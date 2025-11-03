Warner Records President Of A&R Says Beyoncé’s Beloved ‘Manager’ Blue Ivy Convinced Her To Make ‘Brown Skin Girl’ A Single

Source: Photo courtesy of Won of One: A PLLRS Podcast / Steve Carless

Beyoncé’s hit song “BROWN SKIN GIRL” became a fan favorite when it was released in 2019 as part of The Lion King soundtrack, earning a Grammy Award for Best Music Video in 2021. The massive tune was also historic for the legendary singer’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, who received a writing credit for the track, making her the second youngest person ever to win a Grammy.

Interestingly, Blue was the reason the song made it onto the album in the first place, as Beyoncé wasn’t initially keen on it, according to a new interview with Warner Records President of A&R, Steve Carless. On the latest episode of One of One: A PLLRS Podcast, released on Oct. 31, the Grammy Award-winning executive shared with host Reginald Calixte some behind-the-scenes details of his iconic role at the label, including how Blue Ivy helped convince Beyoncé to embrace the now-legendary song “BROWN SKIN GIRL.”

Carless explained that while Beyoncé was working on The Lion King: The Gift album in 2019, he was tasked with pitching songs for inclusion. When he submitted the demo version of “BROWN SKIN GIRL” — made by SAINt JHN and producer P2J — he was certain that Beyoncé would approve the track for the album, but he was surprised when she flat-out rejected it during a listening session. Despite this, Carless continued to play it for her at the insistence of her longtime A&R, Mariel Gomerez, who thought the song was “fire,” but Bey made it abundantly clear that it was a hard pass.

“We keep playing the song, keep playing the song, and she’s like, ‘No, that’s not it. Stop playing me that sh*t,'” he recalled.

According to Carless, Beyoncé is always respectful; however, he noted that she “holds court” when it comes to her creative vision. He was certain she wouldn’t budge, but he didn’t give up just yet. Three weeks later, in a meeting with the Renaissance hitmaker, Disney executives, Jay-Z, and others involved in the soundtrack, Carless decided to play the song one last time, admittedly nervous as they were getting close to the deadline. That’s when Blue Ivy stepped in to save the day.

“Blue Ivy’s in the meeting. She starts singing the hook: ‘Your skin’s just like pearls. The best thing in the world,'” Carless told Reginald Calixte. “Now, [Beyoncé’s] like, ‘Play it again.’ Now, we’re in the room for 15 minutes listening to this song,” He added. “She’s like, ‘Alright, I like it. I’ll take it. It’s going to be the single.’”

Blue Ivy put her manager hat on and saved the day. Imagine what The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack would have been without this special song? Watch Steve Carless’s full interview on the One of One: A PLLRS Podcast below.

