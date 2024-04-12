Hunxho, Kodak Black, Tink & DRAM Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (April 8 – April 12):

1. Squale – Dose Source:WORLDSTARHIPHOP Today marks a triumphant return for Platinum-certified Grammy nominated producer and recording artistSquale. He unveils his latest high-octane single and music video for, “Dose” via WorldStarHipHop. Stream “Dose” – HERE. Renowned for his groundbreaking work as a producer to the stars of hip-hop, Squale now takes center stage with “Dose,” delivering electrifying verses infused with his trademark larger-than-life persona. The track pulsates with a self-produced anthemic beat, serving as the perfect backdrop for Squale’s lyrical exploration of his lavish lifestyle, seamlessly blending work and play. In the accompanying music video, Squale juxtaposes scenes from his humble beginnings with the opulence of his current penthouse existence, offering viewers a glimpse into his world of luxury and success. He flexes, “every night I’m at Carbone, with stacks, we switching rosters.” Amidst the glitz and glamour, Squale remains grounded, honoring his roots and cherishing the bonds of family, as evidenced by his heartfelt inclusion of grandfather enjoying the perks of his accomplishments. With unwavering support from WorldStarHipHop, “Dose” marks Squale’s third collaboration with the platform, following the success of “BDE” and “WHAT I’M NOT.” Notably, Squale’s meteoric rise to fame includes the viral sensation “Six Degrees,” amassing over 300 million views on TikTok and millions of streams. As 2024 unfolds, Squale continues to dominate the digital landscape with a string of high-profile appearances on platforms such as One37PM, Major Stage, and JuggSznTV. His recent performance of “Money Tree” on On The Radar showcased his undeniable star power, further solidifying his status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Having already left an indelible mark as the creative genius behind hits like Drake’s “KMT,” Squale’s illustrious career as a chart-topping producer shows no signs of slowing down. With an impressive repertoire that includes collaborations with industry heavyweights such as Cardi B, Young Thug, PnB Rock, Russ, and more, Squale’s musical prowess continues to captivate audiences worldwide. For now Squale gives you just a “Dose,” but stay tuned for much more new music to come!

2. Ot7Quanny ft. YTB Fatt – I Did It Source:Ot7 QUANNY Although they rep two different regions, there are two things that West Memphis, AR’s YTB Fatt and Philly’s OT7Quanny have in common: they’re both running circles around the rap game with their hard-hitting bars and effortless flexes. Today, the duo link up to share their cross-regional collaboration, “I Did It.” Bouncing over blaring 808s and a ghostly piano bassline, Fatt and Quanny showcase their distinct yet synchronizing styles, singing their own praises as they boast about the fruits of their labor. Fatt promises to stay down for his day ones as he flexes on the competition with his collection of cars. Quanny follows up Fatt’s boastful quips, making it clear that he owns the “biggest house on the block” like Uncle Elroy from Friday. In their new video, Fatt and Quanny, accompanied by their crews, exude confidence as they flaunt their diamond jewelry, and hold stacks of money in the studio, creating a celebratory atmosphere that acknowledges their hard-earned success in the place where it all began. “I Did It” continues YTB Fatt’s red-hot run of singles, including the Usher-sampling “Same,” featuring a YouTube Top 25-trending video with cameo appearances from GloRilla and Big Homiie G, and “Brazi Blue Cheese,” an ode to the founder of GUMBO. The new single arrives shortly ahead of his upcoming Foxes Only Tour, a 9-city tour crossing the Dirty South, kicking off on this Thursday 4/11 in Charlotte, NC, performing sold-out shows in Houston (4/30) and Atlanta (4/15), and ending in San Antonio, TX on May 2. You can find out more about the Foxes Only Tour here: https://www.foxesonlytour.com/

3. DThang – Many Opps Source:Dthang Gz With his tireless intensity and ominous bars, the Bronx’s DThang continues to leave a lasting impression in his city’s prolific drill rap scene. Never leaving room for dead air on a track and in his rising profile, DThang shares “Many Opps,” a new single and video out now! “Many Opps” finds DThang rapping across a haunting piano-led instrumental with ease. His voice is delicate, but his take-no-prisoners bars pack a punch as audibly trolling his opps for not being able to keep up with him and his crew: “I don’t know why these n****s be playing with us/I think all my opps smoking angel dust (Like, like what?)/I ain’t going nowhere without gang and em.” As he taunts his haters with the same energy as one of 50 Cent’s petty Instagram posts, DThang pays his respects to the Queens OG, as he and his crew are always working to “get rich or die trying.” The new single continues DThang’s string of loose singles, following the March re-release of “Lose It (Freestyle)” and “Drill Cappers.” Following his exoneration earlier this year, DThang has yet to let up when it comes to dropping new music. In fact, the rapper kept his stride even while incarcerated, releasing the enthralling, Annie-inspired “Hard Day’s Night / Last Day In” freestyle, garnering over 4.2 million YouTube views to date. Upon his release from jail, French Montana took him under his wing as a mentee, gifting him some new ice and a shopping spree. On Valentine’s Day, DThang dropped “Smoochie Valentine,” a Nelly-inspired cut for the baddies. Featuring a cameo by Nelly, “Smoochie Valentine” reached the Top 20 on YouTube’s Trending Chart for Music. With more new music on the way, DThang is positioning himself to become one of the notable stars to emerge from the ever-growing drill scene.

4. Wolfacejoeyy – I Know Source:4 Shooters Only With an eclectic musical style and vocal prowess that align perfectly with his aspirations, wolfacejoeyy is determined to achieve his goal: climbing the music charts while enchanting audiences with his smooth rhymes. Following his first-ever festival performance at Rolling Loud California in March, the 21-year-old Staten Island riser reunites with producer Whereis22 (aka the actor Michael Rainey Jr., from POWER on Starz) for “I Know,” a spellbinding new single. This flirty, sexy drill cut finds joeyy flexing his vocal chops in a successful attempt to keep a love interest swooning over him: “She said, ‘but baby, you not 21/how the f*ck you gettin’ in the club’/Baby they play my sh*t when I’m in the club,” he raps with confidence. “I Know” continues Joeyy’s streak of “cutie patootie” anthems, following the release of the viral “cake / don’t be dishonest” double single released in February and the January-released “wya.” “cake” has quickly become a fan-favorite, garnering over 1.3M+ YouTube views and over 39K+ TikTok creations to date. The single also earned praise from celebs like Sexyy Red, Anycia, Kaliii, Rubi Rose, and Jenn Carter of rising Brooklyn rap group 41. “I Know,” “cake,” “don’t be dishonest,” and “wya” will appear on joeyy’s next project, Valentino, which will take joeyy’s hybrid sound to a new level. The upcoming project is an exploration of joeyy’s loverboy persona, enriched with romantic anthems that depict flirtatious late-night adventures and flirty-yet-witty exchanges in joeyy’s melodious croon. Refining the euphoric club-meets-drill hybrid sound on which joeyy has made his name, look for Valentino to drop in the coming weeks.

5. Hardrock – South ATL Source:Hardrock - Topic Today, rising 20-year-old Atlanta rapper Hardrock unveils a brand new single entitled “SOUTH ATL” available now via Republic Records. Listen HERE. The track’s bass seethes with intensity as torrential distortion thumps. His incisive flow cuts through the fray with bold and braggadocios verses. At the same time, he leads a hometown chant on the chorus, “South Atlanta with the sticks. South Atlanta with the bricks. I can’t give my all to no lil bitch. I make money for talking my shit.” The song spotlights his fiery wordplay and breakneck delivery. While the music video captures his lo-fi vibe and grunge aesthetic. Hardrock is currently canvasing the country on the road. His month-long “My Gift To You Tour” visits major markets coast-to-coast such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York before it wraps with what promises to be an unforgettable homecoming at Loft in Atlanta, GA on April 27. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Get tickets HERE. Remaining prolific in 2024, Hardrock dropped the banger “kingtut” produced by Honorable C.N.O.T.E. In addition to plugs from the likes of Rotate Magazine, Lyrical Odyssey, and more, HotNewHipHop praised how “C.N.O.T.E. and Hardorck are in the zone,” going on to proclaim, “He has tons of talent brewing.” “kingtut” landed on the heels of 2023’s “DIRTY SPOT / 4 to 6.” Beyond gaining traction at streaming platforms, Our Generation Music praised, “Hardrock’s mystique is as inescapable as his sound – pushing listeners further into his stark, intangible allure with each new effort.” Meanwhile, Complex touted him among its coveted “Artists To Watch in 2024.” Experience Hardrock live at the “My Gift To You Tour.”



Hardrock has emerged as a verifiable phenomenon with a versatile vision. He has quietly reeled in over 50 million streams and counting powered by the likes of “bleh” and “feel alive.”Frank Ocean notably showcased the latter on his “Homer Radio Show. Meanwhile, he attracted major co-signs from Trippie Redd, BNYX, F1LTHY, Starboy, Matthew Williams, and more. Christened one of HYPEBEAST’s “Best Rising Artists of 2023,” he sold out his very first headline gig at Market Hotel in New York City this fall. Simultaneously, the fashion world has taken notice in a big way. He was spotted front row at Givenchy’s 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show and walked for 1017 Alyx 9SM at Milan Fashion Week. Signing to Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records, he’s primed to pop off in 2024.

6. Sekou – Let Me Go Slowly Source:sekoumusicuk BRITs ‘Rising Star’ nominee, BBC Radio 1 Sound Poll ‘Top 10’ inductee, and Amazon Music’s ‘Ones To Watch 2024’ artist Sekou, today, releases his second single of the year “let go of me slowly.” Out now via Republic Records. “let go of me slowly” follows on from Sekou’s early 2024 release, “Crying,” and the balladeer returns with this new heartbreak anthem single which centers around the breakdown of a romantic relationship. Co-written by Yakob and Mary, the team behind Sekou’s 2023 breakout hit, “Better Man” (which boasts over 6.5M + streams on Spotify) , “let go of me slowly” is a return to his earlier balladeer offerings; the style helped the singer make his mark on the scene with a vocally robust, yet somber track that he’s become synonymous. With his rich tone over the laid-back track, “let go of me slowly” fully embodies all it is supposed to, expressing Sekou’s emotions in every word he sings, enabling listeners to feel his truth. Speaking on the track, Sekou said, “This song was inspired by a time in my life when I was going through something, and I didn’t know how to express my feelings about it. It took some time but I went back, I re-read the old texts, and I was finally able to put the words down on paper – I knew I needed to be honest. It’s freeing – and it’s supposed to be about getting things off your chest and removing that heavy weight from your shoulders that can sometimes still be there after a relationship breaks down.” 2024 has started on a high for Sekou with a BRITs ‘Rising Star’ nomination, cementing his place in history as the awards’ youngest ever nominee. He made the top 10 in the BBC Radio 1 ‘Sound Polls’, graced his first cover with Notion Magazine as one of Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Artists of 2024, and embarked on a UK and European leg of Renée Rapp’s “Snow Hard Feelings” tour, performing 12 shows in support of the US star. Things don’t look to be slowing down as Sekou prepares for a string of his own live dates this summer, including the recently-announced One Night Only show on May 13th at Omeara London, Cross The Tracks Festival on May 26th, and Latitude Festival in July. With fans in the likes of Anderson .Paak, Cleo Sol, Fred again.. and Kamal who have all shown support to the rising star online. With over 441K+ monthly listeners on Spotify and a combined 300K+ followers across socials, Sekou’s eclectic style and talent have made him one of the most exciting new artists in the scene today. With this new single, he continues to show his musical aptitude and brings a refreshing sound to the global music scene. Already gaining support from the likes of Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, BBC Radio 1, BBC 1Xtra, COLORS, as well as tastemakers such as Anderson Paak, Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, Fred Again, Post Malone, Quincy Jones and more, Sekou’s trajectory is limitless as he continues to release hit after hit. Continuing to impress the music world and prove why he’s one to watch, Sekou showcases his expertise as a singer-songwriter on “let go of me slowly.” He exemplifies rawness and truth, crafting relatable tracks about love, heartbreak, and self-identity.

7. Rich Ruth – No Muscle, No Memory Source:OfficialTMR Today, Nashville-based experimental musician Rich Ruth announces his third LP Water Still Flows, set for release June 21 via Third Man Records. Explosive single “No Muscle, No Memory” is out now – a beautiful introduction into the bold sonic world crafted by Ruth – alongside a cinematic music video directed by Joseph Bird. Rich Ruth also today announces headline shows this summer including dates at The Blue Room in Nashville (June 22) and Union Pool in Brooklyn, NY (June 28) as well as opener dates with All Them Witches and Mikaela Davis this spring– full dates below and get tickets HERE. On the hypnotic lead single “No Muscle, No Memory,” Ruth encapsulates everything his new album stands for. There are atmospherics that meld electronic and organic textures seamlessly, compositionally journeying from meditative, ethereal beauty to kinetic, searing squalls. Water Still Flows combines elements of spiritual jazz, synth-infused post-rock, doom, drone-metal, Kosmiche and more – the album born out of a time of transience for Ruth who was touring relentlessly for two years with S.G. Goodman and with his own outfit. Unmoored from waking up in a different city every day, he’d spend what little free time he had on breaks crafting enveloping drones at his home studio. In making this album, he sonically finds a way to unpack the yet unprocessed feelings that come with not-often-discussed difficulties of trying to make a living as a musician in 2024. Says Ruth: “After spending a large portion of the past 12 years touring and recording, none of this stuff has gotten easier. Much of the anxiety and intense feelings I’ve poured into this record are a direct correlation to the uncertainty of trying to earn a living with music. Despite many hopeful opportunities I’ve been given, it has taken a toll on my body and mental health merely trying to survive playing music in the current age. The soothing quality of these new pieces reflect a constant search for solitude and stability. The frenetic, heavier parts mirror the tense variability I feel on a regular basis as a working musician. At the end of the day, all of the sacrifice and uncertainty is a small price to pay for the privilege to share this music with people.” Recorded at Ruth’s home studio and mixed by Jake Davis (William Tyler, Skyway Man), Water Still Flows reflects his unwavering devotion to collaboration. Its seven tracks are peppered with marquee collaborators, which alongside the aforementioned Davis and Que, include pedal steel player Spencer Cullum, drummer Ruben Gingrich, violinist Patrick M’gonigle, saxophonist Jared Selner, and more. “Working with people who are just better musicians than me, or play drastically different instruments like harp and saxophone, opens up millions of new pathways of where the music can be taken,” says Ruth. “I’ll stitch a narrative out of these improvisational ideas but letting these players do whatever they want without parameters creates a much more unpredictable and interesting thing.” With his foray into ambient recordings starting with his 2019 LP Calming Signals and his acclaimed 2022 album I Survived, It’s Over, Ruth has firmly established himself alongside peers like William Tyler and Luke Schneider as one of Nashville’s foremost experimentalists. “If I analyze it, it’s more that the Nashville music community I grew up with is getting older, settling down, and feeling quieter. The nature of people that are good at music is that they’re probably drawn to weirder things.”

8. AG Club – Barry Source:AG Club Today AG Club’s duo of Jody Fontaine and Baby Boy unveil the official music video for their single “Barry.” The fast-paced new video was directed by in-house visual artist Manny Madrigal, while the song is taken from AG Club’s forthcoming new album BRODIE WORLD, set for release on April 26. Pre-order/pre-save BRODIE WORLD HERE. The Linden Jay-produced energetic anthem “Barry” first appeared on WE’RE ALL BRODIES, the three-song EP the collective released in November as a pre-cursor to BRODIE WORLD. In the official music video, they unleash its daredevil-driven visual, replete with stunts, an injury-riddled car ride and the unpredictability fans have come to expect from an AG Club affair. Baby Boy and Jody Fontaine go from toasting brews on a rooftop to flinging themselves off of one. It’s as much fun as it sounds. The video for “Barry” is the latest chapter of the leadup to BRODIE WORLD, which the duo announced to fans earlier this year and formally revealed last week, alongside the music video for album opener “eva.” which shares a visual through line—the car ride scene—with its successor. BRODIE WORLD is the second album from Bay Area-bred, Los Angeles-based AG Club to release with Epic Records. The group has steadily built its audience with a multitude of releases since 2019, leading to appearances at global festivals such as Coachella by last year. AG Club has been crowned Los Angeles’s “next big music collective,” by Nylon, and the impending release of BRODIE WORLD represents the duo’s crowning achievement to this point in its career. The ten-track offering showcases the best of AG Club’s serene, buoyant brand of lifestyle rap. It is set to feature names like Mike Dimes, Igwe Aka, and Mercury, plus production from Hippie Sabotage on one song. 2023 was kind to AG Club, which catapulted itself into the national conscience with a blistering ascent. In April, the duo tore the Coachella stage down for the first time, performed at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw, and jumped on tour with OhGeesy of Shoreline Mafia fame, which found the duo taking stages across the nation. This recognition would lead to increased visibility for AG CLUB, which went on to execute global brand partnerships with major brands like True Religion and PSVR2. Last week, AG CLUB appeared on Pigeons & Planes Presents: SEE YOU NEXT YEAR 2 compilation album, which saw the guys work with likeminded artists at Rick Rubin’s famed Shangri-La studio last year. With the release of BRODIE WORLD, AG Club is ready to go from ascending to transcendent. Get ready.

9. Gloom Girl MFG – Batshitlorette Source:Gloom Girl MFG Today, Nashville punk quartet Gloom Girl MFG unleashed “Batshitlorette,” their blistering new single and bachelorette party awareness PSA. The song will feature on their upcoming EP, Polycrisis, produced by Brad Shultz of Cage The Elephant and released on May 3 via Sign From The Universe Entertainment. Listen to “Batshitlorette” HERE Staying true to the band’s punk core and mission statement of defying the global gloom, “Batshitlorette” is a rock satirical take on Nashville’s country music and Broadway party scene. While its message criticized the excessive party culture, “Batshitlorette” is yet another defiant rock classic from Gloom Girl MFG filled with insinuating bass lines and gnawing guitar solos. Lead singer Paige MacKinnon remarked on the single: “‘Batshitlorette’ is a dogfight. Picture the Greasers vs. the Socs, except make it the Nashville Locals vs. the Bachelorettes. In this song, we’re at play with the idea of local insularity in contrast with bachelorette party mayhem here in Nashville, Tennessee. It is a song that is both dead serious and absolutely absurd all wrapped up in an epic punk package. On brand with the EP, we can’t help but expand our grief and frustration beyond our city walls, and turn it into a bigger declaration: Ignore the future of our youth, and you will pay the consequences.” Brad Shultz praised the band: “Absolutely love working with Gloom Girl! It’s so inspiring to be involved with an artist in the midst of them truly exploring, finding, and pushing the boundaries of their sound.” Gloom Girl MFG recently announced their EP release headline show at The Basement East, their biggest headline to date. Tickets for the May 2 show is on sale today, more info available HERE Tastemaker publications from SPIN to FLOOD to FLAUNT have already predicted their rapid rise and global domination beyond their dedicated Nashville following. Drawn to dynamic singer and lead guitarist Paige MacKinnon, who is backed by Ethan Waggoner (rhythm guitar), Stephen Sobolewski (bass guitar), and Connor McCourt (drums). The band combines a familiar nostalgia with an undeniably fresh fusion of punk, grunge, and indie rock, channeling the spirit of trailblazers like The Pretenders, PJ Harvey, and Sleater-Kinney with the sneering vibrancy of acts like IDLES. Gloom Girl MFG is the emerging force buzzing in gritty clubs and beloved music venues innovating right in the center of the music scene in Music City, far from the machine of its country roots and bachelorette-laden honky-tonks. In the midst of an indie rock evolution, Gloom Girl MFG is stirring the pot with their mission in mind: to provide a musical escape from global gloom, one with a community around it, fueled by an inclusivity that sedates the increasingly digitally-fueled urge to be a part of something tangible. Something powerful. It’s this theme that resonates throughout their new EP Polycrisis. Produced by Brad Shultz (Cage The Elephant), its title projects the concept of separate pieces compounding to form something bigger. That dichotomy is echoed musically within their stabbing modern riot grrrl tracks that juxtapose unsuspectingly against energetic honesty, lyrical depth, and a human quality too often absent in heavier music.

10. Max McNown – Wandering Source:Max McNown Today, folk-pop’s rising singer-songwriter Max McNown releases his hotly-anticipated debut album, Wandering, a compelling convergence of folk and country sharing stories of intense heartache and perseverance. Also released today, is the music video for “Worry ‘Bout My Wandering,” which exclusively premiered on The Bluegrass Situation–watch HERE. Following his tour with Americana folk-rock band Briscoe, McNown recently joined Australian artist Blake Rose’s North American tour with stops including Bowery Ballroom in New York City and The End in Nashville–see below for details and get tickets at maxmcnown.com. Listen to Wandering HERE Watch the music videos for “Turned Into Missing You” and “Dead Set” “Worry ‘Bout My Wandering” is the confessional song that was the most difficult for McNown to write as it’s so personal. Giving The Bluegrass Situation the exclusive, McNown recalls “It came from being far away from my family and thinking about my mom, and wondering how she feels about my life and the direction it’s taken. Shooting the video in my beautiful home state of Oregon was very important to me… I just always want to make my family and hometown proud.” Unfolding with dreamy pedal-steel tones, luminous harmonies, and lyrics that channel regret, compassion, and sheer determination with an unfettered honesty, the intimate song defined the rest of the album. Check out the video premiere of “Worry ‘Bout My Wandering” on The Bluegrass Situation HERE. Honing in on intricate storytelling, Wandering shares anecdotes of intense heartache–examining everything from breakups to new love to the pain of watching family members overcome life’s biggest challenges. With production by AJ Pruis, Wandering showcases an ornate musical palette rich in live instrumentation of fiddle, mandolin, dreamy pedal-steel tones, and spellbinding guitar work. Yet Max took care to foreground his lyrics on every track, viewing his songs as poems set to music. At 22, Max has already been on a storied musical journey. Taking control of his future, overcoming personal challenges and drawing inspiration from his brother who was bravely fighting cancer, Max packed his bags and drove from remote Oregon to Southern California. From there, videos of him busking on a pier made an impact online and eventually grew into a legion of supporters on TikTok. Since the album’s delivery, McNown has successfully completed his first tour and is gearing up for live performances at larger venues this summer including an opening slot for famed country artist Billy Currington at the St. Augustine Amphitheater in Florida this June and an opening slot for Trampled by Turtles + JOSEPH at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater this August in McNown’s hometown of Bend, Oregon. McNown notes that he’s found an essential touchstone in his own experience with the transformative power of music. “The reason I want to put my songs out into the world is I know how much music has helped me throughout my life,” he says. “Whether it was dealing with a breakup or my brother’s cancer or the troubles we all go through, music gave me hope and made me feel less alone, so now I want to return the favor.” Be on the lookout for new music soon as McNown adds more songs to his fast-growing catalog!

11. Tink – Charged Up Source:Tink Multi-talented R&B musician and lyricist, Tink, has announced Winter’s Diary 5, the fifth installment of the mixtape series that propelled her to stardom. Today, she shared the single and video for “Charged Up” – her anticipated first release of the year – out today on Winter’s Diary / WD Records / EMPIRE. Tink has also been announced as support on Jhené Aiko’s upcoming The Magic Hour arena tour alongside Coi Leray, Umi and Kiana Ledé. The tour kicks off on June 19 at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. Across the 27 stops, they will touch down in Brooklyn, Las Vegas and Atlanta throughout the summer before wrapping it up at Columbus, OH’s Nationwide Arena on August 22. Full dates and tickets available here.



Last year, Tink shared her acclaimed album Thanks 4 Nothing which was fully executive produced by Hitmaka and amassed over 100 million streams. The album received a 7.6 on Pitchfork, garnered praise from Office Magazine, Alternative Press, Rolling Stone, and landed Tink on the cover of Galore Magazine. She followed up with her Thanks 4 Everything North American tour where she delivered an unforgettable performance of hits from her previous albums as well as the new project.



Over a decade ago, Tink shared Winter’s Diary which launched her career. She followed up with Winter’s Diary 2 in 2014 which featured standout single “Treat Me Like Somebody”. Over the next two years she followed up with the third and fourth installments before expanding into new territories with brand new projects like A Gift and A Curse, Pillow Talk, and Thanks 4 Nothing to name a few. These early releases landed her a spot on the coveted XXL Freshman class of 2015 list.



Tink has developed a knack for creating intimate and thoughtful R&B music and this new release sets the tone for what’s to come.

12. Christon Gray – School Of Roses: Reloaded Source:Christon Gray

13. Andra Day – Chasing Source:Andra Day Today, multi-platinum vocalist, Grammy® winner, and Academy Award nominee Andra Day releases the deliriously honest new single “Chasing.” Listen HERE via Warner Records. Stripped down and saucy, it’s a sweet and serendipitous song contemplating true love. Following on the heels of her latest radio hit, “Probably,” the stage is now set for the release of her highly anticipated third album, CASSANDRA (cherith). Pre-order/Pre-save HERE. “Somewhere chasing bags and chasing love,” Day croons over mellow guitar plucking. “Both of ’em chasing us — do things, we can’t seem to get enough.” Threaded throughout the stunning vocal showcase is a sweet sense of longing and a respectful awe for the complexities of love. It’s also laden with hooks and quotable lyrics. By the time the chorus unfolds again, it’s nearly impossible not to sing along. “Chasing” is the third single off of Andra Day’s highly anticipated CASSANDRA (cherith), following the sultry number “Where Do We Go” and recently released “Probably.” These singles represent the first new music from the songstress since the soundtrack to The United States vs. Billie Holiday in 2021. But that doesn’t mean Day has ever ventured all that far from music. In February, Andra delivered a stunning rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at Super Bowl LVIII. Last month, she performed “Memory Lane” in tribute at the NAACP Awards. On June 1st, she’ll headline the Blue Note Jazz Festival in New York. Click HERE for more information and tickets. Now, with songs like “Chasing,” Day has a whole new arsenal of soulful anthems to add to her already-stacked setlist.

14. Kodak Black – Stressed Out Source:Kodak Black

15. NLE Choppa – Slut Me Out 2 Source:NLE CHOPPA Memphis rap starNLE Choppa kicks off “Slut Szn” with the release of “Slut Me Out 2,” the extra raunchy sequel to his explosive 2022 RIAA 2x Platinum-certified single, “Slut Me Out.” He’s got a playful and pleasurable accompanying video starring India Love, too. Listen HERE via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records. Picking up where his Sexyy Red-assisted “Slut Me Out (Remix)” left off, Choppa gets even more direct, diving headfirst into a pool of explicit and braggadocious sexuality. “If I was a bad bitch, I’d wanna fuck me, too,” he raps, flaunting confidence that would make Right Said Fred blush. With increasingly graphic quips and pulsing 808s designed for chants, “Slut Me Out 2” is the “Slut Me Out” successor fans have been waiting for. The visual only intensifies the vibes. Playing out like a comedy film shot in a lush mansion, the Ben Marc directed video for “Slut Me Out 2” sees a hilarious and over-the-top Choppa get extra flirty as he interacts with a small multitude of baddies, including his leading lady India Love. Whether he’s in the pool or in the bedroom, Choppa makes his intentions clear. Energetic and unabashedly sexual, it’s a showcase for a young artist who can rap his ass off but makes sure to have fun while doing it. Watch it HERE. “Slut Me Out 2” arrives on the heels of Choppa’s Certified compilation that includes all of his RIAA-certified hits. Checking in at 17 tracks, the LP spans the length of Choppa’s career, from the platinum-certified “Shotta Flow” to the two-times platinum-certified “Slut Me Out.” Raucously free-wheeling, “Shotta Flow” helped propel Choppa to stardom upon its release five years ago. As raunchy as it is rambunctious, 2023’s “Slut Me Out” became a staple of DJ sets across the U.S., and “Slut Me Out 2” only continues the tradition. Recently, Choppa kicked off his college tour, and in June, he joins the road for A Boogie’s ‘Better Off Alone’ tour, which starts June 14th in Michigan and finishes at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 24th. He’s known for his high-energy shows and unbelievable fan engagement experiences. Expect a run-through of all his hits and special surprise moments in each city. Full tour dates are listed below.

16. Leah Mason – Klepto Source:Leah Mason Nashville-based pop singer and songwriter Leah Mason reveals her new single, “Klepto,” out on all streaming platforms today. “Klepto” follows the release of “YOUR BOYFRIEND SUCKS,” an empowering anthem that introduced listeners to Leah Mason’s new pop era. Marrying her penchant for introspective storytelling with catchy melodies and uptempo, alt-pop production, “Klepto” is further proof that Leah has found her place in pop. Leah’s songs capture the essence of what it means to be a twenty-something woman in today’s world. Diving into themes like heartbreak, friendship breakups, love, loss, and everything in-between, she fearlessly explores the highs and lows of young adulthood with a playful yet unflinchingly honest touch. Speaking on the relatable experience that inspired “Klepto,” she says, “The song is about this friend I had who I noticed started to take a lot of ‘inspiration’ from me. She would subtly ask me about where my clothes were from, and the next week she’d show up in the same thing I had been wearing. It was flattering at first, but she eventually started messing around with the people in my life, like talking to guys she knew I liked and inviting my friends to hang out without me. It was like she wanted my life. It was so frustrating because it felt like she would try to take everything I told her about. She was a goddamn klepto!” Hailing from North Carolina and now based in Nashville, Leah Mason’s sound knows no bounds. Her musical journey began at eleven, belting out iconic covers in a classic rock band. When she found her way to Nashville in 2019 to attend Belmont University, she soaked in the city’s diverse music scene and quickly emerged as a rising star in the country-pop world. Her 2023 debut EP, Honeydew & Hennessy, garnered millions of streams and drew comparisons by PEOPLE Magazine to contemporaries like Taylor Swift, Kelsea Ballerini, and Kacey Musgraves. Breaking away from the familiar, Leah ventured to Sweden last year to create her upcoming album, pushing the boundaries of her artistry and crafting a whole new sound. As Leah readies her latest offering, a collection of meticulously crafted tracks set to release soon, she invites you to join her on this musical journey. “My only hope is that it can inspire someone else as well,” Leah declares, as she continues to redefine pop and make her music accessible to all. Get ready for a whole new chapter in the world of Leah Mason. Listen to “Klepto” on all streaming platforms:

17. Hunxho – Closer To Over Source:Hunxho Emerging as the hottest breakout talent of 2024, rising East Atlanta rapper HUNXHO unveils a brand new single entitled “Closer To Over” today via 300 Entertainment. It serves as the first taste of his anxiously awaited upcoming project and one of the year’s most-anticipated releases—coming very soon. Listen HERE. HUNXHO teased “Closer To Over” with a snippet on social media, sending fans into a frenzy on Instagram. His audience clamored for an official release, and he has delivered now! The track’s cinematic strings prove soundtrack-worthy as his instantly infectious melodic delivery coasts over 808s. Even after the disarmingly catchy chant “Fuck, fight, fire, then repeat,” he confesses, “It’s over, I’m done reminiscing.” Hunxho continues to make his presence known everywhere. On his recent New York stop he stopped by On The Radar Freestyle (Part 2) and lit up YouTube – Watch it HERE! Followed by his recent standout performance at J. Cole’s annual Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, NC. Canvasing the country, he has already sold out ten dates in major cities—Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Detroit, Raleigh, Norfolk, and Charlotte—on his upcoming “One Night Only” Tour. Get tickets (while they’re still available) for the remaining dates HERE.

18. Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy) Source:Shaboozey Today, country music’s hottest rising act Shaboozey releases his latest single “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” via EMPIRE. The track serves as the fourth single off the sonic outlaw’s highly anticipated album Where I’ve Been, isn’t Where I’m Going out May 31st. Listen to”A Bar Song (Tipsy)” HERE. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” beautifully embodies the values synonymous with the genre, filled with liquor, parties, and breaking out of the routine 9-to-5. Written by Shaboozey, the track builds on the Virginia native’s devotion to country music as he sets his smooth vocals to an upbeat clap tempo and includes crowd-filled backup vocals, well-placed fiddle riffs, and a folksy acoustic guitar. On “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey shares… “Early 2000s Hip-Hop and R&B were such a huge part of my childhood and I had been wanting to flip one for a while into a country song, so we did it with “Tipsy.” I love how it turned out because it’s a true blend of genres I love. It’s a song that I wanted people to hear and just wanna have fun and party!” Shaboozey continues to break out in both country music and in pop culture. Honored with the privilege of joining Beyoncé on her critically acclaimed masterpiece COWBOY CARTER with features on Billboard Hot 100 charting tracks “SPAGHETTII” and “SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN,’” which resulted in his Billboard Hot 100 debut, the Nigerian-American artist has gained more than 12 million monthly streams. Streaming juggernaut and critically acclaimed single “Let it Burn,” the haunting heartbreak track “Anabelle,” and most recently, “Vegas,” a sing-along ready single straight from the wild west, give fans a taste of what to expect on Where I’ve Been, isn’t Where I’m Going. With shows across Nashville, New York and Los Angeles this May, fans can expect a stand-out set with his latest tracks as well as to-be-released songs from the highly anticipated upcoming album. Tickets are available now at https://americandogwood.com.

19. 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE & Jean Dawson -fIT chECK fREEsTYle Source:88rising Today, music collective 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE continue on their latest run of new singles with their new track “fIT chECK fREEsTYle” with pop experimentalist Jean Dawson, out now via 88rising and RCA Records. The track alternates between segments of autotuned, yet soulful falsetto vocals and trap-heavy bars with personality-filled lyrics, creating a significant dichotomy riddled with Jean’s signature musical exploration. Jean recently released his own explosive EP, Boohoo, as well as “NO SZNS,” his collaboration with SZA. “fIT chECK fREEsTYle” follow’s the releases of 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE’s latest singles “WhAT yoU WaNT,” with genre-bending artist Deb Never and “PUMP IT UP ε=┌(^_^)┘,” featuring Indonesian rap powerhouse, singer and producer Rich Brian and breakout rapper TiaCorine. Stream “WhAT yoU WaNT” HERE and “PUMP IT UP ε=┌(^_^)┘” HERE. Earlier this year, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE released their debut compilation project, hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚:, which features genre-spanning collaborations from the likes of Rich Brian, Warren Hue, Ghostface Killah, Busta Rhymes, Smino, Cuco, Amaarae, Offset, BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, Dumbfoundead and more. The album boasts A-list features across 24 songs, pulling back the curtain on 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE’S anachronistic lore while capturing the sights, sounds, and vibrancy of Northern California culture and beyond, through the lens of 88rising honcho Sean Miyashiro’s childhood nostalgia and wonder. Listen to the full project HERE Stay tuned for more from 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE.

20. Blxckie – all faxx Source:blxckie Gearing up for a prolific season, award-winning South African rapper Blxckie unleashes a new single entitled “all faxx” out today via Def Jam Recordings. LISTEN HERE. On the track, bass plods through a cinematic sample of a plucked harp accented by taut and tense hi-hats. As strings swoon, the speed of his delivery fluctuates, and he drops bold bars with fire and finesse. Flaunting an uncompromising cadence and airtight wordplay, the momentum culminates on the chantable chorus, “I need some racks. I need more racks.” At the end of last year, he made his Def Jam Recordings debut with “Back Into It.” It has already reeled in over 1 million streams and counting. Plus, it landed plugs from Global Grind and many more. Recently, Blxckie wrapped up his first-ever North American tour supporting Dreamville’s own BAS. In other big news, Sprite personally handpicked him for the Sprite Limelight Campaign. Making history, he stands out as “the first Def Jam Recordings artist to be picked for the program.” Next up, he’ll shoot a spot for the campaign in his hometown of Durban, South Africa. However, everything bulldozes the way for his forthcoming new EP—due out soon. Fondly known to his following as SOMNYAMA, Blxckie has continually displayed a remarkable work ethic – which is heard on countless hit records, culture shifting collaborations and at live shows; and has extended his reach to broader audiences, earning him this international breakthrough signing with renowned Hip Hop label Def Jam. Blxckie holds an impressive array of accolades including a South African Music Award for Best Hip-Hop Album; a nomination at the Metro FM Music Awards; five nods at the South African Hip Hop Awards; two All Africa Music Awards nominations, and a BET Hip Hop award nomination for Best International Flow in 2022.

21. Ella Galvin – Do Not Disturb Source:Ella Galvin Rising New York-based artist Ella Galvin shares her new single, “Do Not Disturb,” out on all streaming platforms today. “Do Not Disturb” is the second offering from Ella’s forthcoming debut EP and follows the project’s first single, “Spare Me.” Guided by atmospheric bedroom-pop production and Ella’s serene vocals, “Do Not Disturb” is a dreamy listen. There’s a levity to the song — driven home by the playfully interpolated voice note that concludes the track — that makes it utterly captivating. “I wrote this song about a situationship I was in last year,” Ella says. “Late at night on the weekend when I didn’t go out, I would put my phone on ‘Do Not Disturb’ but allowed notifications from this person. The lighthearted and energetic vibe, with a touch of playful over-editing, mirrors the carefree attitude I had towards this relationship. The song reflects my strange indifference but intrigue towards this relationship.” Taking influence from pop, soul, jazz and rock, Ella’s songs showcase her fondness for experimentation and innovation. She got her start performing in a variety of fusion bands in Boston and New York before branching out with her own solo project in 2022. She’s spent the last few years developing her sound and fine-tuning her live show with performances around New York City. On her upcoming EP, Ella masterfully combines her genre-blending musical influences with diaristic storytelling that captures the charm, discomfort, and introspection of being a young, queer woman in today’s world. With growing buzz and plenty of music in the pipeline, Ella Galvin is an artist you’re going to want to keep an eye on in 2024. Listen to “Do Not Disturb” on all streaming platforms:

22. Nicolette & The Nobodies – The Long Way Source:Nicolette & The Nobodies - Topic Today, Ontario-based country outfit Nicolette & The Nobodies, led by Vietnamese-Canadian frontwoman Nicolette Hoang, released their debut record, The Long Way, on Arthaus Music. The debut record ten years in the making captures the very essence of timeless country music, rebellious in cadence and instinctive in melody. It is an album for fans of classic country who love the sound but might yearn for a perspective outside of the predominantly male, caucasian narrative of the genre. Listen to The Long Way HERE

Watch the music video of “Better Days” HERE Long Way Down premiered exclusively on Glide Magazine, who praised: “Brimming with twangy pedal steel, sharp guitar playing, soulful organ, and of course Nicolette’s impassioned vocals that feel perfectly suited for a big country sound, the album rocks and rolls as much as it gets you in the mood to hit the nearest honky tonk.” Nicolette Hoang remarked on the highlight track “Better Days,” saying: “I wrote this song when I was feeling stuck. It’s told from the perspective of someone watching their peers move on while they’re still stuck in the mundane day to day grind, whether that’s a job they don’t like, a relationship they don’t want to be in, or just over the repetitive cycle that life can become. Most of my songs start off with me daydreaming about what’s going on in the mind of someone I know, and then become about what I would feel, do, or say if I was in their shoes. I wrote the chorus first, lyrics and melody usually come at the same time for me. I wanted it to feel punchy and jeering, like a slow motion montage of shutting down all negative thoughts. I’d never written a song that was just bitching and moaning. It was hard and different for me. I tend to want to resolve things and look on the bright side, but here I went with the “bad girl” gets her revenge style narrative.” From the defiant debut single, “Rodeo,” to the instant classic that is “Show Up,” as well as the celebratory “Better Days,” each track on the record confidently showcases Nicolette Hoang’s insinuating vocal and The Nobodies’ dynamic playing. On The Long Way, Hoang is unfettered. Writing this album, Hoang took a period to thoughtfully relish the opportunities before her. The result is a collection of personal and adventurous songs. She keeps her lyrics no-nonsense—earthy comments on the human condition, floridity be damned. She reserves her flamboyance and flair for onstage attire—cowboy hats, fringed vests with matching hot pants, boots by all accounts made for walking. The child of Vietnamese immigrants who came to Guelph, Ontario after the Vietnam War and established an optician shop, Nicolette Hoang came to country music later in life, after years of honing her musical skill at conservatory and ultimately losing her passion for music. “I remember hearing Tammy Wynette for the first time and feeling like, This!” Immediately enthralled by the likes of Glen Campbell, Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, and George Jones, she devoured the classic country catalog with ferocity. She took her newfound love of country classics to Karaoke Night one fateful night in Guelph, where she met Ian Bain (guitar), Danny Fury (drums) and Emma Howarth-Withers (bass), who were immediately drawn to Hoang. The support of her band enlivened Nicolette with a desire to write her own songs and to be direct and personal with music in a way she hadn’t been before. “I had never envisioned myself in country,” says Nicolette. “Why would I? I had never seen anyone who looks like me in that world. But now that I’ve found my voice, I want to see what it has to say.” Nicolette & The Nobodies also have upcoming tour dates supporting Sarah Shook & The Disarmers in Toronto, Montreal, New York City, & more.

23. Matty Marz – Lacazette Source:Matty Marz Today, rising electro-pop darlingMatty Marz unveils her new single & video, “Lacazette.” Following the success of her recent club-ready hit, “EPILL,” Matty continues her ascension to pop superstardom with “Lacazette.” Both singles will be included on her upcoming debut album, m.w.u, due out later this year. Equipped with thudding 808s and vibrant percussion, “Lacazette” is a fast-paced, heart-pounding pop anthem. “It’s a self-empowerment bop cloaked in lush instrumentation,” Matty elaborates. “I hope that ‘Lacazette’ will have the listener feeling like they can conquer the world and shoot that winning goal in ANY situation.” “Lacazette” arrives paired with a glossy new music video. Complete with enthralling choreography, a dizzying boxing ring scene, cheeky football references (IYKYK), and a raucous house party, the music video is an intoxicating introduction to Matty Marz’s visual world. New York-based Matty Marz is part of a new generation of young trans women who are dominating the pop music game. She brings to the table a technical background in classical music (vocals and composition) and years of experience producing, performing, dancing, and songwriting. Weaving a rich tapestry of unapologetic lyricism, experimental electronic beats, hypnotic melodies, and wide-ranging genre influences, Matty Marz is redefining pop stardom and carving out a sonic lane all of her own. Listen to “Lacazette” on all streaming platforms:

24. Maiya The Don – Mean It Source:Maiya The Don Today, the savvy, lyrically confident, and on the brink Brooklyn-bred lyricist,Maiya The Don drops new track, “Mean It” – click HERE to listen / click HERE to watch. The new single was produced by Bankroll Got It (Megan Thee Stallion / Latto) and finds Maiya offering her signature braggadocious wit and flow, while furthering demonstrating her widening melodic range and songwriting ability. This new track arrives of the heels of Maiya’s most recent performance at Rolling Loud California in LA where she performed fan favorites from her growing catalogue. Earlier in the year, Maiya was selected to be in YouTube’s #FIFTYDEEP Music Class of 2024; which includes a cohort of artists, songwriters and producers in the hip-hop space from around the globe. At the end of 2023, Maiya wrapped on her first-ever tour with Flo Milli entitled, Thanks for Coming Here, Ho. Additionally, she collaborated with TELFAR for their debut release of the iconic Washed Denim shopping bag and accessories. In October 2023, Maiya The Don released her critically-lauded debut mixtape, Hot Commodity, which included her single, “In Your Hands” featuring Grammy award-winning songwriter and rapper, Ty Dolla $ign (listen HERE). Throughout the 11-track project, Maiya exhibited a swift, slick and clever wordplay, akin to days of Lil’ Kim, Foxy Brown and more. Hot Commodity put a spotlight on Maiya’s nimble lyricism and tonal specification to each track. In full, Hot Commodity encapsulated the MC’s bold, braggadocious, and bouncy persona as she rhymes us bar for bar through her growth and experiences. Stay tuned for more from Maiya The Don coming soon!

25. tendai – I Deserve It Source:tendai Recorded alongside a plethora of new music, over two weeks in a remote warehouse location in London, tendai’s next offering “I Deserve It,” is a prominent move into a new world. Known as The Raido Room, tendai’s warehouse cum studio saw all who entered abiding by the rules of the space. This display of community, discipline and refuge is the finite energy that tendai seeks to surround himself with whilst inventing. Listen HERE. Creating music in such a raw, industrial and collaborative space, tendai found himself refreshed and inspired, building a new world of intent – no complacency; a needed change of scenery. “I Deserve It,” is a sonic journey into tendai’s innermost thoughts. It opens with the line “Girl you broke my heart in three” and sets the tone for what is to follow. It’s a moment of pain but also self reflection, an acknowledgement of being hurt and having hurt others before. There’s a maturity to the lyrics and a playful rhythm to the stark production. “You look back on the things you have done in your life and realize that you were once the heartbreaker,” tendai says of the deceptively simple song. “I’m talking to the girl but I’m also talking to the universe. ‘Why did you bring this person into my life and then take it away.’ The yearning can be heard in his voice as he sings through the turmoil. Speaking on the forthcoming project and the creative process, tendai states: “i wanted to go to the warehouse because i wanted how the music was feeling to me to be reflected in the space it was being created. the industrial sounds. the sparse production, the space in the writing and in the vocal delivery. everything about the music to me was screaming SPACE – so when the time came to find somewhere to finish it, the warehouse just made sense .this project is generally about my first heartbreak and how i was effected by a love lost . the rain is the beginning of my journey into self ; searching inward for musical references and inspirations that i have always had but ignored . this project is the start of my journey home.” At just 24, tendai is one of the most vital and exciting new voices in British music. His creations are free of any restraint, with his abilities being recognised critically across the board, culminating in a nomination for the highly-esteemed Ivor Novello Rising Star Award. Constantly challenging the boundaries of definition, tendai refuses to be boxed in. His latest musical release further propels a plethora of releases, which promise to fluctuate and bend genres – adapting as they are heard and molding themselves into new sonics and melodies. Hailing from Canning Town, East London, tendai weaves a distinctive sonic thread through his individually stand out singles “Tried To Fly”, “Ugh Parent’s Evening”, “Time In Our Lives”, “Not Around”, “Infinite Straight”, “Lately”, and “Pressure” . Previously looking to his synesthesia to help him describe his music, tendai’s musical language is far-reaching and vivid. It’s a further example of his ability to deftly move between limitless genres, whilst operating within a musical framework that is unmistakably his own.

26. DRAM – DRAM&B Source:DRAM Today Grammy-nominated singer, rapper, and producer DRAM releases his highly anticipated new album, DRAM&B via his own WAVER imprint. Ushered in with the lead track “Marry Me,” the new project introduces a new era for DRAM sonically and personally that is captured through a brilliant return to his R&B roots. Produced by both DRAM and his close collaborator, eK!, the new album bridges that gap between the music from his past and now soundtracks his immeasurable growth and healing that was born from a deep period of turmoil. Here, DRAM returns anew, enlightened and at his most creatively inspired, while also at his most fearless, and unflinchingly committed. The moving body of work sees DRAM continue to break new ground while remaining an essential in music today. The aptly titled DRAM&B houses a collection of dynamic songs that showcase DRAM’s boundless range as first and foremost a singer and producer. While the world has already seen evidence of his impressive production instincts and songwriting talents through colossal hits such “Broccoli” and “Cha Cha,” DRAM&B captures DRAM in his truest form, free of restraints and the product of a healing journey that provided him with incredible clarity and health. Embracing all of his R&B impulses, the album also displays DRAM’s staggering voice front and center, cementing him as a force in the R&B genre – something that has always been for the artist. Additionally, his label mate, rapper Ellis Quinn, also hailing from the Hampton Roads area in Virginia, Newport News, is the only feature on the album on the striking track “When She Call.” The staggering collaboration is brimming with collective versatility and boundless energy that highlights the infinite magnetism at the core of DRAM&B.

27. Baby Rose & BADBADNOTGOOD – Slow Burn Source:Baby Rose Undoubtedly one of the decade’s most striking voices, Baby Rose releases her highly anticipated new project Slow Burn produced by BADBADNOTGOOD today via Secretly Canadian. The union between Rose and BADBADNOTGOOD resembles the spirit of historic collaborations from the past that shaped the trajectory of music such as that between the legendary Aretha Franklin and Muscle Shoals, an era that has proven foundational for Rose. Capturing her incredible range and magnetism, Slow Burn will undeniably establish Rose as a major force in music that is well on her way to becoming a legacy art. Slow Burn sees Rose stepping into her rightful place within the sonic realm of alternative music with songs rooted in psych rock, country, Americana and beyond, sounds that originated from the Black community and capture a very natural arrival for the young artist. The striking body of work houses a collection of songs that were born from a genuine period of deep self realization and personal growth for Rose and are lined with immense vulnerability, which has long been a signature for Rose, while also signifying her own release and liberation. Earlier this week, Rose celebrated the release of the project in Los Angeles with close friends and peers, some of whom have been long-time collaborators of hers as well as newcomers. Guests included, Jordan Ward, Mereba, Cuco, Tom Brenneck and more – images below. Additionally, Rose will be gracing one of Los Angeles’ most renowned stages on Day 2 of the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival hosted by Arsenio Hall alongside a slew of talented artists on June 16th – for ticket info, visit HERE. BABY ROSE QUOTE: “‘Slow Burn’ is our eclectic chemistry and the captured essence of our worlds colliding. Recording on tape with the band was a first, I felt like we were channeling Muscle Shoals’ rawness. It’s a reflection of past loves and losses, reminiscent of long drives down rural 95 from DC to NC as a child. This record represents venturing beyond boundaries, embracing freedom, and finding comfort. Enjoy the journey.”

28. mixwxst ft. DC The Don – FIRE Source:midwxst Today, midwxst shares his new single and video “FIRE” with rapper and singer DC The Don. The new single also coincides with the release of the remake of the film Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead, which is in theaters today starring Tyra Banks and Nicole Richie and features midwxst’s celebrated single “Tally.” The latest offering follows midwxst’s 2023 debut album E3 and his first single of 2024 “MISTAKES” featuring 9lives. The emotive new song sees midwxst and DC The Don overthinking past experiences and relationships. Keeping in line with the reflective tone of midwxst’s previous release, the new single infuses pop ballad beats with his signature rap style and provides a taste of a forthcoming project to come. midwxst is also announcing a string of headline tour dates this spring with stops through Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles. Full routing can be found below and follows his recent dates with DC The Don. Last September, midwxst, born Edgar Sarratt III, released his debut album E3 — his most immersive and conceptual experience to date. Having hunkered down in a studio in LA, E3 provides listeners a path forward through relationships, identity formation, and the internet. Enlisting industry veterans and session musicians to soundtrack what he describes as a “fairytale gone wrong,” the album serves as an intricate painting of love in all its forms and evolutions. midwxst’s steady stream of new music has continued to flow since he emerged on the scene. The debut album follows his BACK IN ACTION 3.0 EP, which includes the standout track “223’s” feat. BabyTron in addition to his better luck next time. EP. Listen to “FIRE” with DC The Don above and stay tuned for more from midwxst coming soon.

29. Amaarae – Angels In TIbet (Remix Pack) Source:Amaarae Today the platinum selling Ghanaian-American artist Amaarae shares a string of striking renditions of her breakout song “Angels in Tibet” from her album, Fountain Baby, undoubtedly one of last year’s most critically acclaimed and groundbreaking albums. The remix pack houses a collection of collaborations with beloved artists such as KAYTRANADA, Aliyah´s Interlude, Vigro Deep, Juls Baby, Falcons and more – full tracklisting below. The new reimagined versions breathe new life into the viral sensation that has taken hold of “Angels In Tibet” across TikTok and Instagram. The pack follows the release of the explosive visual for the track that featured two beloved dancers and TikTok creators, Hamly and Beaulexx, that produced some of the most viral dances for the track. It’s undeniable that ​​Amaarae remains a major force in the pop music arena as well as one of music’s most essential artists today. In addition, Amaarae just wrapped her sold-out debut headlining tour with an electrifying set at the Dreamville Music Festival. Receiving rave reviews from around the globe, her captivating new live set showed that she’s not only a skilled singer, and songwriter but also a brilliant performer well on her way to joining the ranks of legends. The Guardian said that “[the] variety is Amaarae’s strength – as thrilling as a bank heist, as luxurious as sex on thousand-dollar sheets – and whatever vibe she turns to, she delivers.” She will now be embarking on a new leg of shows throughout Europe that kicks off May 30th in Barcelona, Spain – tour dates below and ticket information can be found HERE. A striking global pop offering, Fountain Baby has amassed over 298 million global streams and has cemented Amaarae as an essential music artist and an undeniable force in the pop arena and beyond. The album houses a collection of insatiable tracks that exist at the intersection of female empowerment, subversion of gender norms, and a thrilling exploration of female sexuality and artistic self expression – all while centering her West African heritage within a global lens. The project sees Amaarae’s towering talent and visions expanding beyond genre and regional confines, for a truly brilliant and palpable body of work that will establish her as an essential architect in the future of music.

30. Stonebwoy ft. ODUMODUBLVCK – EKELEBE Source:Stonebwoy Afro-dancehall sensation Stonebwoy has inked a global distribution and label services deal with ADA Worldwide, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music Group. The Ghanaian star’s latest single, “Ekelebe,” is out today, featuring breakout Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck. The partnership with ADA, which is through Stonebwoy’s own Burniton Music Group, also covers Stonebwoy’s upcoming sixth studio album, slated for release later this year. “This deal marks another stride forward in bringing my music to the global stage via ADA’s network,” Stonebwoy shared. “My aim has always been to unite people through the fusion of African music (Afrobeats), Reggae, Dancehall, RnB, and Hip Hop. They say creativity flourishes in freedom, so owning my creativity is essential for me to make a meaningful contribution to the global music landscape.” “Stonebwoy is in a league of his own. His genre-blending style has resonated with millions of fans around the globe and he’s helped shine a light on the rich and vibrant sounds coming out of Africa,” said Cat Kreidich, President, ADA Worldwide. “He’s spreading positivity, love and unity with music that makes you move and makes you feel. We can’t wait to support his unique creative vision even further across the international stage.” Casey Kobia, Stonebwoy’s Talent Manager, added, “I’m glad on behalf of KVO Talent to have brokered this global partnership between Warner Music’s ADA Worldwide and Stonebwoy’s label Burniton Music Group. The energy and excitement from the team at ADA since our first conversation has been just what is required to unlock the next chapter in Stonebwoy’s journey and I am grateful to have him join this family – special thanks to April Pope and Bryan Roberts for making this happen.” Hailing from Ashaiman, Ghana, Stonebwoy’s music brings together a dynamic mix of afrobeats, reggae, and dancehall influences. The multi-faceted star has made his mark, with his 2017 album Epistles of Mama making him the first-ever Ghanaian artist to land on the Billboard World Albums chart and his 2023 album 5th Dimension debuting in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Reggae Albums chart. His hit single “Blessing” garnered over one million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its debut, making him the quickest Ghanaian artist to achieve that milestone on the platform, and he just recently became the first Ghanaian artist to rack up 100 million streams on Audiomack. A critically-acclaimed talent, Stonebwoy is a featured artist on Jamaican reggae band Morgan Heritage’s Grammy-nominated album Avrakedabra, and his long list of collaborators also includes heavyweights such as Burna Boy, Stormzy, Keri Hilson, Sean Paul, Trey Songz, and more. Stonebwoy has taken home numerous awards throughout his career, including Best International Act at the BET Awards and Artist of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards. A natural live performer, he co-headlined the monumental Afrochella Festival (now Afrofuture) alongside Burna Boy in 2022 and has headlined shows in more than 15 countries around the globe over the past year, most recently taking the stage at the Rolling Cocoa Festival. An entrepreneur, Stonebwoy serves as the CEO of his own entertainment company, Burniton Music Group. The deal marks a continuation of growth for ADA in the African music space following active partnerships with Africa’s leading digital music distribution companies.

31. Kemuel – Clouds Source:Kemuel

32. Ray Vaughn – Blasphemy Source:Ray Vaughn Today, Top Dawg Entertainment’s new artist to watch, Ray Vaughn, continues his heat streak with new single “Blasphemy.” Recorded at TDE Studios in LA, the record is produced by Boi 1da (Drake, Schoolboy Q, Jay Z), in addition to OZ (Travis Scott, Offset, Young Nudy) & SMPLGTWY (Kehlani, Russ, Meek Mill). You can listen to the wordsmith’s new single and video for “Blasphemy” via TDE HERE: https://rayvaughn.lnk.to/blasphemy A new offering since his Pusha T-assisted February palette cleanser, the fresh single further highlights his unique wordplay and possesses a captivating hook, ‘F**k up the forecast!” Although a bit NSFW, the hook on “Blasphemy” acts to compel an almost call and response from the rapper and listeners alike, that will make you want to blast on every corner! Its accompanying video finds Ray in an LA church with his camp, then out on the outskirts of LA and back, with the team waving the TDE flag throughout. “Newborn tiger, earnin my stripes!’ Vaughn exclaims, and TDE is right behind him affirming to us, the breakthrough emcee is here to stay! With each release, Vaughn further expands and highlights his versatility, his pen for building a hook across immersive hard-hitting productions, and a true understanding of to whom he’s speaking to with each bar. “Blasphemy” being the latest entry in Ray’s swaggering 2024 run, with a heavy beat that would ring off in any club or car, the track is destined to give the summer a new motto in its hook. “F**k up the forecast,” Ray’s voice repeatedly booms; again, another line that will surely become embedded in the mind of everyone who hears it. Earlier this year he performed on Isaiah Rashad’s 10-year anniversary tour for Cilvia Demo. and throughout dropped a continuous onslaught of lyricism and content through his channels, revving his audiences up for each official release. His last single “Problems” featured Pusha T and came with two versions for listeners to enjoy: the original, and a unique mix by the 7x Grammy nominated production collective, Triangle Park, that even contains a small portion of “As Long As I Got You”, written by David Porter and the legendary Isaac Hayes. Stay tuned for more from Ray Vaughn coming soon and check out his full bio below.

33. Yelawolf – New Me Source:Yelawolf Today, Alabama-born and Nashville-based multiplatinum chart-topping artist, entrepreneur, and Slumerican Founder Yelawolf unleashes a new single and music video entitled “New Me” out now. Listen HERE and watch the video HERE via Slumerican. Close cohort WLPWR [Wiz Khalifa, Eminem, Travis Barker] notably cooked up the beat. The low-end rattles, while organ wails and horns swoon in the background (as if melding the trap and the old west for the very first time). Yelawolf gets in his bag and teases, “I got leather jackets older than you…Why you think I got all suited and booted?” He stomps over the production with intense delivery, picking up the pace and promising, “I’m’a show y’all new me.” You get to see just that in the accompanying visual. Helmed by director Patrick Tohill, he dons his finest vintage denim suit as he canvases a trailer park to spread the gospel of Slumerican. In the process, he meets all kinds of lovable freaks. You’ve got to see it to believe it… It continues a busy season for the maverick, arriving on the heels of “Make You Love Me.” Produced by frequent collaborator and GRAMMY® Award winner Malay [Frank Ocean, Alicia Keys], the track reeled in over 672K Spotify streams and 3.2 million YouTube views on the music video. The song is getting ready to make its debut at Top 40 radio while currently getting played at dozens of Rhythmic stations across the US. Listen HERE and watch the video HERE. “Make You Love Me” also garnered widespread tastemaker looks. Touted by HipHopDX and more, HotNewHipHop professed, “Yelawolf is continuing to build up excitement.” Bootleg Kev personally gave the song its broadcast premiere on his syndicated radio show, and Yelawolf sat down with him for a deep interview. In February, Yelawolf kickstarted the current season with the hard-hitting “Everything.” The latter has already gathered north of 1.6 million YouTube views on the music video in addition to nearly 660K Spotify streams. Listen HERE and watch the video HERE. Last fall, he initially heralded this chapter during an intimate secret listening session. SPIN professed, “One thing is immediately clear—Yelawolf never abandoned his hip-hop roots. The culture is part of his DNA, pumping through his veins and busting at the seams to get out.” The stage is set for his much-anticipated magnum opus double-LP War Story coming very soon. Yelawolf is prepared for war in 2024…

34. Young Jonn – Jiggy Forever Source:Young Jonn Chocolate City Recording artist and producer, Young Jonn has released his debut album “Jiggy Forever,” available for streaming everywhere. Featuring the recent Confidence anthem “Big Big Things” featuring Seyi Vibes and Kizz Daniel, along with “Hold On” with Grammy award-winning artist Sean Paul and the high tempo single “Go Hard“, “Jiggy Forever,” (inspired by his catchphrase ‘Jiggy’), effortlessly embodies the elements of the afrobeats, afropop and amapiano genres, with Young Jonn’s signature energetic performance style. Also featured on the album is the amapiano themed love anthem “Aquafina” which garnered 30 million streams and 7 million views on YouTube and “Sharpally,” which amassed 30 million streams and counting since its release. Touted to be his best body of work yet, “Jiggy Forever” will be a valuable addition to the track record of quality projects, as demonstrated on Young Jonn’s first two EP’s “Love is Not Enough 1 & 2.” LISTEN HERE. “This album is really special to me. I feel like most people don’t really know who I am. They just have an idea,” says Young Jonn. “But this project uncovers the real me. Each track is like a snapshot of life’s roller coaster, touching on love, hustle, and finding my way in a world that sometimes feels upside down.” Young Jonn’s entrance into the African music industry began in 2021, shortly after signing an Artist Recording Agreement with Nigeria’s foremost record label, Chocolate City Music. He then went on to release his first project “Love Is Not Enough Vol. 1” which reached critical acclaim, scoring a remix to his first single “Dada” with popular Afrobeats artist, Davido. The EP showcased a fusion of talents, including the collaboration with singer, songwriter, and recording artist VEDO on the crossover pop track, “Next To You.” Additionally, the project boasted production collaborations with esteemed industry maestros such as Niphkeys and Dozer. In 2022, Young Jonn unveiled “Xtra Cool” as a standout track from his sophomore project, “Love Is Not Enough” Vol. 2,” which ranked in Rolling Stone’s Best Songs of 2022 and reached number one on Apple Music, Deezer, Shazam and Radio in Nigeria within two weeks of release, and charting in over 89 countries. He ended the year with a feature from street-pop artist Zlatan titled “Astalavista“, a buzzy pop record. Young Jonn joins the ranks of talented acts under the Chocolate City Music Label umbrella. Founded in Nigeria in 2005 by Audu Maikori, Paul Okeugo, and Yahaya Maikori, Chocolate City Music stands as a beacon of success in Africa’s urban music landscape. With artists like Blaq Bonez and Candy Bleakz, the label plays a vital role in shaping and championing the Afrobeats genre. Renowned for nurturing producers into superstars, such as CKay with his hit “Love Nwantiti,” Chocolate City Music contributes significantly to the global prominence of African music. Follow Young Jonn on the web: INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE | TWITTER | FACEBOOK | TIKTOK | SPOTIFY

35. MaKenzie – Velvet Source:MaKenzie Stirring up palpable buzz and attracting widespread acclaim, rising Kentucky-born, Los Angeles-based R&B pop singer/songwriter MaKenzie shares a new single entitled “Velvet” out now via Warner Records. Listen to “Velvet” HERE. It heralds the arrival of her A Pretty Fucking Cool EP on April 26, 2024. Once again, MaKenzie effortlessly blurs the lines between styles and vibe on “Velvet.” Cinematic strings set the tone for the track as loose guitar accents her dynamic voice. A hypnotic beat maintains the groove, while her nuanced vocal delivery takes hold. In a moment of love-drunk bliss, she exhales, “You and me together, we’re meant to be forever,” going on to urge, “Surround me like velvet.” This soft and smooth anthem invites audiences even closer to MaKenzie. Last month, she unveiled “LIPS.” Right out of the gate, Rolling Stone hailed it among “All the Songs You Need to Know This Week.” A Pretty Fucking Cool EP spotlights MaKenzie’s versatility front and center. Whether on a throwback R&B banger or stretching into stratospheric pop heights, she asserts herself as a fluid, focused, and fiery force of nature with a unique and undeniable vision all her own. Earlier this year, she shined on “Maybe” ft. TA Thomas. In addition to looks from Billboard, HitsDailyDouble, and more, UPROXX touted it as “a powerful record that shines with pop flair over R&B production.” Plus, VIBE raved, “The two seamlessly complement each other on the fiery track that’s both nostalgic and vibrant.” At the same time, it also bubbled up on coveted DSP playlists such as Spotify’s R&B Weekly and R&B Rising, Apple Music’s R&B Now and Breaking R&B, and Amazon Music’s Fresh R&B. MaKenzie immediately embraced music as a kid. She went from performing with her family in church at barely two years old to immersing herself in the catalogs of formative influences such as Prince, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Brandy, and Toni Braxton, in addition to the likes of Led Zeppelin and Dream Theater. She made a popular appearance on The Terrell Show, while her cover of the Supremes’ classic “You Can’t Hurry Love” tallied just shy of six million streams. She continued to build an audience with consistent R&B and gospel covers on social media. In 2024, MaKenzie inked a deal with Warner Records and officially introduced herself with the new track “Maybe” and more to come.

36. Key Glock & Young Dolph – Let’s Go (Remix) Source:Key Glock Key Glock has been carrying the torch for Paper Route Empire since the passing of his cousin and mentor Young Dolph in 2021. Continuing to keep Dolph’s legacy alive, today Glock gifts fans with a special verse from Dolph on the new remix of his motivational anthem “Let’s Go.” For the remix of the #88 Billboard Hot 100-charting song, Glock switches it up and adds a new verse at the beginning, flaunting his new Cybertruck as he proves he’s as “fly as Peter Pan” before he passes it to Dolph. The Memphis rap legend slides over the invigorating Slavic folk chant-sampling, King Wonka & Hadouken!-produced anthem, providing a glimpse into his lifestyle and hustler mentality: “Spent a whole milli on one set, it’s ocean blue / ‘Dolph why you so up?’ N*gga ‘cause I paid my dues.” It’s a great verse from the Paper Route Empire chief and really warms my heart to hear him and Glock on a track together again. “Let’s Go (Remix)” marks the first time Dolph and Glock have been on a track together since “Thats How,” their collab on Young Dolph’s 2022 posthumous album Paper Route Frank.

37. Gus Dapperton – What You Won’t Do For Love Source:Gus Dapperton Today, rising alt-pop artist Gus Dapperton releases the sultry new single “What You Won’t Do For Love” — an update of Bobby Caldwell’s beloved (and currently viral) 1978 smash hit. Listen HERE via Warner Records. Bold and stylish, Dapperton brings the anthem into the 21st century, delivering a performance replete with pop flourishes and lovelorn harmonies. “I guess you wonder where I’ve been, I searched to find the love within,” Dapperton croons over a funky, after-hours bassline and meditative percussion. “I came back to let you know — got a thing for you, and I can’t let go.” The classic track perfectly suits Dapperton’s aesthetic, expanding his already vast musical horizons by ushering in a bluesy edge that complements his renowned bedroom-pop sensibilities. The track arrives on the heels of Dapperton’s sugary-sweet “Lil Tune” featuring Electric Guest, as well as the introspective “Fallout” alongside Lil Yachty and Joey Bada$$. They were preceded by “Homebody,” “Sunset,” and “Don’t Let Me Down.” with BENEE. Other recent singles include “Horizons,” the moody gem “Wet Cement,” and a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” to celebrate his signing with Warner Records. Now, with “What You Won’t Do For Love,” Dapperton embraces a new, smoldering sound that demonstrates another facet of his ever-evolving artistry.

38. Bandmanrill – GET RIGHT! Source:Bandmanrill Back with more heat, Newark hip-hop and Jersey club phenomenon Bandmanrill unleashes a hard-hitting new single entitled “GET RIGHT!” out now via Warner Records. It notably marks his first solo release of 2024. Listen HERE. An intense keyboard sets the tone for the track as the bass thumps like a beating heart while Bandmanrill attacks the production, rapping at a breakneck pace with uncompromising swagger. Carving out his own lane between drill and Jersey club, he repeatedly warns on the hook, “Don’t run, get right,” only to flex soon after, “Who said I can’t come to New York?” Bandmanrill capped off a prolific 2024 by joining forces with Sha EK and MCVERTT on the collaborative tape, Defiant Presents: Jiggy In Jersey. Right out of the gate, Brooklyn Vegan hailed the latter among the “10 Best Rap Albums of August 2023” and applauded how “It shows how much magic can be made when three powerful artists come together and have this much chemistry.” The FADER christened him a “Jersey club scene leader” and described the project as the moment “Bronx drill and Jersey Club collide.”

39. Cruza – Supa Anxious Source:CRUZA Cruza shares new single and video “Supa Anxious” the second single from their forthcoming debut album Cruzafied set to release this summer. Listen to “Supa Anxious” out now via Def Jam Recordings HERE. Cruza is made up of Adam Kain (vocals), AJ Roth (bass), Charity Joy Brown (guitar), and Sago (production) whose creative synergies explore themes ranging from love and lust to loss and liberation. Translating to “Cross” in Spanish, Cruza hints at the intersection between religious fervor and music fandom, evident in a signature sound that blends psychedelic rock, R&B, and funk to create an afro-surrealist soundscape. Last October, the band released Paranoia Pack EP which has since reached 1 million streams, featuring standout tracks “Hypnotherapy” and “Pulp Jam.” Garnering looks from Alternative Press, CLASH, and OnesToWatch.

40. Anella Herim – Season 2: I Lost You Source:NELLA North Carolina singer-songwriter Anella Herim continues his “Nellavision” series on a new three-pack entitled Season 2: I Lost You available today via Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE After recently dropping his debut Season 1: I Love You, tallying millions of streams in the process with the standout “Lock N Key.” The track has already gathered 3.1 million Spotify streams and counting, after an appearance on On The Radar’s country series. Herim notably revealed a remix of “Tennessee Love Song” featuring Chase Matthew. This spring, Herim will be opening for David J on the “Commitment Issues Tour” with stops in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Wisconsin, concluding in Michigan. Check out the full list of tour dates below. Stay tuned for more from Anella soon.

41. Tosh Alexander – Chat To Me Nice Source:Tosh Alexander Following yesterday’s release of her sultry new single, “Chat To Me Nice,” R&B-reggae sensation Tosh Alexander unveils the enchanting official music video today. Watch HERE. The intoxicating cut wrapped in warm, crisp vocals and lush production finds the acclaimed Jamaican-American artist entering a new chapter & fresh start as she aims to showcase her wide range of musicality that expands beyond the coats of the Caribbean seas. Directed by Djuvane Armstrong (Sean Paul, Masicka, Shenseea), the visual experience, shot in Jamaica earlier this year, magnifies the allure of Tosh Alexander on center stage—bringing the essence of the track to cinematic heights. Referencing the new track, Tosh shares, “For Chat To Me Nice, the melodies came to me first, and then I started to ask myself how you would want a guy to approach you. I knew I wanted to go for a record that feels very 90s with a modern twist. Chat To Me Nice has all the elements of Tosh Alexander, R&B, Reggae, and a bit of Dancehall mixed in, with a strong baseline to coincide with the tempo and instruments.”



“Chat To Me Nice” follows Tosh’s explosive 2022 release “Cum Yah,” which reigned Top 10 via iTunes Reggae charts. Wonderland Magazine described the track as “bold and energetic,” and notable publications such as Dancehall Mag, Grunge Cake, and Jamaica Gleaner followed suit with praise for the vibrant track.



For her first song release of 2024 tied to a quickly approaching string of freshly squeezed new singles and visual releases, all to come in 2024 independently, Tosh vows that everyone will be seeing more of her swiftly as she places the final touches on her debut project arriving later this year. Hit play and get the 411 on “Chat To Me Nice” HERE. Buckle up for a sensational ride…Tosh Alexander has joined the chat.

42. D4M $loan – D4M Ante Up Source:D4M $loan - Topic Rapper and actor D4M $loan has released “D4M Ante Up” (listen HERE) an homage to M.O.P.’s “Ante Up”, via Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment. Philadelphia hip-hop artist D4M $loan is best known for his distinctive voice and trailblazing the new sound of Philly hip-hop culture with his mashup of hip hop and Jersey club beats to make a new genre called Philly Club. This new genre of music ushered in by $loan has gained the attention of artists like Drake, Da Baby, NLE Choppa, and Lil Uzi Vert, all of whom have created records using this sound. Cementing his star power as the next big artist out of Philadelphia, $loan made his acting debut on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s dramatic reboot, Bel-Air, with a role as the lead antagonistic “Darnell” in the first episode of season 1. He was also casted as the co-star in the popular Philadelphia TV series turned movie “Oldhead: The Movie”, which released via APEX Network in 2023. In 2024, D4M $loan has plans to release new music and kick off his first headline US tour.

43. Jermaine Elliott – S2D2, Vol. 2 Source:Jermaine Elliott R&B artist & Grammy Award-winning songwriter Jermaine Elliott releases his latest masterpiece project, “S2D2, Vol 2”,” out now. Download & Stream here. This six-track collection of R&B tracks reaffirms his position in the music world after a notable two-year hiatus. Building on the foundation laid by the first volume of Something 2 Drive 2, this new EP offers listeners a deep dive into the soulful soundscapes and lyrical depth that have defined Elliott’s career. The beauty of S2D2, Vol 2, lies in its collaborative spirit. Elliott has brought together a stellar lineup of contributors, including Dee Gatti, Allen Ritter, dF, Sprngbrk (A1), Jesiah Cherry, and Fabio Alonso. Each artist adds their unique flavor to the mix, creating a musical experience that is rich, diverse, and truly one-of-a-kind. The lead single, Used 2 Be, is a perfect example of this, blending their talents to touch on the complex emotions of past relationships. As you delve deeper into the EP, you’ll discover standout tracks such as Secure, co-produced by Allen Ritter and featuring a captivating music video directed by Dan Lemoyne. But it’s not just about the music; it’s about the stories behind them. With Summers Over, for instance, showcases Elliott’s knack for crafting relatable narratives. On Irrational Interlude features a dynamic collaboration with Dee Gatti and Jermaine’s talented son, 12-year-old Jesiah Cherry, adding a personal touch that resonates with listeners. S2D2, Vol 2 is not just an EP; it’s a movement towards reviving the essence of R&B. With Timeless music as its backbone, this project is tailored for the R&B Music Enthusiast seeking not just songs but experiences woven into melodies. Elliott has truly outdone himself, offering something unique to drive to, vibe to, and ultimately, live to. S2D2, Vol 2 is out now and available on all major streaming platforms. Join Jermaine Elliott in celebrating the revival of feel-good music and immerse yourself in the sound of tomorrow, rooted in the timeless appeal of R&B.