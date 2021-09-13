Alicia Keys , black celebrity kids , celebrity birthdays
Happy Birthday, King! 18 Times We Truly Wished We Could Trade Lives With Swizz Beatz

Posted September 13, 2021

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 9, 2019

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Today is Swizz Beatz‘s 43rd birthday and the superstar rapper, producer, DJ, business school graduate, husband, dad, philanthropist, and former NYU professor has a ton to celebrate. Obviously.

Not only has he had an incredible career that spans more than 25 YEARS, he has a beautiful family, his health, amazing friends, and let’s face it — a dope ass art collection. He’s also launched the incomparable VERZUZ platform, alongside Timbaland, which has given fans some of the most exciting and most memorable Hip-Hop and R&B moments ever. The living legend hit Instagram this morning to remind us all how blessed, humble, and thankful he is. We were happy to hear from him, as we know he’s had a hard time after the loss of longtime friend and collaborator, DMX.

“Made it another year all I can say is gratitude gratitude gratitude 🎂🎂🎂,” he captioned a video of himself with friends and family, enjoying life. “Thank you for all my Bday wishes & love 🙏🏽 🎥 @prime.2 I come from the BX never 4 get that 🙌🏽 stay inspired ! A Boss can also be a student of life ……………as I ride off into another yr🙏🏽

To wish Swizz a glorious birthday, we gathered a bunch of RECENT moments that made us wish we had his life — and, let’s be clear, there are SO many. He is truly one of the GOATs. Happy Birthday, Swizz!

1. Literally anytime he’s standing next to Alicia Keys.

2. No, but really. Imagine Alicia Keys looking at you.

3. We def wouldn’t mind working with THEE Forest Whitaker.

4. Or being best homies with the late legend DMX.

5. Or, having had a friendship with the late, great, and inspirational Nipsey Hussle. Rest in peace.

6. He’s got the most thoughtful kids. Your kids this thoughtful?

7. Athletic, too.

8. And bad — but in a cute way. LMAO.

9. Imagine Miss Keys doing THIS for YOUR Instagram.

10. Imagine having brunch at the Lenny Kravitz palace.

11. Or, being interviewed by THEE Trevor Noah.

12. Imagine being able to say you contributed to a history-making article about Jay-Z’s billionaire status for Forbes.

13. Elite transportation ONLY.

14. Did we mention he’s got some talented kids?

15. And the sickest art collection.

16. Apple gave him his own music education lab. WE want to teach things at Apple.

17. And we can’t be the only ones who STILL dream of being a Ruff Ryder.

18. Just a FEW of the ways in which his life is BLESSED. Happy Birthday SWIZZ!

