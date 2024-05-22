Subscribe
Movies

What Exactly Are ‘The Watchers’?! Take A Deeper Dive Into The Intriguing Danger Lurking Inside This Deadly Forest

Published on May 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE

Have you seen the trailer for THE WATCHERS yet?! It definitely gives us chills and the wildest part is it’s impossible to tell from the trailer just WHAT there is to be scared of.

The Watchers

Source: Courtesy / Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. just released a new featurette for THE WATCHERS that digs a little deeper into the secrets behind this thrilling film, premiering June 7th. Watch and try to unravel the mysteries into the unseen forces at play.

Intriguing right?! Do you have any theories about what’ watching in the woods?

From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes “The Watchers,” written for the screen and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. Listen, Ishana Night Shyamalan is only 24-years-old. The NYU Tisch grad has written and directed many episodes of Servant as well as other projects, but this is her first feature and BOY does she deliver!

The Watchers

Source: Jonathan Hession / Warner Bros. Pictures

The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist (played by Dakota Fanning) who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night.

You can’t see them, but they see everything.

The Watchers

Source: Courtesy / Warner Bros. Pictures

The Watchers also stars Georgina Campbell (“Barbarian,” “Suspicion”), Oliver Finnegan (“Creeped Out,” “Outlander”) and Olwen Fouéré (“The Northman,” “The Tourist”).

New Line Cinema presents “The Watchers,” set to open in theaters internationally beginning 5 June 2024 and in North America on June 7, 2024; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Who else loves a good scare?!

RELATED TAGS

dark fantasy horror ireland M Night Shyamalan

More from Global Grind
Trending Stories
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Assets 16 items
Movies

Eddie Murphy Is Back To His Old Ways In The Exciting Official ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ Trailer + First Look Images

Keith Powers Headshot
Entertainment

Watch: Keith Powers Added To Cast Of MGM+ Drama Series ‘Emperor of Ocean Park’

Metro Boomin x Rung & Amazon Access Metro Boomin Theme Night 3 items
Entertainment

Hometown Hero: Metro Boomin Donates $100,000 To Five Women-Centered St. Louis Nonprofits To Honor His Mother’s Legacy

Billboard Women In Music 2024 - Arrivals
Music

Two Eras Of R&B Unite: Mariah Carey Joins Muni Long On The Remix Of “Made For Me”

Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios "Challengers" - Arrivals
Celebrity

Here’s How Zendaya Advocated For Her Onscreen Daughter In ‘Challengers’

'Bel-Air' Season 3 First Look Images 8 items
Entertainment

Heatin’ Up: Peacock Releases Bel-Air Season 3 First Look Images & Release Date

Adam Driver with musical guest Kayne West hosts the 44th season episode 1 NBC&apos;s &apos;Saturday Night Live&apos; 11 items
Celebrity

Gemini Season Is Here: 11 Famous Gems The World Has Loved AND Hated

2023 Beloved Community Awards
Entertainment

Viral Viola Van Horn: Michelle Williams Returns To Broadway In ‘Death Becomes Her’ Musical

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close