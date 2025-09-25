WTFGO In Politics: Statues, Suspensions & Trump vs. Tylenol

Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty

This week in politics has been nothing short of surreal. From Jimmy Kimmel’s return to the network, President Donald Trump’s continuous spread of misinformation and satirical statues popping up at the National Mall, there aren’t many surprises left in 2025. Read more about WTFGO in Politics this week inside.

Mysterious Statues Appear On The National Mall

It started on the National Mall, where a mysterious bronze statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands suddenly appeared overnight. Installed by an anonymous collective called The Secret Handshake, the artwork was titled Best Friends Forever and described as an “installation in honor of Friendship Month.”

According to NPR, it had official permits through Sunday. But before sunrise the next morning, U.S. Park Police removed the piece, reportedly at the order of Trump officials. The figures were left damaged, fueling speculation that the removal was politically motivated. The group behind the statue claims the takedown was illegal and is now demanding accountability.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Return

Over in entertainment, Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension turned into a comeback moment. The late-night host had been temporarily pulled off the air following backlash over jokes aimed at Trump supporters after conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death. CNBC reports that his return to Jimmy Kimmel Live! drew 6.26 million viewers, which is nearly four times his usual audience. On top of that, the episode earned 26 million views on YouTube. Kimmel leaned directly into the controversy, noting that efforts to silence him only boosted his platform.

“He tried his best to cancel me,” Kimmel joked about Trump during the episode. “Instead, he forced millions of people to watch the show. Backfired bigly.”

Trump vs. Tylenol

Finally, President Trump sparked headlines and concern with comments about Tylenol and autism. AP News reports that at a press briefing, he suggested that acetaminophen use during pregnancy could be linked to autism, citing the rise in autism diagnoses since 2000. However, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists quickly pushed back, reiterating that there’s no proven connection between Tylenol and autism. In fact, untreated fevers during pregnancy (which Tylenol helps manage) pose more serious risks like premature birth and miscarriage.

So, in one week, we witnessed a controversial statue dismantled under cover of night, a late-night host turning cancellation into cultural commentary, and a sitting president questioning over-the-counter medicine. Only in America could art, comedy, and health collide in such unpredictable ways.