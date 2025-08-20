Subscribe
J.I.D Announces "God Does Like World Tours"

From Atlanta With Love: J.I.D Announces “God Does Like World Tours” Featuring Speacial Guests Young Nudy, Mick Jenkins & More

Published on August 20, 2025

JID Tour Asset
Source: Courtesy / Naskademini

Atlanta rapper and platinum selling artist J.I.D announced the “God Does Like World Tours” this week. The blockbuster run of tour dates includes nearly seventy shows across four different continents, with a special hometown show in Atlanta to be announced soon.

Fans can download the official J.I.D app HERE for special access to artist pre-sale code and VIP packages. For North America and Europe, artist presale began today, public on sale this Friday (August 22nd) at 10AM local time. Australia and New Zealand artist presale begins Friday (August 22nd), and public on sale available Tuesday (August 26th). For more information and tickets, visit: www.jidsv.com

J.I.D has also announced that fellow Atlanta rapper Young Nudy will be a special guest with him on all United States tour dates while Mick Jenkins has been tapped to support all European dates. Jordan Ward will support in Australia and New Zealand. Together the group are set to unleash a wave of raw, unfiltered hip hop energy on tour, turning every venue into a high-octane, crowd-shaking celebration for fans.

This tour will see J.I.D, a notorious live performer, playing some of the biggest solo shows to date with more exciting additions to be announced in the near future. For a full list of tour dates, see below!

God Does Like World Tours Flyers
Source: Courtesy / Dreamville
God Does Like World Tours Flyers
Source: Courtesy / Dreamville

The exciting tour announcement comes shortly after the release of J.I.D’s fourth studio album God Does Like Ugly (listen here). The fifteen track album features some of music’s biggest luminaries including Clipse, Ciara, Don Toliver, Ty Dolla $ign, Vince Staples, Westside Gunn, 6lack, Jessie Reyez, Earthgang, Mereba, and Baby Kia. Music critics and fans have been praising the album (which landed at #11 on Billboard 200) as one of the year’s best rap albums and J.I.D as “one of rap’s most reliable presences” (Wonderland). 

To stay connected with all things J.I.D, please visit jidsv.com

