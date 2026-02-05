Ludacris Brings DTP Back Together For Frank’s RedHot Super Bowl Ad

Ludacris hosts a game-day watch party with DTP collaborators, blending music, culture, and food.

Source: Courtesy / Frank’s RedHot

Ludacris brings Atlanta energy, Hip Hop nostalgia, and undeniable flavor to the Super Bowl in a way only he can. With the Big Game just days away, the rap legend has teamed up with Frank’s RedHot for a new Super Bowl commercial titled “Eat The GOAT,” and it is already giving early 2000s throwback vibes in the best way possible. Read more and check it out inside.

Luda’s latest commercial blends music, culture, and food into one high-energy watch party moment that feels less like an ad and more like a celebration.

According to a Frank’s RedHot press release, the campaign plays off one of the most iconic acronyms in sports culture — GOAT. The ad flips it into something fans can actually do. Eat it. In the ad, Ludacris hosts a packed game-day watch party that doubles as a nostalgic reunion of his Disturbing Tha Peace (DTP) collaborators. Chingy, Shawnna, I-20, and DJ Infamous all pop up, instantly transporting viewers back to the golden era of Atlanta rap. And just when you think you have seen it all, a literal rapping goat steals the scene, leaning fully into the playful chaos.

The commercial is soundtracked by “Number One Spot,” making the nod to Ludacris’ Release Therapy era unmistakable. Longtime fans will also catch the deeper-cut references, as the campaign taps into Luda’s history of hot-sauce shoutouts throughout his mid-2000s catalog. From wings spinning on turntables to a fridge fully stocked with Frank’s RedHot, the visuals are loud, flavorful, and centered on how people actually show up for the Super Bowl. Big plates, big personalities, and even bigger energy.

In original raps written for the campaign, recipes turn into rhymes as Ludacris and the crew spit bars about saucy wings, cheesy dips, and hitting the perfect flavor-to-heat ratio. It is food culture meeting hip hop culture in a way that feels authentic rather than forced. That balance is exactly why the partnership works.

“Frank’s RedHot is more than a sauce. It’s a flavor anthem that brings people together,” said Tabata Gomez, CMO of McCormick and Company, in the press release. Ludacris echoed that sentiment, adding that when something has been the GOAT this long, you do not just taste it, you feel it.

Fans can watch the full “Eat The GOAT” spot now on YouTube and follow along via @FranksRedHot as more content rolls out through Super Bowl weekend. Ludacris just reminded everyone that flavor, like good music, never goes out of style.

Check out the commercial below:

