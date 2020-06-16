CLOSE
2PAC , death , fun facts
HomePhoto Gallery

18 Surprising Facts About Tupac Shakur

Posted June 16, 2020

Tupac Shakur At Club Amazon

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

It’s Tupac’s birthday and we’re here to show a little love with some interesting facts about the late rapper and actor.

A true gemini, Pac was very vocal about the Black community’s fight for equality, so it’s no debate, he would have had a lot to say if he were alive today, for the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd protests that have inspired resistance and activism across the world. He was also known for being very socially conscious in his music.

He rapped, in part, on his song “White Manz World,” for example…

“Eatin’ Jack-Mack, starin’ at walls of silence
Inside this cage where they captured all my rage and violence
In time I learned a few lessons, never fall for riches
Apologizes to my true sisters, far from b*tches
Help me raise my Black nation, reparations are due, it’s true
Caught up in this world I took advantage of you
So tell the babies how I love them, precious boys and girls
Born black in this white man’s world”

“You know how hard it is being a woman? A Black woman, at that, in this white man’s world?” he asked early on.

Listen to the full track below.

ALSO: Meg Thee Stallion Dropped Her New Tupac-Inspired Single & Fans Are Obsessed — Listen HERE

Even today, Tupac continues to inspire generations of creatives and activists. Join us in wishing him a happy, happy birthday and check out those interesting facts below.

GALLERY: A True Gemini | The Many, MANY Faces Of North West Over The Years

Photo of Tupac Shakur

18 Surprising Facts About Tupac Shakur

18 photos Launch gallery

18 Surprising Facts About Tupac Shakur

Continue reading 18 Surprising Facts About Tupac Shakur

18 Surprising Facts About Tupac Shakur

[caption id="attachment_4541406" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Al Pereira / Getty[/caption] It's Tupac's birthday and we're here to show a little love with some interesting facts about the late rapper and actor. A true gemini, Pac was very vocal about the Black community's fight for equality, so it's no debate, he would have had a lot to say if he were alive today, for the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd protests that have inspired resistance and activism across the world. He was also known for being very socially conscious in his music. He rapped, in part, on his song "White Manz World," for example... “Eatin' Jack-Mack, starin' at walls of silence Inside this cage where they captured all my rage and violence In time I learned a few lessons, never fall for riches Apologizes to my true sisters, far from b*tches Help me raise my Black nation, reparations are due, it's true Caught up in this world I took advantage of you So tell the babies how I love them, precious boys and girls Born black in this white man's world” "You know how hard it is being a woman? A Black woman, at that, in this white man's world?" he asked early on. Listen to the full track below. ALSO: Meg Thee Stallion Dropped Her New Tupac-Inspired Single & Fans Are Obsessed — Listen HERE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FFi9IpZGZN8 Even today, Tupac continues to inspire generations of creatives and activists. Join us in wishing him a happy, happy birthday and check out those interesting facts below. GALLERY: A True Gemini | The Many, MANY Faces Of North West Over The Years

You May Also Like
Close