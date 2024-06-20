Subscribe
Entertainment

Prime Video Orders Untitled Comedy Series Starring Riz Ahmed

Published on June 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
Riz Ahmed Headshot

Source: Courtesy / Prime Video

Prime Video ordered an untitled half-hour comedy series from critically acclaimed talent Riz Ahmed, who will produce, write and star in the show. Read more details about the announcement inside.

Academy Award and Emmy winner Ahmed joins Emmy winner Ben Karlin (“Modern Family,” ”The Colbert Report,” “The Daily Show”) to executive produce and co-showrun the untitled Prime Video comedy series. The series will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The untitled show follows Shah Latif (Ahmed), a struggling actor on the cusp of landing the role of a lifetime, only to find himself thrust into a full-blown existential crisis and trippy conspiracy thriller all at the same time.

“I’ve wanted to tell this story for a long time. It’s personal, bold, and a lot of fun. It feels so good to be writing and creating it now with this incredible team,” Ahmed shared in a statement from Prime Video.

This marks Ahmed’s return to television following his 2017 double Emmy nominations: guest star for “Girls” and lead actor for “The Night Of,” the latter of which he won. The series was created by Ahmed and developed under his production company, Left Handed, through their first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios.

“Riz Ahmed is a gifted writer, actor, and producer, and we have been energized by his passion,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Led by Riz and the hilarious Ben Karlin, and guided by Rola Bauer’s Pan-English team, this series is sure to delight our global Prime Video customers and make them laugh.”

The show is executive produced by Ahmed and Allie Moore for Left Handed, and Jake Fuller on behalf of Jax Media. Ben Karlin will executive produce and is showrunning with Ahmed. Roopesh Parekh (Willow, His Dark Materials) will also serve as executive producer. The series is produced by Jax Media and Amazon MGM Studios.

Alongside Ahmed, the writers room includes playwright and television veteran Dipika Guha (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Black Monday, Sneaky Pete), creator of the Patriot Act, Prashanth Venkataramanujam, Karen Joseph Adcock (The Bear, Swarm, Yellow Jackets, Atlanta), Azam Mahmood (Industry, Ramy), and novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza.

More updates on the untitled Ahmed series as details come.

RELATED TAGS

Newsletter prime video Riz Ahmed

More from Global Grind
Trending Stories
Swizz Beatz, Timbaland & Elon Musk VERZUZ & X Partnership
Entertainment

Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Announce VERZUZ Partnership With X

Riz Ahmed Headshot
Entertainment

Prime Video Orders Untitled Comedy Series Starring Riz Ahmed

Pronghorn's Inaugural Investment In Ten To One Caribbean Rum Founded By Marc Farrell And Co-Owned By GRAMMY-Winning Artist Ciara 5 items
Entertainment

Celebrate Juneteenth & Black Music Month With These Black-Owned Spirit Brands & Cocktails

Fresh Prince Pics
Entertainment

What To Watch This Juneteenth: TV Programming For Black Joy [List]

The 100th Epsiode of The Parkers Cakecutting 19 items
Music

Bonafide Bops: Celebrating Black Music Month With Our Favorite Black Sitcom Theme Songs

Future In Concert - Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment

Happy Birthday: Here’s Why Takeoff Is The Best & Most Underrated Member of the Migos

Invest Fest 2023
Entertainment

From Florida With Love: Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Breaks Ground On First Out-Of-State Franchise Location

Apple TV+ 'Lady in the Lake'
Entertainment

Watch: Apple TV+ ‘Lady in the Lake’ Limited Series Starring Natalie Portman & Moses Ingram

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close