Viral Video: Celebrating Kodak Black’s Birthday With This Fun Fact

Published on June 11, 2024

2023 One Music Festival

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Rapper Kodak Black recently went viral for a throwback of him rapping at 14 years old. The Florida artist turned 27 years old today (June 11). We celebrate his talent and learn more about Kodak’s history with music. Read more about his journey so far inside.

The rapper known as Kodak Black was born as Bill Kahan Kapri on June 11, 1997. He gained his initial popularity following his 2014 hit song “No Flockin.” The rapper and songwriter’s success led him to signing a recording contract with Atlantic Records and has gone on to create many hit records and viral moments.

The Internet recently discovered a throwback of Kodak as a 14 year old. Fans are shocked to discover the type of music he was making early on, calling him a “lyrical jazz” rapper. Celebrities like Fat Man Scoop even commented saying, “I need THIS KODAK BLACK.”

Today, the rapper is best known for his out of pocket lyrics and shenanigans on and off the stage. Back in the day, Kodak was sharing his truth. In the viral rap, he’s speaking on being young and ambitious, working towards dedication and practicing patience.

Kodak was raised by his mom in Golden Acres, a public housing project in Pompano Beach, Florida. He’s said to have started rapping as early as elementary school and began to go to a local trap house after school to record his own music. He is also said to have spent his younger years reading thesauruses and dictionaries to improve his vocabulary.

No one can deny that Kodak has been destined for greatness for several years. Say what you want to say about him, but he has also always been serious about his craft. We love to see it.\

Happy Birthday, Kodak!

Check out the viral throwback video of Kodak Black below:

