Happy Birthday, Queen! Gorgeous Photos Of Dancehall Artist Shenseea

Happy Birthday to the young queen, Shenseea — she has a ton to celebrate.

The rising star is one of the most respected Dancehall artists out, first gaining widespread recognition with her song “Loodi” featuring Vybez Kartel. In the years that followed, Shenseea would go on to reign with her talent, personality, and beauty. Currently, she’s working on her debut album under Interscope Records, and has been keeping fans happy with one-offs like “The Sidechick Song,” “Bad Habit,” and “Good Comfort” in the meantime. In case you missed it, her song “Run Run” was the first-released single off the upcoming album, then followed by “Be Good.” Tune in.

Not only is she extremely talented — check out her Funk Flex Freestyle, if you missed that — she is a natural beauty whose creativity bubbles over into fashion. Shenseea is also a mom to a sweet little boy, Rajeiro Lee, who isn’t too enthused about his mother wanting another baby. In the funny clip below, Rajeiro question’s Shenseea’s love for him when he learns she’s thinking about having a baby girl.

If you’ve been following Shenseea’s journey so far, you know she’s a bold individual who won’t let anything get in the way of her and her family’s success. She’s sassy, stylish, funny and hardworking. Check out more gorgeous photos of the beauty below and join us in wishing her the happiest of birthdays.

