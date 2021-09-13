Happy Birthday, King! 18 Times We Truly Wished We Could Trade Lives With Swizz Beatz

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Today is Swizz Beatz‘s 43rd birthday and the superstar rapper, producer, DJ, business school graduate, husband, dad, philanthropist, and former NYU professor has a ton to celebrate. Obviously.

Not only has he had an incredible career that spans more than 25 YEARS, he has a beautiful family, his health, amazing friends, and let’s face it — a dope ass art collection. He’s also launched the incomparable VERZUZ platform, alongside Timbaland, which has given fans some of the most exciting and most memorable Hip-Hop and R&B moments ever. The living legend hit Instagram this morning to remind us all how blessed, humble, and thankful he is. We were happy to hear from him, as we know he’s had a hard time after the loss of longtime friend and collaborator, DMX.

“Made it another year all I can say is gratitude gratitude gratitude 🎂🎂🎂,” he captioned a video of himself with friends and family, enjoying life. “Thank you for all my Bday wishes & love 🙏🏽 🎥 @prime.2 I come from the BX never 4 get that 🙌🏽 stay inspired ! A Boss can also be a student of life ……………as I ride off into another yr🙏🏽

To wish Swizz a glorious birthday, we gathered a bunch of RECENT moments that made us wish we had his life — and, let’s be clear, there are SO many. He is truly one of the GOATs. Happy Birthday, Swizz!

