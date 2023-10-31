Halloween ‘What to Watch’ List: 11 Scary Movies To Binge This Halloween

Happy Halloween! Let the frightening festivities begin. Most goons and goblins celebrated the holiday over the weekend, but if you need a little more excitement, we have the perfect list for you. Be sure to watch the best spooky movies of 2023 this evening. Check out the trailers inside.
The horrifying season of Halloween is finally here. Many fans enjoyed the terrifying festivities over the weekend: going to haunted houses, trick or treating, and dressing up in the most elaborate costumes. The actual creepy holiday falls on today (Oct. 31) when people may take their children safely door-to-door for sweet treats or opt for a night in with their spooky friends.
If you choose to do the ladder, we have curated a special list of scary movies for you, your family and friends to enjoy. There were several horror releases this year. From Haunted Mansion to The Exorcist, there is a film that will get the entire family excited. For something more lighthearted, watch The Blackening, which debuted June 2023. Keep it terrifying with something more haunting by watching Netflix’s Sister Death, which was released a few days ago on Oct. 27.
Who doesn’t love a themed movie night? Grab your popcorn, candy corn, cozy blankets, fall drinks and binge some of 2023’s scariest releases. Happy Halloween, freaks!
Check out a gallery of 2023’s most frightening movie trailers and see what tickles your scary below:
1. The Exorcist: BelieverSource:YouTube
Halloween 2018’s David Gordon Green is hoping lightning will strike twice with a sequel to 1973’s iconic classic, The Exorcist. From Blumhouse production comes The Exorcist: Believer, which debuted in theaters Oct. 6, 2023.
2. Pet Sematary: BloodlinesSource:YouTube
Pet Sematary: Bloodlines’ is a prequel to 2019’s Pet Sematary and follows a young Jud Crandall, played by John Lithgow previously, as he discovers the infamous supernatural cemetery. Jackson White now takes over as the young Jud to headline a cast that includes David Duchovny and Pam Grier, among others. The Pet Sematary prequel debuted on Paramount+ exclusively on October 6, 2023.
3. Totally KillerSource:YouTube
Totally Killer is a new horror movie from Jason Blum and Blumhouse. It stars Kiernan Shipka as a daughter who travels back in time to team-up with a younger version of her mom, played by Olivia Holt, to defeat the Sweet Sixteen Killer. Totally Killer is a comedy horror movie from director Nahnatchka Khan (Always Be My Maybe) and also includes Julie Bowen and Randall Park among its cast. The scary movie was released on October 6, 2023 and available to stream on Prime Video.
4. Five Nights at Freddy’sSource:YouTube
Five Nights at Freddy’s has been in development for close to a decade, and the announcement that it would be released in 2023 came as a surprise. The movie is based on the popular video game of the same name, which is about a nighttime employee of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a Chuck E. Cheese’s-inspired children’s restaurant. The animatronic mascots of the restaurant come to life and kill anyone in the restaurant after midnight. The Five Nights at Freddy’s cast includes Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, and Matthew Lillard. The film debuted Oct. 27.
5. Sister DeathSource:YouTube
Netflix’s Sister Death is Spanish horror movie, coming from director Paco Plaza and is a prequel to his 2017 horror movie Verónica. Sister Death follows a nun named Narcisa (Aria Bedmar) as she joins a school to teach young girls before unexpected events occur. The movie debuted on Oct. 27.
6. Saw XSource:YouTube
Hoping for a miraculous cure, John Kramer travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure, only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer uses deranged and ingenious traps to turn the tables on the con artists. The movie was released in theaters Sept. 29.
7. A Haunting In VeniceSource:YouTube
Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a seance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. He soons gets thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets when one of the guests is murdered. The film debuted in theaters Sept. 15.
8. The Nun IISource:YouTube
9. The Angry Black Girl and Her MonsterSource:YouTube
Based on Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster follows Vicaria, who is a brilliant teenager who believes death is a disease that can be cured. After the brutal murder of her brother, she embarks on a dangerous journey to bring him back to life. The film was released June 9.
10. The BlackeningSource:YouTube
Seven friends go away for the weekend, only to find themselves trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta. They must pit their street smarts and knowledge of horror movies against the murderer to stay alive. The film was released on Juneteenth.
11. Haunted MansionSource:YouTube
A woman and her son enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. The film was released on July 28. Stream on Disney+.