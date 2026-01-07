Megan’s Mango: Megan Thee Stallion Stars In Dunkin’ Ad For Her New Protein Drinks

Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion’s back at it again! Over the years, we have learned that she understands the bag, moves with intention, and consistently plays the long game when it comes to fitness and brand power. Whether it’s dominating charts with hits like “Hot Girl Summer” and “Savage,” serving up gym-ready reels on Instagram that have everyone hitting reps with her, or locking in collaborations with some of the culture’s biggest brands, she’s more than an artist. She’s a marketing genius with a major hustle mindset! From her Reese’s partnership to her Bumble collab and lifestyle campaigns that make headlines, Meg doesn’t just stay in the conversation – she commands it.

Now, she’s teamed up with none other than Dunkin’ to kick off 2026 with a fresh twist on your morning run or afternoon pick-me-up. Nationwide, Dunkin’ just rolled out Protein Milk: a creamy, 15-gram protein addition you can splash into nearly any drink on the menu, from lattes and matchas to their popular Refreshers. To spotlight this launch, they tapped Megan Thee Stallion as the face of their “Dunk N Pump” campaign, introducing her playful alter ego “Pro-Tina.” Megan leads an ad where she turns a jazz-inspired workout class into a celebration of energy, confidence, and flavor, complete with a track she crafted just for the spot.

Let’s talk about the star of the lineup: Megan’s Mango Protein Refresher. Bright, juicy mango vibes meet that smooth new Protein Milk base for a sip that’s both refreshing and functional. In the ad, you see Meg commanding the room – Dunkin’ in hand, sneakers laced, encouraging everyone to sip, sweat, and show up for themselves. It’s nostalgic in its 80s flair but grounded in modern motivation, with Megan’s signature confidence turning fitness culture and drink culture into a single moment. Alongside her mango refresher, Dunkin’ is also serving Strawberry Protein Refreshers, Caramel Chocolate Ice Protein Lattes, Almond Ice Protein Matcha Lattes, and an Iced Protein Latte with Sugar-Free Vanilla, all hitting that 15 grams of protein mark.

Fans are hyped! On social media, the Hotties are already repping their “Megan Mango” orders and comparing taste notes with other new Dunkin’ protein drinks. Some say it’s exactly what they needed to feel good about their choices without sacrificing flavor. Others are curious how it stacks up against Starbucks’ protein offerings this year. Early chatter shows folks snagging their drinks even before the official launch, calling it a win for both taste and Meg’s influence. It’s clear that the cultural impact goes beyond just a menu item – it’s a moment!

What does this collab mean moving forward? If Megan’s Mango’s success is anything to go by, brands will continue to lean on Black creatives who bring authenticity and star power. Meg’s blend of fitness focus and mainstream appeal makes her a standout partner for products that want to feel both aspirational and accessible. The drinks are available now as part of Dunkin’s winter menu (with some promos and perks for Rewards members), and while pricing varies by location, the push is clear: this isn’t just another seasonal drink—it’s a lifestyle play with muscle.

In the end, Megan isn’t just pushing another product. She’s turning “Megan’s Mango” into a vibe and reminding us all that fitness, flavor, and finesse can coexist. If this is just the start of her Dunkin’ era, we’re all ears for what’s next! Congrats to Money Makin’ Meg on yet another great business move.

