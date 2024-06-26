The 2024 Gerber Baby Is Adorable One Year Old Akil “Sonny” McLeod

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Gerber announced their newest 2024 Gerber baby as Arizona’s Akil “Sonny” McLeod. The adorable one year old won their 2024 photo search with rave reviews. Read more about Baby Sonny and his family inside.

Sonny made history as the first Gerber baby to be selected by parents of previous Gerber Babies, who joined the selection panel. The panel was captivated by Sonny’s bright smile and sunny disposition.

“After 14 incredible years of Photo Search, this year, we are grateful our former Gerber Baby families could join us in selecting Sonny as our 2024 Gerber Baby. Sonny immediately captured our hearts with his joyful smile and his family’s inspiring demonstration of what it means to grow with love,” said Chandra Kumar, President of Nestlé Infant Nutrition. “Inspired by the tens of thousands of photos submitted each year, Gerber Photo Search offers us a unique opportunity to connect with the families of today and reinforces the importance of our mission to help babies grow up healthy and happy.”

On June 25, the early childhood nutrition brand announced the winner of its 14th annual Photo Search and the 2024 Gerber Baby via a press release on their site. Akil McLeod, who’s affectionately known as Sonny, along with his loving family, impressed the selection committee with a captivating photo and a heartfelt story of the joyful energy he brings to his family.

Sonny resides in Arizona with his parents, Dominque and Akil McLeod Sr., and big sister, Sage. He recently celebrated his first birthday, where they once again captured his beautiful and sunny disposition. Sonny enjoys reading his plush ABC book, playing with his toy cars and watching football with his family. He often giggles when people make silly faces at him or when he plays the Peekaboo with his sister Sage.

Throughout his role as the 2024 Gerber Baby, Sonny will work alongside the brand to support its mission to help babies everywhere grow with love.

“Every day it’s an honor to watch Sonny conquer so many tiny achievements, from giggles, to trying new foods, to standing up and everything in between. He’s a light in our lives and brings joy to everyone around him” Dominque, Sonny’s mom, shared in the statement. “We couldn’t have asked for a better way to celebrate his first birthday than to be chosen as the 2024 Gerber Baby. We look forward to all the adventures in the year ahead collaborating with Gerber to share his sweet smile with families across the country.”

Sonny’s family already have a deep passion for community. They donate time to supporting community organizations. His dad Akil Sr. shared his love for serving their local community on the Today Show. He talks about joining a program with the Urban League that is specifically designed for new fathers to commune and feel supported. Gerber was motivated by Akil’s service and donated $5,000 to the organization dedicated to helping fathers.

Their passion for giving back to their community is something Sonny’s parents are instilling in both him and Sage. They hope their children will grow to display kindness, respect others, be resilient, and lead by example.

This year parents of previous Gerber Babies joined the selection panel alongside a diverse panel of Gerber employees. The families included those of Zane, Kairi, Isa, Magnolia, Lucas, Riley, Tate, Levi, Paxton, Isla and the 2023 Gerber Baby, Maddie. Each family brought their unique perspective to the selection process and collaborated with Gerber to help choose Sonny as the 2024 Gerber Baby.

The Gerber Baby Photo search was launched more than a decade ago. The search was inspired by countless photos sent by parents, who imagine their adorable babies as the original Gerber baby logo.

Sonny will serve as the 2024 Gerber Baby and be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year. Sonny and his family have also been awarded a $25,000 cash prize, free Gerber products for up to one year, a new wardrobe provided by Gerber Childrenswear, as well as prizes from Brooklinen, Canon, UPPABaby, Little Tikes, Motherhood Maternity, and ezpz. Gerber will also match Sonny’s cash prize with a donation to support March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health programs.

Be sure to stay updated with Gerber’s newest Gerber baby Sonny on their social media channels or visit their website here.