Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty In Black’ Renewed For Third & Final Season

Netflix just turned up the volume on Beauty in Black, announcing that Season 2 Part 2 will premiere on March 19, 2026, while also confirming that the hit drama has been renewed for a third and final season before the second half of Season 2 even drops. This dual announcement gives fans both a date to mark on their calendars and the bittersweet news that Kimmie’s journey with the Bellarie empire is heading toward one last chapter.

Created, written, and directed by Tyler Perry, Beauty in Black is a gritty drama that follows Kimmie (portrayed by Taylor Polidore Williams), an exotic dancer whose life takes a dramatic turn when she becomes entangled with the powerful and dangerously dysfunctional Bellarie family, owners of a prestigious beauty empire with a hidden side of crime and corruption. The series also stars Crystle Stewart as Mallory Bellarie, Amber Reign Smith as Rain, and an ensemble cast including Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, and Xavier Smalls, bringing heat, heartbreak, and high stakes to every turn. With themes of ambition, betrayal, and power, the show blends the opulence of luxury brands with the raw realities of survival and identity.

Season 2, Part 1 of Beauty in Black left the world on the edge of its seats. After marrying Bellarie patriarch Horace – a move that shockingly placed her at the helm of the company – Kimmie has been navigating ruthless family politics and criminal chaos, asserting her power as chief operating officer while facing resistance from Horace’s bitter children and former allies alike. The finale was packed with cliffhangers: Rain accidentally pushed Glen off a balcony in a fraught moment, Charles faced violent intruders, and hidden alliances and past sins bubbled to the surface, leaving fans desperate for answers and escalation.

Now that Part 2 arrives March 19, 2026, expectations are sky-high for even more twists. Kimmie’s power isn’t just symbolic – it’s earned, and she’s about to face a reckoning from those who underestimated her rise. Viewers should expect the Bellarie family’s backstabbing, corruption, and dangerous liaisons to intensify as Kimmie consolidates power, deals with betrayal from within, and attempts to protect the people she loves even as enemies tighten their grip. With unresolved conflicts, new alliances brewing, and potential revenge plots set to explode, Part 2 promises to deepen the show’s signature blend of ruthless ambition, sharp drama, and complicated family dynamics.

As the story rolls toward its third and final season, Beauty in Black continues to build its reputation as a compelling drama that keeps audiences hooked with its layered characters and unpredictable turns – from a club dancer with nothing to lose to the formidable force running a beauty dynasty. Fans can get ready for March 19, 2026, because the next chapter is coming – and it’s poised to be unforgettable.

