Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Ludacris Brings DTP Back Together For Frank's Super Bowl Ad

Ludacris Brings DTP Back Together For Frank’s RedHot Super Bowl Ad

Luda's latest commercial blends music, culture, and food into one high-energy watch party moment that feels less like an ad and more like a celebration.

Published on February 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Ludacris hosts a game-day watch party with DTP collaborators, blending music, culture, and food.
Ludacris x Frank's RedHot Ad
Source: Courtesy / Frank’s RedHot

Ludacris brings Atlanta energy, Hip Hop nostalgia, and undeniable flavor to the Super Bowl in a way only he can. With the Big Game just days away, the rap legend has teamed up with Frank’s RedHot for a new Super Bowl commercial titled “Eat The GOAT,” and it is already giving early 2000s throwback vibes in the best way possible. Read more and check it out inside.

Luda’s latest commercial blends music, culture, and food into one high-energy watch party moment that feels less like an ad and more like a celebration.

According to a Frank’s RedHot press release, the campaign plays off one of the most iconic acronyms in sports culture — GOAT. The ad flips it into something fans can actually do. Eat it. In the ad, Ludacris hosts a packed game-day watch party that doubles as a nostalgic reunion of his Disturbing Tha Peace (DTP) collaborators. Chingy, Shawnna, I-20, and DJ Infamous all pop up, instantly transporting viewers back to the golden era of Atlanta rap. And just when you think you have seen it all, a literal rapping goat steals the scene, leaning fully into the playful chaos.

The commercial is soundtracked by “Number One Spot,” making the nod to Ludacris’ Release Therapy era unmistakable. Longtime fans will also catch the deeper-cut references, as the campaign taps into Luda’s history of hot-sauce shoutouts throughout his mid-2000s catalog. From wings spinning on turntables to a fridge fully stocked with Frank’s RedHot, the visuals are loud, flavorful, and centered on how people actually show up for the Super Bowl. Big plates, big personalities, and even bigger energy.

In original raps written for the campaign, recipes turn into rhymes as Ludacris and the crew spit bars about saucy wings, cheesy dips, and hitting the perfect flavor-to-heat ratio. It is food culture meeting hip hop culture in a way that feels authentic rather than forced. That balance is exactly why the partnership works.

“Frank’s RedHot is more than a sauce. It’s a flavor anthem that brings people together,” said Tabata Gomez, CMO of McCormick and Company, in the press release. Ludacris echoed that sentiment, adding that when something has been the GOAT this long, you do not just taste it, you feel it.

Fans can watch the full “Eat The GOAT” spot now on YouTube and follow along via @FranksRedHot as more content rolls out through Super Bowl weekend. Ludacris just reminded everyone that flavor, like good music, never goes out of style.

Check out the commercial below:

RELATED: Super Bowl-Bound Benito: 5 Reasons Why You Should Be Listening To Bad Bunny

Related Tags

Ludacris super bowl

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Global Grind

    You May Also Like

    TOPSHOT-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-OPENING

    JD Vance Loudly Booed On The World Stage During 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Hip-Hop Wired
    68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    Todas Las Miradas Puestas En Benito! Bad Bunny’s Viral Grammys Moment Sparks Hilarious Memes Ahead Of Buzzy Super Bowl Show

    Bossip
    Pencils Of Promise 10th Anniversary Gala

    Lil Jon Confirms Death Of Son Nathan Smith After Authorities Recover Body---'This Hurts So Bad'

    Bossip
    Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA

    Lil Jon’s Son DJ Young Slade's Body Identified, Family Confirms

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Trending
    Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - San Juan, PR
    Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

    The Ultimate Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Setlist: Songs He Could Perform

    Comment
    Netflix Bridgerton Dinner With Bevy Event
    8 Items
    Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

    Netflix Celebrates ‘Bridgerton’ Royalty At Atlanta’s ‘Dinner With Bevy’ Event

    Comment
    Mariah Carey's Christmas Time Tour Kick Off
    27 Items
    Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

    The Ultimate Black Christmas Playlist

    Comment
    Photo of cheerful crazy guy shout raise palms wear christmas sweater knitted scarf mittens isolated on red background
    17 Items
    Lifestyle  |  Sammy Approved

    Ugly Christmas Sweaters Guaranteed To Get You Side-Eyed By Grandma

    Comment
    'Avengers: Doomsday' Trailer - Wakanda
    Entertainment  |  O Mazariego

    The Fantastic Four Make Their Way To Wakanda In Latest ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer

    Comment

    Global Grind

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close