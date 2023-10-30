Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Halloween With A Star-Studded, Tim Burton-Themed Hottieween Bash [Gallery]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion wins Halloween, and it hasn’t even arrived yet! Over the weekend, the Houston Hottie celebrated the festivities with her annual, invite-only Hottieween party. Check out a gallery from the star-studded event inside.

Megan Thee Stallion loves a good costume party. Over the weekend, the rapper completed another year hosting her Hottieween party, which took place at Pullman Yards in Atlanta. The night was an exclusive, invite-only, celebration, which included appearances from celebrities like Offset, John Boyega, Victoria Monet, Glorilla and more.

The Houston rapper organized a Tim Burton-themed party, which paid homage to beloved filmmaker and animator’s films like Beetlejuice, Alice in Wonderland, and Edward Scissorhands. Megan dressed up as the talking flower from Alice in Wonderland to play into her theme.

Guests were treated to Ace of Spades champagne and D’USSE Cognac. The part was also sponsored by Planet Fitness, Hugo Boss and the United States Virgin Islands.

Megan recently announced her first independent single after parting with her former label. She began rolling out content surrounding the single titled, “Cobra,” which is set to release on Nov. 3. The last solo record she released was back in August 2022. More recently, Megan was featured on Cardi B’s single, “Bongos,” in September 2023.

Hottieween was the perfect way to kick off Megan’s upcoming release. The night was filled with fun, costumes and drinks to the brim. Other celebrity appearances included rappers Kash Doll, Rocko, artist Zonnique and actor Da’Vinchi. So much to celebrate, hotties!

Check out photos from the hottest Halloween party below: