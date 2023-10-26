Watch: Disney+ Debuts ‘Dashing Through The Snow’ Trailer Starring Ludacris & Lil Rel Howery

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Yesterday (Oct. 25), Disney+ debuted the trailer for its upcoming original family holiday comedy Dashing Through the Snow. The hilarious and touching story follows a social worker for the Atlanta police department and the Christmas Eve journey that helps him to remember the joy and magic of the yuletide season. The film stars Lil Rel Howery, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Teyonah Parris.

Read the official film description below:

Eddie Garrick (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) is a good-hearted man who has turned his back on Christmas due to a traumatic childhood experience. At the request of his wife Allison Garrick (Teyonah Parris), from whom he is separated, Eddie takes his 9-year-old daughter Charlotte (Madison Skye Validum) out with him on Christmas Eve, where they meet a mysterious man in a red suit named Nick (Lil Rel Howery). Eddie, who is a social worker, thinks the man is delusional and needs professional help, but when he evokes the wrath of a local politician (Oscar Nuñez), he and his daughter are taken on a magical adventure that just might restore his faith in Christmas.

Dashing through the Snow is directed by Tim Story and written by Scott Rosenberg. The film also stars Madison Skye Validum, Oscar Nuñez, Ravi V. Patel, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Gina Brillon, Sebastian Sozzi, Kevin Connolly, and Zulay Henao. It is produced by John Jacobs and Will Packer, with Tim Story, Johanna Byer, Ross Fanger, and Zac Unterman serving as executive producers.

The upcoming Disney+ holiday movie Dashing through the Snow will debut November 17, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

Check out the official trailer below: