Yara Shahidi Will Host ‘The Optimist Project’ Podcast With 7th Sun Productions On SiriusXM

Today (June 18), Sirius XM announced its collaboration with 7th Sun Productions, the media company co-founded by mother-daughter team Keri and Yara Shahidi, and their new podcast project. “The Optimist Project” is the latest launch from SiriusXM’s “Listen Next” initiative to develop diverse audio talent and promote inclusivity in podcasting.

Each week, Yara will sit down with change makers across industries to explore the question: “what gives you hope?”

The podcast will debut later this year where Yara will bring her perpetual curiosity and penchant for humor to conversations with change leaders on what inspires them to dream of a better tomorrow. The entertainer will be joined by special guests across generations and genres to explore the large and small ways they maintain their optimism and hope. They’ll delve into the challenges and realities of their work. They will also explore the things that have kept them fighting the odds. They will expound upon their wins, both big and small.

In a world seemingly defined by overwhelming news, “The Optimist Project” aims to provide listeners with the tools and inspiration to engage more meaningfully in their world.

“The Optimist Project blossomed from our own pursuit of fulfillment and the wonderful journey it takes us on,” Keri and Yara Shahidi shared in a joint statement. “We are thrilled to give voice to and share conversations that we hope inspire us all to keep following our purpose and passions.”

“The Optimist Project” will be co-produced by 7th Sun and SiriusXM’s Stitcher Studios. It is the first audio project from the Shahidis’ 7th Sun Productions and is the newest show from SiriusXM’s Listen Next initiative to develop diverse audio talent and promote inclusivity in podcasting. Listen Next pairs the power of SiriusXM with leading, diverse-led production companies to help the next generation of creators break through the audio landscape and launch successful, sustainable podcasting careers.

“We couldn’t be happier to be collaborating on such a fun, creative and compelling project,” said Kameel Stanley, Program Director, SiriusXM’s Stitcher Studios. “Working with partners who love audio as much as we do is what the Listen Next program is all about. With Yara and Keri’s genuine interest in learning and exploring as the guiding force, we know that listeners are going to get so much out of ‘The Optimist Project.’”

“The Optimist Project” was co-created by Yara Shahidi and Keri Shahidi, who will also serve as executive producers. SiriusXM’s Colin Anderson and Kameel Stanley will serve as executive producers, and Judith Kargbo will serve as senior producer.