10 Mental Health Resources Made For AAPI Communities

As Mental Health Awareness Month and Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month come to an end, we would be remised not to include resources specifically for the AAPI communities. With a spike in discrimination and hate crimes towards these communities in recent years, our list of mental health resources is essential for their well-being.

According to a report issued by Stop AAPI Hate, a group that works to track incidents of racially motivated harassment and violence against AAPI communities, indicates that anti-Asian hate crimes are on the rise. Between March 19, 2020, and February 28, 2021, almost 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents were reported. These incidents included slurs, shunning, and even, physical assaults. More than twice as many attacks were directed toward Asian American women than toward Asian American men.

These unfortunate statistics only showcase the acts of discrimination that have been reported. The actual numbers are probably much higher. The impact discrimination, harassment and violence have on AAPI communities’ mental health is alarming. One study found that 42 percent of those who had experienced discrimination had anxiety symptoms, 30 percent had depression symptoms, and 39 percent had symptoms of traumatic stress.

This is one of the reasons why access to mental health resources specific to the AAPI community is vital. Also, all humans deserve equal access to mental health resources for overall better health and well-being. Be sure to share with the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, who may need the information to survive and thrive.

Check out mental health resources for the AAPI community below: