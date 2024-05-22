What Exactly Are ‘The Watchers’?! Take A Deeper Dive Into The Intriguing Danger Lurking Inside This Deadly Forest

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Have you seen the trailer for THE WATCHERS yet?! It definitely gives us chills and the wildest part is it’s impossible to tell from the trailer just WHAT there is to be scared of.

Warner Bros. just released a new featurette for THE WATCHERS that digs a little deeper into the secrets behind this thrilling film, premiering June 7th. Watch and try to unravel the mysteries into the unseen forces at play.

Intriguing right?! Do you have any theories about what’ watching in the woods?

From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes “The Watchers,” written for the screen and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. Listen, Ishana Night Shyamalan is only 24-years-old. The NYU Tisch grad has written and directed many episodes of Servant as well as other projects, but this is her first feature and BOY does she deliver!

The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist (played by Dakota Fanning) who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night.

You can’t see them, but they see everything.

The Watchers also stars Georgina Campbell (“Barbarian,” “Suspicion”), Oliver Finnegan (“Creeped Out,” “Outlander”) and Olwen Fouéré (“The Northman,” “The Tourist”).

New Line Cinema presents “The Watchers,” set to open in theaters internationally beginning 5 June 2024 and in North America on June 7, 2024; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Who else loves a good scare?!