Happy Birthday, Queen: 12 Of Alicia Keys’ Most Beautiful Mommy Moments

It’s a special day in the Dean household! Icon Alicia Keys celebrates her 40th birthday today.

A classically-trained pianist and award-winning singer-songwriter, Keys is one of the most revered talents of our time. On top of selling a reported 30 million+ records worldwide and taking home a total of 15 Grammy Awards (to name just a couple of her most notable accomplishments), she also happens to be an outstanding wife and mother. After marrying Swizz Beatz in 2010, Keys would go on to have two sons with the superstar producer, in addition to Swizz’s three beautiful children from previous relationships. The Dean family is packed — with love, spirituality, and music, of course.

In the photo up top, Keys is seen performing with their son Egypt at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards. As her family looks on, she sings her song “Raise A Man” with Egypt crushing on the piano. Full performance video below.

In light of her birthday today, we want to take some time to shine a light on Alicia Key’s virtuosity as a caretaker. Check out 11 more of her most beautiful mommy moments below and join us in wishing her a happy, healthy 40th birthday!