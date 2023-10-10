World Mental Health Day: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

In honor of World Mental Health Day, we wanted to shed light on how important it is to tend to our mental wellness. With the hustle and bustle of every day life, it may not be at the top of your to-do list but it should be. While celebrities glamorous lives may be glorified, they are human just like us. Check out celebrities who have been vocal about their own mental health battles inside.
“Check on your strong friends.” This phrase has been tossed around in recent years as we don’t always think to check on our seemingly happy and resilient friends, but they are the ones who need us most. One of the main ingredients to maintain your well-being during a time like this is to know that you’re not alone.
Believe it or not, some of our favorite stars are battling similar issues.
In some ways, it’s a great thing, because mental health issues are finally getting the attention they deserve. But as a culture, we still have a long way to transform the negative connotations around it. Fortunately, some stars use their platform to shine light on mental illness, which in turn helps shift the conversation and help us move forward with the solutions.
In honor of World Mental Health Day, check out these celebs who’ve openly spoken out about their mental health issues below:
1. LIZZOSource:Radio One Digital
Lizzo On Depression: “I practice self-love. I look in the mirror and say, ‘I love you. You’re beautiful. You can do anything.’ Tell yourself that on your happy days so that you have the strength to tell yourself that on your darker days.”
2. Summer WalkerSource:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital
“I can’t even accept an award in peace. You see how I spoke…I was scared. Everyone else gave a long ass speech. I didn’t because I have social anxiety.”
3. Chrissy TeigenSource:Splash News
Chrissy On Postpartum Depression: “[I] just didn’t think it could happen to me,” she wrote. “I have a great life. I have all the help I could need: John, my mother (who lives with us), a nanny. But postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it. And that’s part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I’m struggling. Sometimes I still do.”
4. Pete DavidsonSource:Instagram
Davidson talks about being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. “It’s so hard and like, lame, but once you actually do it and go through the [Dialectical Behavior Therapy skills] book and you’re like, ‘I’m gonna use this skill’ or like hold ice or take a cold shower or listen to your favorite song really loud — it sounds fucking lame and annoying, but when you do it, it actually kind of works.”
5. Lady GagaSource:Getty
Lady Gaga once told Billboard about her depression, “I’ve suffered through depression and anxiety my entire life. I just want these kids to know that this modern thing, where everyone is feeling shallow and less connected? That’s not human.”
6. AdeleSource:Getty
Adele once admitted that anxiety attacks keep her from playing large festivals and arenas.
7. Jennifer LawrenceSource:Getty
Jennifer Lawrence once revealed that she suffered from social anxiety as soon as she started school.
8. Kid CudiSource:Getty
Kid Cudi checked himself into rehab in October 2020 for depression and suicidal thoughts. His music also sheds a light on the darkness he’s experienced throughout the years.
9. Demi LovatoSource:Getty
After a stint in rehab for anorexia, bulimia, and cutting, Demi Lovato discovered that she was manic depressive/bipolar. She told People, “I feel like I am in control now, where for my whole life, I wasn’t in control.”
10. Kanye WestSource:Getty
Kanye West reportedly felt suicidal after the death of his mother in 2007. As if his constant appearances in the media wasn’t telling, his family and friends have also reported that he has experienced manic episodes n recent years.
11. Zayn MalikSource:Getty
Zayn Malik’s anxiety is often so crippling, it’s caused him to cancel shows.
12. Britney SpearsSource:Getty
Britney Spears knows a thing or two about social anxiety, saying, “I’m not good in large groups, I just make everything awkward.” Since her conservatorship ended, the famed pop singer has been making alarming social media appearances that concern her fans.
13. Dwayne “The Rock” JohnsonSource:Getty
The Rock talked to Oprah about his depression, saying, “I wish I had someone at that time who could just pull me aside and say, ‘Hey, it’s gonna be okay. It’ll be okay.'”
14. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
Kerry Washington once spoke about her depression and unhealthy relationship with food and exercise in college, saying, “I think it’s really important to take the stigma away from mental health.”
15. Megan Thee StallionSource:General
Megan Thee Stallion has experienced a lot of traumatizing events within the ascension of her stardom. From losing her mom to the public dealings with the Tory Lanez shooting, it has prompted her to advocate for mental health on her platform. She has her own platform “Bad B*tches Have Bad Days Too,” which lends Black women resources to therapy and other mental health resources.
