Serena Williams & Daughters Begin Epic Quest To Explore World Wonders

Serena Williams trades tennis courts for travel adventures with her daughters. The tennis star embarks on a globe-trotting quest with her daughters, Olympia and Adira, to visit some of the world’s most iconic wonders. Read more and check out her viral social media posts inside.

The journey began at the breathtaking Niagara Falls, marking the first stop in what promises to be a memorable series of “girls’ trips” for the trio. The 43-year-old tennis legend, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist shares her daughters with husband Alexis Ohanian.

In an August 4 Instagram post, Williams shared that she and her 7-year-old daughter, Olympia, made a pact to see the Seven Wonders of the World and beyond.

“A year ago, I told @olympiaohanian that we would start an epic girls trip that would include the 7 wonders of the world, and there are a lot of them! Natural wonders. Man-made wonders. Ancient wonders. So we are going to do them all. We started with #NiagaraFalls… where to next?” Williams captioned her photo dump.

Though Niagara Falls isn’t officially counted among the Seven Wonders of the World, it’s widely regarded as one of the planet’s most spectacular natural landmarks. Williams’ snapshots captured candid moments with Olympia. The two are dressed casually, posing near the waterfall’s edge. Nearly 2-year-old Adira also joined in the fun, appearing in later photos as the family donned bright red waterproof ponchos for a boat tour that brought them close enough to feel the falls’ mist.

In a follow-up post, Williams playfully referenced TLC’s famous lyrics, writing, “What can I say, still chasing waterfalls.” She shared more pictures and videos from the day. The clips showcased the roaring beauty of Niagara Falls, including the incredible view from the edge, where roughly 3,160 tons of water cascade every second. One particularly magical moment featured a full rainbow arching over the scene.

The trip marks the beginning of a larger adventure for the mother and daughters trio, who plan to explore not only the classic Seven Wonders but also other natural, man-made, and ancient marvels across the globe. Family time meets the world’s natural wonders. It’s a perfect match for the former athlete’s adventurous spirit.

With Niagara Falls checked off their list, where will Serena, Olympia, and Adira head next? Fans will be watching closely as the trio continues their quest to make unforgettable memories while exploring the natural wonders of the world.

