out of options, Tariq calls Davis (who is preoccupied with two women). Tariq hips Davis to his situation but Davis breaks some bad news to him. Davis is currently in some trouble with the bar. Tariq further explains that he doesn’t need a lawyer, he just needs him to have his back. Davis declines to help him though, leaving him in a tough spot.

18. Anybody Else Shocked That Brayden Really Shot Cane? Lol Source:Starz

19. This Relationship Is VERY Interesting Source:Starz After Cane gets stitched up and the two discuss Monet and their feelings for each other, him and Effie share an intimate moment and begin to kiss. Before it went too far, Cane asked Effie was she trying to distract him. He then reminded her that they have to kill Tariq. She hesitantly responded and said that she knows. Cane wasn’t the only Tejada trying to stand on business. Diana received a call from the hospital and was told that Monet’s surgery had some complications. That didn’t seem to move Dru, who told his sister that they couldn’t go to the hospital while Becca was with them. Dru eventually drops Diana off on the street and she ends up Ubering to the hospital. Before she gets out, she assures Becca that Dru will make sure she’s straight.

20. This Was A Crazy Scene Source:Starz Monet’s argument with her two ex’s continues as she tells them they’re only there to tell her lies about herself. She continues by telling them that she isn’t dying today. Lorenzo and Mecca rebuttal by telling her that her life is going to get cut short before she can right her wrongs. They double down and blame her for taking away her kid’s fathers and hurting them since birth. The three of them go back and forth about if everything they did was actually for the family or not before Monet once again states that she isn’t dying. The last thing Lorenzo tells her is that he’s going to enjoy the fact that she can’t hurt their kids anymore.

21. Please…Let It Go Junior Source:Starz Meanwhile, Junior shares the latest on his case with his mother. She seems to be a bit supportive until she hears him mention the St. Patrick last name. Paz tries to remind him of what their family did to Angela and that he’s the only thing she has left. Junior promises her that he won’t do anything dangerous like his aunt did. At the pier Becca tries to call her parents but Dru tells her that Brayden wouldn’t want that. She then says she’ll call Brayden instead which causes Dru to try and take her phone. Becca pepper sprays Dru and runs out of the car. Slightly blinded, Dru tries to chase her in his car at the same time Brayden is pulling in and sees his sister. When it seemed like Becca and Brayden were cornered and Dru might get them, Tariq smashes into Dru’s car with a pickup truck, causing a major collision. As Dru barely makes it out of the car, Tariq begins to shoot at him (but misses all of the shots because he’s hurt from the crash too). While shooting, he asks Dru what will Cane and Monet do when they find out about him and Diana’s plans. Brayden tells Tariq to get in the whip and the two of them and Becca make it out while Dru is clearly very hurt.

22. Zeke The Freak Is Back Source:Starz Monet couldn’t catch a break this episode. As she was close to dying (the doctors said she didn’t have a pulse), she has another hallucination…but this time it’s Zeke. The first thing he says to her is that she broke his heart. He goes on to tell her that she never made it right between them. Monet explains herself and apologizes. She pleads with Zeke to give her a second chance to make things right for her kids. He tells her that it isn’t up to him and then disappears as she asks him if he can at least forgive her.

23. Davis Turning Down Money Is Different Source:Starz As Davis was on the phone talking to someone trying to clear his name, he heard some footsteps in his home. He immediately grabbed his gun and pointed it at the door. Obi and Noma were his visitors and they came to ask Davis to give up Tariq and Brayden. Although the money was nice, Davis declined to tell them anything.

24. A Hundred A Head Source:Starz

25. “Gotta Change Those Locks” Source:Starz

26. Little Sister’s Keeper Source:Starz

27. Disowned By Dad Source:Starz Brayden ends up getting Becca home safely but his father could care less. Robert berates his son about his drug dealing and tells his son to leave and never come back. As Brayden tries to explain that he needs help, Robert interrupts him and lets him know that Trace almost got beat to death because of him. Becca tries to remind her father that Brayden is his son. Robert responds and says not anymore. Brayden says f-ck his family before walking off. Davis calls Tariq and lets him know about the bounty on him and Brayden’s heads and warns them to get out of New York. When Tariq gets off the phone, he tells Brayden that he has a bag at Stansfield that they can go get. Brayden mentions how they could be waiting for them on campus. Tariq understands but explains that it’s the only chance they have. After it goes quiet for a couple seconds, Tariq apologizes to Brayden for getting him into all of the stuff they’re in. He goes on to tell Brayden to imagine what their lives would be like at the moment if they were two regular college kids who didn’t have to worry about the game they’re currently stuck in. Brayden tells Tariq to forget about what happened before. He tells his best friend that he’s the only family he has left and wherver he goes, he’ll go too. After they do their famous handshake, Tariq declares that they’re going to get out of the situation, to which Brayden whole-heartedly agrees.

28. Mr. Weston Let That Racism Out. Lmao Source:Starz

29. A Very Tough Decision For Diana Source:Starz Diana calls Dru to let him know that they got the bullets out of Monet but she’s in a coma. Dru tells her that if Monet wakes up, she needs to smother her with a pillow. He explains that Becca and Tariq got away and Tariq said he’ll tell Monet everything when she wakes up and killing Monet will solve half the problem. Tariq and Brayden make their way back to Stansfield campus. BruShandria speaks to them as they’re passing but they’re too locked in to pay her any mind. Two seconds later she saves them (even if only for a few minutes). Junior comes up to her and another student and asks about Tariq’s whereabouts. Ironically enough, she puts them back in harms way. As soon as Cane and Effie (who are also now on campus) see that there’s a bounty on Tariq and Brayden, BruShandria approaches them and asks if Tariq is in trouble. Effie plays it cool and says she doesn’t know. Bru tells them that the cops just came looking for him but she didn’t tell them that he was on campus. Cane heard that and his face lit up. Cane tells Effie that the $200k is theirs and alerts Noma that he found Tariq and Brayden at Stansfield.

30. Ghost or John Wick? Source:Starz Tariq and Brayden avoid running into any of the hittas (multiple people got the text about the bounties) on campus as they go pick up the money Tariq has stashed away. As her and Cane search for the boys, Effie sends Tariq a text warning him that Cane is at Stansfield to kill him and there might be others. When Tariq gets the message, him and Brayden are a bit spooked but understand that it’s the others or them.

31. Source:Starz As Tariq and Brayden make it to a parking structure where they almost certainly can find a car and dip out, they’re approached by Agent Young. Junior knows both of them by name and states that he wants to ask them some questions about green cards for the Okeke family (Obi’s people). He brings up Noma and how she must be his connect since she’s connected to Obi. As they’re talking, one of the hittas is loading up his weapon, waiting for the perfect moment. Tariq tells Junior that he thinks he’s smart and Junior responds that he takes after his aunt, Angela Valdez. Tariq is a bit taken back by the fact that Angela was his aunt and shares who she was with Brayden. Junior then tells Tariq that Saxe kept a file of everything and he put it all together. He tells Tariq that if he leaves, he’ll get an arrest warrant for the drugs he’s moving for Noma. Before he can continue, gunfire ensues. Tariq and Brayden try to make a run for it while Junior and the hitta have a shootout.

32. Should’ve Minded His Business. Smh Source:Starz

33. Heat Of Battle Source:Starz

34. It Just Got Too Real Source:Starz Junior eventually shoots and kills the hitta. As Junior is making sure the shooter is dead, Brayden sneaks up behind him and pistolwhips him to the ground. As Tariq and Brayden both point their guns at Junior, Tariq tells Brayden that Junior was bluffing and he doesn’t have a warrant because police never come alone. Junior begins to question Tariq about if he’s going to kill a federal agent. Tariq tells Brayden that he has a plan. He takes the hard drive from Junior and has Brayden get the phone off of Noma’s guy. Brayden calls Noma and Tariq hips her about the information Junior has on her and her operation. Noma puts them on hold and gets Obi’s opinion on the matter. He tells her that they should accept his truce because if they don’t, all of law enforcement will be after them. After he also mentions that they can’t go back to Italy at the moment because of Lombardi’s murder, Noma realizes she’s in a tough spot. Although she concedes, she makes it clear to Obi that when the dust settles, she wants Tariq and everything he loves killed. Noma gets back on the phone and tells Tariq that she’s fine with a truce but she better not hear about him moving any product. Tariq tells Brayden that he’ll get his prints on the feds gun so that it looks like he took out the shooter. He then tells Brayden to call in a shooter and to ditch the guns and money before the place was filled with cops. Once Brayden walks away, Tariq tells Junior that Angela was the worst thing that ever happened to his dad. He continues by saying that she obviously wasn’t good for Ghost or him (Junior) either…then Tariq smokes him.

35. Cane Really Don’t GAF Source:Starz After Brayden makes the call, the plan seems like it’s going to work perfectly. Elsewhere on campus, Cane gets the message that the bounty has been taken off of Tariq and Brayden’s head, which infuriated Cane. He didn’t let that stop him though, as he told Effie that he’d just act like he didn’t get the text. As Effie tries to talk some sense into him, Cane spots Tariq, who just so happened to see him also. As Cane begins to chase Tariq, Tariq calls Dru (who is also now on campus) and threatens to tell Cane about him and Diana’s plan if he doesn’t get his brother to stand down. This makes Dru put a pep in his step. Back at the hospital, instead of killing her mother, Diana cries and tells Monet that she misses her while touching her shoulder. Apparently this was enough for Monet to start to wake up from her coma. When Cane, Effie and Dru finally caught up to where Tariq and Brayden were, it was already packed with cops. Dru tells Cane to stand down because Diana said it wasn’t Tariq who shot Monet. Cane reiterates that Diana said she seen Tariq do it and then asks Dru what happened to his face. Dru tells his older brother that Diana is saying she made a mistake. He continues by telling him to ask Diana when they get to the hospital since Monet just woke up. Cane calls BS but says it’s okay because he’ll get to the bottom of it. Dru tries to calm Cane own by mentioning Noma’s text and saying that she said it was all over. Effie quickly interjects and tells Dru that they got the message.

36. Something Ain’t Adding Up Source:Starz

37. Find Out Source:Starz At the hospita;, Dru is upset that Diana didn’t go through with killing Monet and tells her that he won’t forget. Diana tells him that it’s better this way and they have to move on as a family since it’s done. As they’re talking, Cane walks up and questions her about who it was that shot their mother if it was’t Tariq. She tells him that she made a mistake and she doesn’t feel like fighting while Monet’s recovering. Their disagreement is interrupted when they hear Monet coughing. All three kids go to the room and give their mother some kind words. She asks them who did it to her and as Cane looks at Dru, he says that they don’t know. Monet tells them to find out. Tariq and Brayden realize they’re in a super tough spot and are left wondering wtf they’re going to do next.

38. Introducing Detective Don Carter Source:Starz

39. You Gotta Feel For Paz Source:Starz

40. He Might Actually Be A Problem Source:Starz The end of the episode introduces Detective Don Carter. He is at a church, giving a confession/ having a conversation with a priest. Apparently, his wife Denise was murdered in a shootout by rival gangs. He’s on a task force that keeps him busy and motivated. He says it’s the only thing that makes him feel right and he knows that Denise would like that he’s making the streets safer. As he’s leaving the church, he’s approached by Paz. She tells him that Junior was murdered. Carter offers his sympathy and asks what happened. She tells him that Junior’s office is buying some BS story about a school shooter but she knows they’re wrong. She continues by telling Carter that he was investigating Tariq and other dealers and asks him to help her. Carter promises her that he’ll nail whoever took her son.