Subscribe
Celebrity News

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Halloween With A Star-Studded, Tim Burton-Themed Hottieween Bash [Gallery]

Published on October 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Shareif Ziyadat

Megan Thee Stallion wins Halloween, and it hasn’t even arrived yet! Over the weekend, the Houston Hottie celebrated the festivities with her annual, invite-only Hottieween party. Check out a gallery from the star-studded event inside.

Megan Thee Stallion loves a good costume party. Over the weekend, the rapper completed another year hosting her Hottieween party, which took place at Pullman Yards in Atlanta. The night was an exclusive, invite-only, celebration, which included appearances from celebrities like Offset, John Boyega, Victoria Monet, Glorilla and more.

The Houston rapper organized a Tim Burton-themed party, which paid homage to beloved filmmaker and animator’s films like Beetlejuice, Alice in Wonderland, and Edward Scissorhands. Megan dressed up as the talking flower from Alice in Wonderland to play into her theme.

Guests were treated to Ace of Spades champagne and D’USSE Cognac. The part was also sponsored by Planet Fitness, Hugo Boss and the United States Virgin Islands.

Megan recently announced her first independent single after parting with her former label. She began rolling out content surrounding the single titled, “Cobra,” which is set to release on Nov. 3. The last solo record she released was back in August 2022. More recently, Megan was featured on Cardi B’s single, “Bongos,” in September 2023.

Hottieween was the perfect way to kick off Megan’s upcoming release. The night was filled with fun, costumes and drinks to the brim. Other celebrity appearances included rappers Kash Doll, Rocko, artist Zonnique and actor Da’Vinchi. So much to celebrate, hotties!

Check out photos from the hottest Halloween party below:

1. Megan Thee Stallion’s Hottieween Bash

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

2. Spooky Business

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

3. John Boyega

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

4. GloRilla

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

5. Offset

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

6. D’USSE Flowin’

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

7. Kash Doll

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

8. Good Drank

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

9. The Theatrics

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

10. Victoria Monét

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

11. The Girls Had A Time

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

12. Get Into The Fits

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

13. They Had A Time

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

14. Killed the Theme

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

15. Beautiful Flower

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

16. Hotties

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

17. Live & In Action

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

18. Laughs All Around

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

19. Halloween Accomplished

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

20. 6, 7, EIGHT

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

21. Tim Burton Would Be Proud

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

22. Walk Through

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

23. So Cute

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

24. In Theme

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

25. *Gasp*

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

26. Characters Galore

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

27. Hot Girls

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

28. To A T

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

29. A Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

30. Edward Scissorhands

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

31. Offset Again

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

32. Beetlejuice With The Juice

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

33. A Bash Indeed

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

34. Everyone Had Fun

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

35. Invite Only

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

36. Perfect Theme

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

37. Love

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

38. Megan Thee HOTTIE-QUEEN

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween Source:Shareif Ziyadat

RELATED TAGS

Celebrity news megan thee stallion Newsletter

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close