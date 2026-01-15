Subscribe
The Fantastic Four Make Their Way To Wakanda In New Trailer

The Fantastic Four Make Their Way To Wakanda In Latest ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer

Still no sight of Doctor Doom though...

Published on January 15, 2026
'Avengers: Doomsday' Trailer - Wakanda
Source: Marvel / Disney

A week after Marvel Studios gave us our first look at the OG X-Men in the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, we’re now getting a sneak peek of another fan-favorite superhero team making their way into the main Marvel timeline, the Fantastic Four.

In the latest of a series of teaser trailers for Doomsday, we see the Wakandans, led by Shuri’s Black Panther and King M’baku, give a warm Wakandan welcome to the Fantastic Four’s The Thing, who hails from “Yancy Street between Broome and Grand.” While the circumstances of their introduction remain unknown, we can only assume that they’ve become aware of Doctor Doom’s plans and are collaborating to mount some kind of offense against the pending doomsday.

Also in the trailer, we find Namor and his Talokanil people aware of something unfolding, though that too remains a big question mark. While there are rumors that Namor will ultimately side with Doctor Doom in the film, that’s all speculation at this point, as the overall plot of the film remains murky. Social media has become the Wild Wild West for misinformation, speculation and straight-up lies.

With the trailer ending with a countdown to Dec. 18, 2026, Marvel seems intent on building as big a buzz as possible for their next blockbuster, and truth be told, it’s low-key working.

Check out the latest trailer to Avengers: Doomsday and let us know in the comments section if you’ll be checking it out when it hits theaters on Dec. 18… of course you will.

The Fantastic Four Make Their Way To Wakanda In Latest ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

