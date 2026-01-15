Subscribe
J. Cole Announces 'The Fall-Off' LP, The Culture Reacts

J. Cole has teased the the release of his seventh studio album several times over the years, and now we have an official date.

Published on January 14, 2026
J. Cole

J. Cole, just weeks from turning 41, has teased his seventh studio album, The Fall-Off, at several junctures of his successful recording career. Now, fans can expect J. Cole’s latest album next month, and the culture’s reaction to the news was largely positive online.

When it comes to album rollouts, few do so in the deliberate fashion that the North Carolina rapper and producer does. Via a teaser clip showing the Fayetteville native washing his car and later grabbing a bite to eat, the voiceover in the clip explains the concept of falling off, something that most in Hip-Hop signal as a drop in quality and fame for an artist.

“Everything is supposed to go away eventually,” the voiceover begins. “You see this especially in show business with famous actors or musicians. And it’s like, ‘Oh, this guy used to be famous, and then he fell off. What happened?”

It continues, “And they want to point to, ‘They did this and this and they made some sort of mistake.’ Instead of thinking that, look, it’s kinda crazy they got famous in the first place. So few people reach that level that yes, of course, it’s not gonna last forever because somebody else has to take that spot.”

While it is still unknown if this is the Dreamville honcho’s last hurrah as a recording artist, a cryptic message ahead of a video for a video titled “THE FALL-OFF… DISC 2 TRACK 2” suggests that this is the final release and also hints at The Fall-Off being a double disc drop. The album, according to Cole, has been in the works for the past decade, and he’s ready to unveil the project to the world.

Fans are reacting to J. Cole’s announcement of The Fall-Off and the new video track drop. We’ve got those reactions below, along with the video track and the album cover image.

The Fall-Off drops on February 6.

Photo: Getty

RELATED: Watch: J. Cole Confirms The End Of Dreamville Festival As We Know It

J. Cole Announces ‘The Fall-Off’ LP, The Culture Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

