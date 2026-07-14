Glizzy Street Celebrates One Year Anniversary With Free Community Giveback Event In Long Beach For National Hot Dog Day

Source: Courtesy / Raising Cane’s

If you’re in Southern California and looking for a reason to celebrate National Hot Dog Day (July 15), Glizzy Street has you covered. Read more details about the young entrepreneurs partnering with Raising Cane’s to celebrate a successful first year in business by giving back to the community that made it all happen.

The viral, family-owned street food brand is marking its first anniversary with a community giveback event in Downtown Long Beach on Wednesday (July 15). According to a Raising Cane’s press release, Glizzy Street is teaming up with Raising Cane’s and Long Beach First District Council member Mary Zendejas to host a free celebration at Lincoln Park from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The first 1,000 guests will receive a free Glizzy Street bacon wrapped hot dog along with Raising Cane’s freshly squeezed lemonade or freshly brewed iced tea while supplies last. The event will also feature a live DJ, yard games, and family-friendly activities designed to bring the community together.

The celebration marks an impressive milestone for twin brothers Chazz and Chaze Clemons, who founded Glizzy Street just one year ago at only 16 years old. After saving $400 while working at their family’s neighborhood gas station, the Long Beach natives launched a single hot dog cart that quickly grew into one of Southern California’s most talked-about street food businesses.

Since then, the entrepreneurial duo has built an audience of more than 450,000 followers across social media by documenting their journey from neighborhood pop-ups to community events, sporting venues and private activations. Their story has also landed them appearances on national television programs, including Today and The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Raising Cane’s has been part of that journey. Last year, founder Todd Graves invested in the young entrepreneurs’ business — helping them expand their fleet with another hot dog cart. Now, the restaurant chain is once again supporting the brothers by helping fund this anniversary celebration, which doubles as a chance to give back to the city that supported them from the beginning.

Council member Zendejas is also lending her support to the event as part of her ongoing commitment to investing in youth entrepreneurship and creating opportunities for young leaders throughout Long Beach.

More than just free food, the event celebrates what can happen when determination, community support, and entrepreneurship come together. Chazz and Chaze have become an inspiring example of young business owners turning a simple idea into a thriving brand while never losing sight of giving back.

For anyone in the Long Beach area, this National Hot Dog Day celebration offers the perfect opportunity to support local entrepreneurship, connect with the community, and grab a free bite while supplies last.

Learn more and support this growing Black-owned business here.

RELATED: Most Iconic Black Dad Moments In Movies