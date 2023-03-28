Subscribe
Arts & Entertainment

Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Matt Damon & More Attend The Los Angeles World Premiere For ‘AIR’

Published on March 28, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere

Source: Alex J. Berliner / AB Images

The stars were out earlier this week (March 27), as the cast of the upcoming film AIR gathered together at the World PremiereBen Affleck, Viola Davis, Matt Damon and many more celebrated the occasion at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Check out some photos from the event below!

From award-winning director Ben AffleckAIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

The all-star cast includes Matt Damon as maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, Ben Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler and Julius Tennon as James Jordan.

The Alex Convery written film will premiere in theaters globally on April 5 followed by streaming accessibility in more than 240 countries. Ben Affleck makes his return to directing for the first time since 2016’s Live by Nightand 2012’s best picture-winning Argo. It marks the first time Affleck will direct his collaborator and longtime friend Matt Damon. AIR was produced by David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Madison Ainley, Jeff Robinov, Peter Guber and Jason Michael Berman.

Before checking out photos from the premiere, watch AIR‘s trailer here.

 

1. Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

2. Marlon Wayans

AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

3. Fan Love

AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

4. Chris Tucker

AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

5. Chris Tucker & Matt Damon

Chris Tucker and Matt Damon attend the AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

6. The Director & His Lady

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

7. Viola Davis & Julius Tennon

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon attend the AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

8. Marlon Wayans & Ben Affleck

Marlon Wayans and Ben Affleck attend the AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

9. Ben Affleck, Viola Davis & Matt Damon

Ben Affleck Viola Davis and Matt Damon attend the AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

10. The Queen Viola Davis

Viola Davis attends the AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

11. Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman attends AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

12. Courting A Legend

AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

13. Thuso Mbedu & Viola Davis

Thuso Mbedu and Viola Davis attend the AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

14. Enjoying The Vibes

AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

15. Garcelle Beauvais & Viola Davis

Garcelle Beauvais and Viola Davis attend AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

16. Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish attends the AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

17. All Smiles

Marlon Wayans attends the AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

18. Amai Zackary Wayans, Marlon Wayans & Shawn Howell Wayans

Amai Zackary Wayans, Marlon Wayans and Shawn Howell Wayans attend the AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

19. Destin & Chris Tucker

Destin and Chris Tucker attend the AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

20. Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais attends the AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

21. Sonny Vaccaro

Sonny Vaccaro attends the AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

22. Mariah Linney & Madison Bailey

Mariah Linney and Madison Bailey attend the AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

23. Dannella Lane & Lil Rel Howery

Dannella Lane and Lil Rel Howery attend the AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

24. Thuso Mbedu

Thuso Mbedu attends the AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

25. Tanya & Dave Winfield

Tanya and Dave Winfield attend the AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere Source:AB Images

RELATED TAGS

air ben affleck Celebrity news
You May Also Like

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close