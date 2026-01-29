Subscribe
Close
Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Flaunts Trump Gold Card: Fast-Track To Citizenship

Nicki Minaj Flaunts A Trump Gold Card: Fast-Track To U.S. Citizenship

Rapper Nicki Minaj showcases a coveted Trump-branded credit card, hinting at a potential fast-track to U.S. citizenship.

Published on January 29, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • The Trump Gold Card is a controversial immigration initiative requiring a $1 million contribution and $15,000 fee.
  • Nicki Minaj's alignment with Trump has prompted a petition calling for her deportation over her controversial statements.
  • The Trump Gold Card program aims to attract wealthy foreigners, but faces criticism for prioritizing wealth over merit.

President Trump Delivers Remarks During The Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit At Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium
Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Nicki Minaj recently made headlines by flaunting her newly acquired Trump Gold Card, a controversial immigration initiative introduced by former President Donald Trump. The card, which Minaj showcased on her X account with the caption “Welp…,” is a fast-track pathway to U.S. residency and citizenship, requiring a $1 million contribution to the U.S. Treasury and a $15,000 non-refundable processing fee.

In the wake of Nicki Minaj’s public alignment with Donald Trump, a petition has emerged calling for her deportation. The Change.org petition, which has garnered tens of thousands of signatures, criticizes Minaj for her controversial statements and perceived abandonment of values she once championed. Supporters of the petition argue that her actions undermine the communities she previously advocated for and call for immigration authorities to review her residency status. Her actions have prompted speculation that she has been using her celebrity in order to gain permanent U.S. citizenship.

RELATED STORY: From Pink Prints To Red Hats: Nicki Minaj Joins Donald Trump For Summit

The Trump Gold Card is part of a broader immigration reform aimed at attracting wealthy foreign nationals to invest in the U.S. economy. Unlike traditional visas, the Gold Card offers expedited processing and grants lawful permanent residency under the EB-1 or EB-2 visa categories. Applicants must demonstrate their ability to provide a “substantial benefit” to the U.S., which is evidenced by the significant financial contribution.

For non-American citizens, the Gold Card represents a unique opportunity to bypass the often lengthy and complex immigration process. It provides an unlimited right of residence in the U.S., a pathway to citizenship, and the ability to include family members in the application. However, it also comes with strict eligibility criteria, including a thorough background check and proof of legally sourced funds.

Minaj, who moved to the U.S. from Trinidad and Tobago as a child, has faced immigration challenges in the past. Her alignment with the Trump administration and her investment in the “Trump Accounts” program, a tax-advantaged initiative for minors, has sparked great criticism from fans. So great she has lost millions of followers on social media. While some view her actions as a savvy move to secure her future in the U.S., others see it as a controversial endorsement of Trump’s policies.

The Trump Gold Card has been met with mixed reactions, with arguments that it boosts the U.S. economy by attracting high-net-worth individuals who contribute significantly through investments and taxes. Critics, however, see it as a program that prioritizes wealth over merit, potentially sidelining less affluent but equally deserving immigrants.

Nicki Minaj Flaunts A Trump Gold Card: Fast-Track To U.S. Citizenship was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Related Tags

nicki minaj Trump

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Global Grind

    You May Also Like

    PartyNextDoor And Jeremih: Summer's Over Tour

    Bankhead Blessings: T.I. Headlining Birthday Bash ATL's 30th Anniversary Concert, Excitement ExpediTIously Ensues

    Bossip
    Birthday Bash ATL 2023: T.I., Jadakiss, & Rocko Help Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

    Birthday Bash ATL Celebrates 30 Years With T.I. As Headliner

    Hip-Hop Wired
    67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    Ye AKA Kanye West Inks Deal With Gamma For 'Bully' LP

    Hip-Hop Wired
    64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 129

    Bossip
    Trending
    Marvel Television's "Wonder Man" Launch Event
    Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

    ‘Wonder Man’ Shines At Premiere As Marvel Breaks Its Streaming Slump

    Comment
    In this photo illustration, a Netflix logo is seen
    7 Items
    Entertainment  |  Shannon Dawson

    What’s Black On Netflix Jan. 2026?

    Comment
    Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
    17 Items
    Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

    Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025

    Comment
    African American Father And Son Sitting On Sofa At Home Playing Video Game Together
    Education  |  Shannon Dawson

    Understanding Generation Alpha: The Next Big Wave After Gen Z

    Comment
    The Morning Show S3 Key Art
    Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

    Apple TV+ Renews ‘The Morning Show’ For Season 5

    Comment

    Global Grind

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close