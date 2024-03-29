Naomi Osaka’s Media Company Hana Kuma Partners With Modern Health For New Podcast ‘Can’t Wait to Hear from You’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Naomi Osaka’s Emmy Award-nominated media company, Hana Kuma, partnered with leading global workplace mental health platform, Modern Health to release their new podcast video series, “Can’t Wait To Hear From You.” Read more and watch the first episode inside.

The new podcast series delves deep into the psyche of high-performing individuals, exploring their daily connection with their inner voice, pivotal moments that shaped their self-expression, and the effective mental care strategies they employ to nurture their identity. “Can’t Wait to Hear From You” will feature two rotating hosts – New York Times bestselling author Luvvie Ajayi Jones as well as renowned YouTube influencer Franny Arrieta.

“I am so excited to be officially launching ‘Can’t Wait to Hear from You,’” Osaka said in a statement. “It’s such an impactful series where we openly talk about mental health. Since speaking out about my own experiences, I’ve felt so much empowerment in my vulnerability and I’ve received so much love and support from my close circle, my fans, and Modern Health. I want others to feel the same and I hope this video podcast series will encourage them to have open discussions and feel less shame.”

The series premiered Thursday, March 28 on Hana Kuma’s YouTube channel. The first guest was entrepreneur, author, and former Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix, Bozoma Saint John. Additional upcoming guests include actor and activist Kendrick Sampson; eight-time All-American and distinguished four-time member of the USA Gymnastics Junior National Team Katelyn Ohashi; founder and CEO of lifestyle brand Market Mike Cherman; entrepreneur and founder of Lyons Wines Chris Lyons; in addition to a special edition episode hosted by Osaka featuring the United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

“Mental health as a topic has always faced stigma, and that is something we are on a mission to change,” Founder and CEO of Modern Health, Alyson Watson said. “By showcasing vulnerable and intimate conversations with high-profile business leaders, sports personalities, actors, and activists, we aim to normalize this topic and underscore the power of aligning your inner voice with your personal purpose.”

This series serves as a continuation of Modern Health’s partnership with Osaka. The company has launched a series of children’s meditations, developed and narrated by the tennis champion. The series covers important topics, including how to conquer overwhelming feelings and apply skills like self-compassion. Osaka was also featured in Modern Health’s first-ever Family Huddle series, designed to empower families and caregivers to discuss strategies for building positive mental health habits.

Be sure to visit Modern Health to learn more here.

Check out the first episode of “Can’t Wait to Hear from You” below:

Check out the series sizzle below: