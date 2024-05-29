10 Mental Health Resources Made For AAPI Communities

As Mental Health Awareness Month and Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month come to an end, we would be remised not to include resources specifically for the AAPI communities. With a spike in discrimination and hate crimes towards these communities in recent years, our list of mental health resources is essential for their well-being.
According to a report issued by Stop AAPI Hate, a group that works to track incidents of racially motivated harassment and violence against AAPI communities, indicates that anti-Asian hate crimes are on the rise. Between March 19, 2020, and February 28, 2021, almost 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents were reported. These incidents included slurs, shunning, and even, physical assaults. More than twice as many attacks were directed toward Asian American women than toward Asian American men.
These unfortunate statistics only showcase the acts of discrimination that have been reported. The actual numbers are probably much higher. The impact discrimination, harassment and violence have on AAPI communities’ mental health is alarming. One study found that 42 percent of those who had experienced discrimination had anxiety symptoms, 30 percent had depression symptoms, and 39 percent had symptoms of traumatic stress.
This is one of the reasons why access to mental health resources specific to the AAPI community is vital. Also, all humans deserve equal access to mental health resources for overall better health and well-being. Be sure to share with the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, who may need the information to survive and thrive.
Check out mental health resources for the AAPI community below:
1. Asian American Psychological Association
The Asian American Psychological Association (AAPA) focuses on using research, education, policy, and professional practice to advance the mental health and well-being of Asian American communities.
2. Asian Mental Health Collective
The Asian Mental Health Collective is an organization focused on de-stigmatizing mental health within Asian communities. It provides the APISAA Therapist Directory, a directory of therapists located in most states and Washington, DC who specialize in serving Asian American, South Asian American, and Pacific Islander communities.
3. National Asian American Pacific Islander Mental Health Association
The National Asian American Pacific Islander Mental Health Association (NAAPIMHA) is a resource provider for mental health services for Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, and Native Hawaiians. The organization provides a resource list of state-level programs designed to meet AAPI-community mental health needs.
4. South Asian Mental Health Initiative & Network
The South Asian Mental Health Initiative & Network (SAMHIN) is a non-profit that works to address the mental health needs of South Asian folks living in the United States.
It provides a list of mental health providers who specialize in offering services to the South Asian community. In addition, its provider directory allows you to search by languages spoken, location, and service type.
5. National Queer Asian Pacific Islander Alliance
The National Queer Asian Pacific Islander Alliance (NQAPIA) brings together lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) Asian American, South Asian, Southeast Asian, and Pacific Islander (AAPI) organizations.
Its goal is to help local groups by providing education, leadership development, collaboration, and visibility to help challenge racism and anti-LGBTQ bias. It also provides a directory of Asian and Pacific Islander healers and therapists.
6. Asians Do Therapy
This platform normalizes therapy in Asian communities.
7. Asian Mental Health Project
The purpose of this platform is to make mental health more approachable.
8. Brown Girl Therapy
The first and largest mental health community for all children of immigrants.
9. Project Lotus
A youth-led organization aiming to destigmatize mental health in Asian-American communities by tackling the model minority myth.
10. South Asian Therapists
The number one directory for South Asian therapists.