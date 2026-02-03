Fans Optimistic As ‘Michael’ Biopic Official Trailer Released

The trailer showcases the film's cinematic grandeur and emotional depth in portraying Jackson's life and legacy.

Source: Lionsgate / Michael

The wait is almost over. After years of speculation, delays, and nonstop anticipation, we’re officially in the home stretch. This week, Lionsgate released the first official trailer for Michael, the long-awaited biopic centered on the life, legacy, and unmatched impact of Michael Jackson. As expected, the internet went into a frenzy. From longtime fans to casual viewers, the trailer instantly had people buzzing, signaling that one of the most ambitious music biopics ever is finally taking shape.

The trailer wastes no time setting the tone. It opens with glimpses of a young Michael navigating fame at an early age, then quickly shifts to the larger-than-life spectacle that defined his career. Iconic moments are teased throughout – the Jackson 5 era, sold-out stadiums, groundbreaking performances, and the emotional weight that came with global superstardom. There’s a clear emphasis on both the magic and the pressure, showing Michael not just as an entertainer, but as a human being shaped by relentless expectations. Visually, it feels grand, polished, and cinematic—reflecting Jackson’s real-life influence.

Source: Lionsgate / Michael

Leading the film is Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s real-life nephew, who takes on the monumental task of portraying the King of Pop himself. He’s joined by a stacked supporting cast, including Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Miles Teller as longtime attorney and advisor John Branca, and Laura Harrier as music executive Suzanne de Passe. The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua, with a script written by John Logan, and produced by Graham King — the same producer behind Bohemian Rhapsody — signaling that this project aims for both scale and substance.

Naturally, reactions to the trailer came fast and loud. Many fans applauded the casting, especially Jaafar Jackson’s look, movement, and overall presence, saying it feels authentic without crossing into imitation. Others praised the film’s visual quality and emotional weight, noting that it appears to honor Michael’s genius while also acknowledging the complexity of his life. There remains a healthy skepticism that accompanies any story this big, but overall, the response has been overwhelmingly positive, with many describing the trailer as powerful, emotional, and promising.

MIchael is currently set to hit theaters on April 18th, and if the trailer is any indication, this film is shaping up to be a major cultural moment. More than just a biopic, it looks like a full-scale celebration and examination of one of the most influential artists the world has ever seen. Check the official trailer out above, and get ready because the countdown to Michael is officially on.

