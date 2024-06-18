‘The Watchers’ Exclusive: Scream Queen Georgina Campbell Spills About Her Love For Suspenseful And Scary Movies

We’re honestly still haunted by Georgina Campbell’s film Barbarian two years after its release…

And now she’s back in another stunning horror/suspense film The Watchers alongside Dakota Fanning. GlobalGrind Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with Campbell about the new film and what has her coming back to the scary side of film yet again.

“I love horror films and I feel like… it’s exciting to watch horror movies,” Campbell told GlobalGrind. “You want it to kind of affect you in some way. You want to feel the thrill of it. You want to be kind of taken by surprise. You want to feel scared, you want to feel exhilarated. So I love that. I love watching that and I like being part of it.”

We found The Watchers to be an exceptionally beautiful film for a horror movie and Campbell credited director Ishana Shyamalan, who made her feature length debut with this project, for writing a script that drew her in.

“I just really loved the script,” Campbell told GlobalGrind. “I felt the script is really well written. I was really intrigued as soon as you get to Mina finding this structure in the woods and the twists and turns that you go on throughout the script. I was just so gripped and then obviously speaking to Ishana [Shayamalan] and she’s so wonderful, I really wanted to be a part of it.”

In the case of The Watchers, the audience spends a great deal of the movie in suspense about what the creatures are who pose such danger to the four strangers at the center of the story.

“It’s the unknown,” Campbell said about what makes the film so scary, “Your imagination is always much worse than the reality and I think the idea of Mina being in this situation and really not knowing what’s going on not knowing if these people are telling her the truth not knowing if they’ve lost their mind not knowing you know if there are these creatures that’s what’s so scary.”

While The Watchers is a horror film, it’s also a family affair — with Shyamalan’s father, M. Night Shyamalan serving as executive producer on the project. Shooting on location in Ireland, Campbell spoke about about how the Shyamalan family created a warm communal vibe during production that she’s continued to hold onto after production wrapped.

:What I’ll hold dear the most is just Ishana and her family were just lovely,” Campbell said. It was just a lovely set and her family came to visit. Her sisters came, her mom came, obviously her dad was there. Some of the producers are people that she knew from university. It just had this like lovely feeling. So that really is what I think about the most from the job.”

The Watchers is currently in theaters. Check out the trailer below: